Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces charges from Thursday incident
At about 6:55 Thursday morning, a Fremont resident reported that an adult male had entered their parked vehicle near Military and Broad streets. Police were unable to contact that individual. At 7:32 a.m., Fremont police received another call that the individual was walking with an open container and causing a disturbance in the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested following reckless driving call
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was arrested after a reckless driving call in Knox County Saturday, Feb. 4. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 10 p.m. on Feb. 4. for a reckless driver, and they were advised the driver was possibly intoxicated. The Sheriff's...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man arrested for domestic assault
A Fremont man faces charges from an incident that occurred on Thursday afternoon. At about 5:12 p.m., Fremont police responded to Eighth and Main Street in reference to a verbal disturbance. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the disturbance had turned physical prior to the officer’s arrival.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man sentenced for delivery of a controlled substance
STANTON - A Norfolk man will spend the next four to eight years behind bars after he was convicted on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. On Monday, Stanton County District Judge James Kube sentenced 33-year-old Saulo Casillas to two to four years on each count that will be served consecutively. Back in 2021, Stanton County Sheriffs arrested Casillas on an active arrest warrant after continually selling cocaine to an undercover informant at the Country Village trailer court near Woodland Park.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested for allegedly assaulting man with baseball bat
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was arrested for assaulting another person early Wednesday morning. The Norfolk Police Division said the responded to a disturbance around 1:30 a.m. When officers got there, they said they spoke with an adult male who told them he had been assaulted by 39-year-old Lindsay...
News Channel Nebraska
Neligh woman arrested in Norfolk following accident
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 21-year-old Neligh woman was arrested for a DUI and drug charge after a single-vehicle accident in Norfolk on Tuesday. The Norfolk Police Division said that, they along with Norfolk Rescue, responded to the accident at the intersection of E Benjamin Ave. and N Victory Road around 7:50 p.m.
Norfolk police investigating threats made over social media
Norfolk Police Division (NPD) are currently investigating an incident involving a minor making threats over social media.
Sioux City man pleads guilty in casino fraud
A Sioux City man who tried to have another person claim a casino jackpot for him pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court.
News Channel Nebraska
Accidental Columbus fire reportedly caused by small child
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A fire in Columbus was put out after a child reportedly started it by accident. The Columbus Fire Department said they were dispatched to a home in the 2800 block of 20th St. around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday for a possible structure fire. Officials said they saw...
thebestmix1055.com
Two men arrested following fight
Fremont police arrested two men following a fight today. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Morningside Road in reference to a physical disturbance. Police observed two men fighting in the middle of the parking lot. After Armstrong Harry, 26, of Fremont and Benedictos Kaier, 38, of Storm Lake,...
News Channel Nebraska
Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests
STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Shannon Ivory
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for violating parole and drug possession. Shannon Ivory is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violating his parole for a burglary conviction and by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for possession of meth with intent to distribute.
News Channel Nebraska
NE Nebraska vet clinic raising awareness for national spay/neuter month
MADISON, Neb. -- A veterinary clinic and animal shelter are teaming up to help control the animal population in northeast Nebraska. February is National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month. The Madison County Veterinary Clinic, in conjunction with the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, is holding a discounted sale for the...
klkntv.com
19-year-old killed, another seriously hurt in crash in northeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 19-year-old Schuyler teen was killed in a crash on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Clarkson, at the intersection of Highway 15 and 822nd Road. Deputies say a Toyota SUV was going north on the highway just...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Catholic, Norfolk High both hosting district wrestling tournaments this weekend
Norfolk will be the capital of the Nebraska high school wrestling world Friday and Saturday. The city is hosting two district tournaments this weekend. The C-2 event gets underway at Norfolk Catholic on Friday at 3 p.m. It will continue Saturday morning at 9. Teams competing: Norfolk Catholic, Fremont Bergan,...
norfolkneradio.com
Callum scores 12 as Northeast men fall to Ellsworth
The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team was at home Wednesday night at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk for an ICCAC matchup with Ellsworth Community College. The Panthers came out on top by a final score of 82-53. The Hawks (12-13, 3-9 ICCAC) jumped out to a 5-0...
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast women roll past Ellsworth
The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team hit their home floor Wednesday night at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk for the first time in over a week for a contest with Ellsworth Community College. The Hawks triumphed in the game by a final score of 90-47. The Hawks...
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Iowa Is Worth A Trip To The Country
The western border of Iowa can be a lonely place to drive. To the south, you’ve got Council Bluffs bordering Omaha, and up north you’ve got Sioux City – but in between, you’ve got about a hundred miles of nothing along the Nebraska border. It’s enough to make a driver hungry – not just for food, but for a friendly face. Fortunately, when you come across the small town of Onawa, you’ll know you’re home. That’s where you’ll find Frannie’s Cafe, a long-time Onawa institution that has changed names a few times. What hasn’t changed at this rural restaurant in Iowa is the great food, the reasonable prices, and the friendly atmosphere. So come on into Frannie’s Cafe, take a load off, and enjoy all that this small roadside cafe has waiting for the whole family on a leisurely drive.
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State basketball teams host Minnesota State, Concordia-St. Paul in key NSIC South Division matchups
Wayne State hosts Minnesota State and Concordia-St. Paul this weekend in NSIC South Division men's basketball matchups in Rice Auditorium as the Mavericks play in Wayne Friday at 5:30 p.m. followed by a Saturday contest vs. CSP at 3:30 p.m. The Wildcat men are tied for first in the NSIC...
norfolkneradio.com
Warren Zeiders announced as headliner for Clearwater Rodeo
CLEARWATER - The Clearwater Rodeo will be taking place June 23rd through 25th with many different events for people of all ages. Outside of the bull riding, barrel racing, roping, and steer wrestling, one of the more popular items at the rodeo is their concert. Sarah Ahlers with the rodeo says Trey Lewis will hit the stage Saturday night at 9:15 p.m. as the opening act for headliner, Warren Zeiders.
Comments / 4