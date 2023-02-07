Read full article on original website
Kane County crash: 5 teens seriously hurt after driver hits tree in unincorporated Hampshire
Five teens are fighting life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Kane County early Saturday morning.
Five teens hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after SUV crashes into tree
Kane County authorities are investigating an early morning crash that left five teenagers with what sheriff’s officials described as “life-threatening” injuries. It happened just before 3 a.m. near Dietrich and Briar Hill Roads in Hampshire.
Pedestrian struck, killed by CTA Yellow Line train in Skokie, police say
A person was struck and killed by a CTA train Saturday in Skokie, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
5 teenage girls fighting for their lives after high speed crash in Kane County
The Kane County Sheriff's Office says five teens were seriously injured and two of them were air lifted to hospitals following a crash in Hampshire Township. Investigators say a 2019 Honda HR-V was heading east on Dietrich Road West of Brier Hill Road at a high rate of speed just before 3 a.m. when it went off the road and struck a tree.
5 teenagers suffer life-threatening injuries during high-speed crash into tree near Huntley
Five teenagers were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a car traveling at a high speed struck a tree near Huntley Saturday morning, sheriff’s officials said. The Huntley Fire Protection District and Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2:50 a.m. Saturday to 44W911 Dietrich Road in Hampshire Township, an area between Huntley and Hampshire.
starvedrock.media
Fatal accident at Glidden and River Road in DeKalb
A 57 year old Rockford man involved in an accident Friday in DeKalb has been pronounced dead. Greg Knapp was rushed to Medical Kishwaukee Hospital where he succumbed to multiple injuries. 19 year old Gage Watson of Rochelle remains hospitalized.
Kane Co. Sheriff: 5 teens suffer life-threatening injuries after driver crashes into tree while driving fast
KANE COUNTY, Ill. — Five teens are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a driver was driving fast and hit a tree early Saturday morning near Hampshire Township, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. The crash was reported around 2:50 a.m. on Dietrich Road near Brier Hill Road. According to an initial investigation, the sheriff’s […]
Five teens suffer life-threatening injuries in Hampshire Township crash
HAMPSHIRE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) -- Five teenagers were seriously injured early Saturday when a sport-utility vehicle slammed into a tree on Hampshire Township.Kane County Sheriff's police were called at 2:50 a.m. for a serious accident on Dietrich Road west of Brier Hill Road in unincorporated Hampshire Township, not far from the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported, there were still some questions late Saturday about what exactly happened. But investigators believe the teens were speeding on down Dietrich Road, which quickly turns into a series of hills just out of view.There are, in fact, two signs on...
Rockford man found dead in car after shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was found dead in a car after a reported shooting in Rockford. Officers announced the investigation in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue at 11:46 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department an adult man had reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries. The department said that the man was found dead […]
starvedrock.media
Emergency Landing in Dekalb County
A small plane made an emergency landing Saturday in Dekalb county. Just after 2 p.m. a two-seater plane flying from Shelbyville, Tennessee to Waukeska, Wisconsin lost power. The plane's pilot made an emergency landing in a field in the northwest corner of Pleasant Street and Airport Road. Neither person in the plane was hurt.
fox32chicago.com
Joliet home and garage damaged in fire
JOLIET, Illinois - A home in Joliet suffered "extensive" fire damage on Saturday, but no one was hurt. The Joliet Fire Department said they responded at 2:25 p.m. to 1100 Addleman Street for a house on fire. Smoke and flames were coming out of the garage roof and the side...
WSPY NEWS
Man shot by police in Aurora now facing charges
A man who was shot and wounded by police after allegedly charging an officer with two knives in the 900 block of Colorado Avenue in Aurora is now facing charges. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office is charging 21-year-old Kristopher I. Cross with attempted murder, unlawful restraint, aggravated assault to a police officer, and aggravated use of a deadly weapon.
wlip.com
Lake County ATV Crash Kills One, Other Could Face Charges
(Spring Grove, IL) One person is dead after crashing an ATV near Spring Grove. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Glenn Luthardt was found injured around 1 o’clock on Tuesday morning in the area of North Lake Shore Drive and Greenwood Avenue. The 56-year-old was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. An investigation determined Luthardt was drinking at a nearby bar and suffered initial injuries from a trip and fall. He then left the bar on the ATV at a high rate of speed, lost control and was thrown from the vehicle…which then landed on top of him. Friends removed the ATV from the scene to allegedly hide evidence because Luthardt had been drinking and was driving on a revoked license. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and charges could be filed.
starvedrock.media
Streator Man Charged with Domestic Battery
A Streator man is in trouble for an incident outside Mendota. Around 7 Saturday night, Mendota police responded to the I-39 southbound on-ramp off Route 34 for the report of a man physically holiding a woman down to the ground. After investigating, 29 year old Conor Shukstor of Streator was arrested and charged with domestic battery. Shukstor was taken to the LaSalle County Jail where he is waiting for a bond hearing.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man facing involuntary manslaughter charges
An Aurora man is being charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Gabriel Castro is already in custody in the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville. Police say on December 7th, deputies were sent to the 1000 block of Route 30...
starvedrock.media
Killer off the streets
40-year-old Gabriel Castro of Aurora is in custody today, and facing multiple charges following an investigation by Kendall County Sheriff’s Office detectives. Back on December 7, 2022, deputies were dispatched for an unresponsive female in the 1000 Block of Route 30 in Aurora. She was pronounced dead at the...
MyStateline.com
Driver extricated after car ends up wedged in Rockford tree
Police have not yet released details on how a car ended up in a tree Wednesday night. Driver extricated after car ends up wedged in Rockford …. Police have not yet released details on how a car ended up in a tree Wednesday night. Lake Geneva Ice Castles melt, close...
Victim of downtown Rockford shooting, crash identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Joshua Ewing, 26, as the man killed in a roadway shooting in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to police, witnesses saw a white SUV firing on Ewing’s car near the intersection of Chestnut and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. Ewing suffered a serious injury in the […]
wjol.com
Fire in Lemont Takes Life Of Woman
The office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of Wendy G. Carnahan, a 53 year old resident of Lemont, Illinois, who was pronounced deceased on Wednesday February 8, 2023 at 10:06 PM at Silver Cross Hospital Emergency Room in New Lenox. Ms. Carnahan was involved in a residential structure fire in the 1000 block of Blacksmith Lane Lemont, Illinois. Lemont Police Department is investigating the incident. An autopsy was performed today, Thursday February 9, 2023. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicology reports.
32-year-old man fatally shot in the head while sitting in car
A man was shot to death while sitting in his car in Little Italy on the Near West Side. The man, 32, was in his car about 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Morgan Street when two men walked up to him and one opened fire, Chicago police said.
