ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, NJ

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Auto thefts are a big Jersey problem. N.J. congresswoman has plan to combat them.

Responding to the large number auto thefts plaguing New Jersey, Rep. Mikie Sherrill has introduced legislation to give police more money to fight back. The bill by Sherrill, D-11th Dist., and Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., would allow state and local police to compete for new grants under the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, known as COPS, and to use existing grants from the program to buy new equipment and hire new employees to address the problem.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Show love for N.J. by backing its only public hospital | Letters

I do not understand the hate New Jersey receives from the rest of our country. We have wonderful beaches, opportunities for outdoor recreation, great food, and beautiful and varied towns and cities. I’ve always defended this state with pride against those nay-sayers who just don’t know what we have....
NJ.com

‘Woke’ schools will ruin N.J., America | Letter

It has become quite clear to me that the Biden administration has an agenda that is leading America down a slippery slope to socialism. President Joe Biden has surrendered to a leftist “woke” agenda that doesn’t always make sense. What is especially egregious to me, as a...
Shore News Network

Entire New Jersey town’s elected officials switch parties, here’s why

Bronson Winslow on February 9, 2023 Several elected officials in East Hanover, New Jersey, announced Tuesday that they had switched their party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. The leaders, including Mayor Joseph Pannullo and the entire township council, made the decision following “months of good conversations,” Pannullo stated that the decision is in the community’s best interest. Pamnullo noted that the decision follows “the nastiness, rhetoric, and social media vitriol of national politics,” and will help elected officials “focus on local issues impacting our community.” Pannullo, council President Frank DeMaio and fellow members Brian Brokaw, Carolyn Jandoli and Michael Martorelli all The post Entire New Jersey town’s elected officials switch parties, here’s why appeared first on Shore News Network.
EAST HANOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Woman in critical condition after another Jersey City hit-and-run

A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash in Jersey City Friday night, the first of at least two hit-and-run incidents over the weekend. Jersey City police responded to the area of Communipaw Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard at 7:45 p.m. Friday and found a 39-year-old Jersey City woman with multiple injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?

The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,070 COVID cases, 7 deaths

New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,070 COVID-19 cases and seven new confirmed deaths. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,147 — down 10% from a week ago and down 46% from a month ago. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.93. A...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?

For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy