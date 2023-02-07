(Spring Grove, IL) One person is dead after crashing an ATV near Spring Grove. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Glenn Luthardt was found injured around 1 o’clock on Tuesday morning in the area of North Lake Shore Drive and Greenwood Avenue. The 56-year-old was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. An investigation determined Luthardt was drinking at a nearby bar and suffered initial injuries from a trip and fall. He then left the bar on the ATV at a high rate of speed, lost control and was thrown from the vehicle…which then landed on top of him. Friends removed the ATV from the scene to allegedly hide evidence because Luthardt had been drinking and was driving on a revoked license. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and charges could be filed.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO