Yakima Police Chief Talks Safety Issues In Open Letter To Community
The following is an open letter to the community of Yakima from Yakima Police Chief, Matt Murray. He shares with us his thoughts on the Memphis police scandal, thoughts about the recent triple homicide at Circle K, and why he ordered an increase to the traffic enforcement requirements for the Yakima Police Department.
Prosecutor Reviewing Two Shootings Arrests Still Possible
No decisions yet from the Yakima County Prosecutors Office in two shootings last Sunday that left two people dead and no arrests made. Joe Brusic says he's awaiting completed investigative reports from Yakima Police Department Detectives. Even though no arrests were made in either shooting arrests could happen in the future depending upon the decision from Brusic.
Red Light Runners Still Causing Crashes in Yakima
Yakima Police speed emphasis patrols continue. The Officers are involved in ongoing emphasis patrols in which each officer to required to make 3 to 4 stops every day. The patrols have been focused on areas where traffic is heavy and where crashes are being reported. Despite the ongoing patrols the number of collisions has stayed steady or grown every week.
New Bill Would Give Searchers Tools to Help Find Those Missing
When someone goes missing in Washington State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker wants families, friends and authorities to have all the tools possible to find the person. It's why she's introduced House Bill 1512 called the "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Persons and Lucian Act" named after 4-year-old Lucian Munguia who went missing and was found dead in December of last year in the Yakima River from accidental drowning.
Yakima Police ID Victim in Home Intrusion Shooting
Yakima Police have released the identity of a man killed at a home on East Beech Street on Sunday as 29-year-old Agustin Tello of Yakima. Authorities say Tello was shot dead after he reportedly knocked on the door of the home carrying a gun. Police say Tello arrived at the...
Mission Director Says Jail Time Could Save Lives In Washington
The Executive Director of the Yakima Union Gospel Mission, Mike Johnson has penned a letter to the community in which he says it's time we get tough with those who break the law. Johnson says for the last 15 years he's worked directly with thousands of men and women overcoming homelessness and addiction.
You Can Play a Lifesized Chutes and Ladders at this WA State Park
When I was a kid my dad took us to Sea World. Yeah, there were dolphins and whales and whatever else but what blew my mind the most was a life-sized chess board where you could play chess with full-sized pieces. Or, if you had enough people you could play chess using real people. I thought that was the coolest thing in the world when I was 8 years old.
Luke Warm Real Estate Sales Expected To Get Hot This Spring
While Yakima real estate sales are slow in this new year they're expected to pick up as the weather warms in the valley. That according to Cory Bemis owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Reality. He says the 2023 median home sales price in Yakima at the end of January was $305,000. Bemis says that's a 5.43% decrease from January of 2022 when the median home sales price was $322,500.
3 Businesses that Need to Movie Into the Old Sears Location
At one time Sears was a staple department store in most towns. Not too many places you can shop to purchase new shoes, back-to-school clothing, a lawn mower, a new suit, bed sheets, a birthday gift and perfume all on the same receipt. Over the years they have shut down more and more stores with our Sears in Yakima standing strong for so many years. Now that it's empty outside of a 'coming soon' sign hanging behind the cage, I'm curious to know what's going to go in that location.
Wait! Was Bill Murray Secretly in Yakima and Nobody Else Knew?
Every once in a while you hear of something in your own town, in your own backyard but nobody told you otherwise. Several times has someone like Kyle McLachlan been home for a charity function or something, but it's not like he's doing a meet and greet, he's just home probably spending time visiting family and friends. Or the time Betty White was in Yakima and only people at the ceremony knew about it.
