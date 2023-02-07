Read full article on original website
Man sworn into N.J. office is no longer winner after recount
The results of a recount ordered in Monmouth County of four towns after a voting software problem that allowed some votes to be counted twice have yet to be completed. But in one local board of education race, a winner is no longer the winner, officials say. Months after the...
Auto thefts are a big Jersey problem. N.J. congresswoman has plan to combat them.
Responding to the large number auto thefts plaguing New Jersey, Rep. Mikie Sherrill has introduced legislation to give police more money to fight back. The bill by Sherrill, D-11th Dist., and Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., would allow state and local police to compete for new grants under the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, known as COPS, and to use existing grants from the program to buy new equipment and hire new employees to address the problem.
Show love for N.J. by backing its only public hospital | Letters
I do not understand the hate New Jersey receives from the rest of our country. We have wonderful beaches, opportunities for outdoor recreation, great food, and beautiful and varied towns and cities. I’ve always defended this state with pride against those nay-sayers who just don’t know what we have....
‘Woke’ schools will ruin N.J., America | Letter
It has become quite clear to me that the Biden administration has an agenda that is leading America down a slippery slope to socialism. President Joe Biden has surrendered to a leftist “woke” agenda that doesn’t always make sense. What is especially egregious to me, as a...
Entire New Jersey town’s elected officials switch parties, here’s why
Bronson Winslow on February 9, 2023 Several elected officials in East Hanover, New Jersey, announced Tuesday that they had switched their party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. The leaders, including Mayor Joseph Pannullo and the entire township council, made the decision following “months of good conversations,” Pannullo stated that the decision is in the community’s best interest. Pamnullo noted that the decision follows “the nastiness, rhetoric, and social media vitriol of national politics,” and will help elected officials “focus on local issues impacting our community.” Pannullo, council President Frank DeMaio and fellow members Brian Brokaw, Carolyn Jandoli and Michael Martorelli all The post Entire New Jersey town’s elected officials switch parties, here’s why appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ councilman Russell Heller killed in murder-suicide at PSE&G facility
A second local New Jersey council member was found shot dead within a week. This time, authorities believe they know who is responsible but are searching for a motive.
When Chambord building burned, artisan entrepreneurs left and never came back to Hoboken
One is a custom sign maker whose clientele includes the Lincoln Center and New York Sports Club. Another operates a woodworking shop and teaches classes. Yet another crafts chocolates named after a Brazilian general. They are just three of an eclectic group of craftspeople and entrepreneurs based out of Hoboken’s...
History of little known N.J. Jewish farming colony will be preserved under new $24K state grant
First there were restrictions: where they could live, where they could go to school, what jobs they could hold. But after Tsar Nicholas II was assassinated by anarchists in 1881, life in Russia grew even worse for the country’s Jewish population.
Family of former PSE&G employee accused in workplace murder-suicide ‘beyond shocked’
The former PSE&G employee who authorities say fatally shot a supervisor in a company parking lot in Somerset County before killing himself had expressed workplace frustrations to his family before he was fired last year, but said they are “beyond shocked” that it escalated to violence. Gary T....
Woman in critical condition after another Jersey City hit-and-run
A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash in Jersey City Friday night, the first of at least two hit-and-run incidents over the weekend. Jersey City police responded to the area of Communipaw Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard at 7:45 p.m. Friday and found a 39-year-old Jersey City woman with multiple injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Move high school start times later, most N.J. residents say in new poll
The majority of New Jersey residents support pushing high school starting times later amid nationwide concerns that teenagers are not getting enough sleep, according to a new poll. The Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released Friday found 55% of those surveyed supported a proposal in the state Legislature that would set...
We should thank Amy DeGise for destigmatizing hit-and-run driving | Opinion
As a Hudson County driver, I would like to thank Councilwoman Amy DeGise for the leadership she has shown since her hit and run on July 19. Too many times have I seen her good name disparaged in protests and newspaper articles. It’s time for drivers like me to show our support.
State employees in N.J. can work partly from home. We need them back, Trenton mayor says.
The mayor of New Jersey’s capital city is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to require state government employees to return to work in person full time to boost local businesses nearly three years after the coronavirus pandemic began upending daily lives. Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said he wants to...
Governor Phil Murphy (D) issues one executive order from Jan. 31-Feb. 6
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) issued one executive order from Jan. 31-Feb. 6. As of Feb. 6, Murphy has issued one executive order in 2023—nine fewer than he did at this point a year ago. Governors use executive orders to manage executive branch operations. During the week of...
Prosecutor tries to keep records secret in killing of Sayreville, NJ councilwoman
SAYREVILLE — Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone is trying to keep a lid on information about the slaying of a borough councilwoman, whose shooting death has spurred online conspiracy theories. Several media outlets have submitted Open Public Records requests to Ciccone's office requesting records connected to the investigation including...
N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?
The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
Arrest is made in slaying of Jersey City kindergarten teacher, Hudson prosecutor says
A person has been arrested in the beating and strangling death of the Jersey City kindergarten teacher whose body was found buried in a shallow grave, the Hudson County prosecutor said early Friday morning. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez made the announcement on social media platforms just before 1 a.m.,...
N.J. reports 1,070 COVID cases, 7 deaths
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,070 COVID-19 cases and seven new confirmed deaths. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,147 — down 10% from a week ago and down 46% from a month ago. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.93. A...
Update: New Laws in New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Signs 10 Bills into Law
Recent updates from the New Jersey Legislature and Governor Murphy. *Updated February 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM with new laws as of February 6, 2023. We've been documenting the legislative progress of our senate, assembly, and governor since the inception of Morristown Minute.
Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?
For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
