Fresno, CA

Home destroyed, 4 displaced following Fresno house fire

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A house is destroyed and four people are displaced following an early morning fire in west-central Fresno.

The fire started just after 4:30 a.m. near Clinton and West avenues. Firefighters say they received initial reports that someone was trapped inside, but soon after crews arrived, the occupants reported that everyone made it out safely.

Firefighters say the fire may have started in a bedroom and spread through the attic, causing smoke and fire damage throughout the home.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

YourCentralValley.com

Fresno FD: Local business significantly damaged by fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local business in Fresno was significantly damaged by a fire Saturday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Fresno Fire said at 6:15 a.m. they responded to a fire at Kings Food Market on California and Waterman avenues. When firefighters first arrived they say heavy smoke was coming from the […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Taggers Damage Renzi Artwork at Burned Building in Central Fresno

What a fire could not do, vandals have. Taggers defaced artwork created by famed Fresno artist Clement Renzi sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning. The 288-clay tile piece entitled “A Day in the Park,” was on the side of the Fagbule Glass House. The abandoned building burned down on Jan. 30. All that remained was the art relief, which was untouched. Demolition crews knocked down the building, save for the wall containing the artwork, facing Shields Avenue by Highway 41, across the street from the Manchester Center.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man shot, killed sleeping on couch in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday morning in central Fresno. Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Clark and Grant avenues after officers respond to a ShotSpotter activation with 18 rounds fired. Officers say they found 24-year-old Brody Witherell inside a home. Investigators […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overdose, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after an alleged overdose in Southwest Fresno Thursday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 8:00 p.m., they received a call regarding two people who overdosed on Holly and Lorena avenues. Officials state EMS was the first to […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: 1 dead after Fresno traffic stop becomes 2 vehicle crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead after a Fresno traffic stop resulted in the driver of the vehicle being stopped attempting to get away from police, driving through a red light, and colliding with another vehicle in an intersection – killing the driver of the other vehicle, according to the Fresno Police Department. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clovis West briefly on shelter-in-place

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis West High School and Fort Washington Elementary were briefly on a shelter-in-place Thursday morning, according to Clovis Unified. CUSD says around 8:00 a.m. they were notified that law enforcement had received another non-credible, threatening phone call similar to those received previously.  The call came in before class started and the […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno man charged with murder for fatal DUI

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Murder charges have been filed against a repeat impaired driver for a crash that happened while fleeing from a traffic stop in Fresno on Wednesday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. Court documents state that on Wednesday evening, 40-year-old Andrew Calderon was stopped by officers for vehicle code violations. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man dead after shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after a shooting in central Fresno early Thursday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. near Clark and Grant avenues. Officers say they found a man in his 20s who was shot inside a home. The victim was taken to […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Man Arrested After Fight at Fresno Bar Results in Multiple Shots Fired Hitting Several Cars and a Business

February 10, 2023 – The Fresno Police Department reported on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 2:28 a.m., Northwest Officers were dispatched to the area of Shaw Avenue and Marks Avenue regarding shots fired. Officers arrived and discovered that several vehicles and a business had been struck by gunfire. Officers determined a disturbance had occurred in a nearby bar, which escalated outside. Luckily, no one was injured during the shooting.
FRESNO, CA
