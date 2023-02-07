24-year-old Gracie Hunt is a pageant queen, a marathon runner, a wellness influencer and, sometimes, a model. She’s an ambassador to the Special Olympics and was named Miss Kansas USA in 2021. She also happens to be the daughter of Clark Hunt, the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, whose own father Lamar Hunt founded the franchise back in 1959. Go back another generation and you’ll find Gracie’s great-grandfather, the oil tycoon H.L. Hunt, whose personal fortune was valued somewhere between one and three billion dollars when he died in 1974 (you can adjust that number for inflation yourself). All of which is to say that, upon review of her well-to-do pedigree, Gracie Hunt has the world at her candy-red fingertips, with which she’s amassed a following of nearly 250,000 followers on Instagram, where she documents her adventures as the First Daughter of Chiefs Kingdom. But don’t call her a nepo baby. “It’s about realizing that what those have done before you is wonderful,” she said days before this Sunday’s Super Bowl in Phoenix, where the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles. “You also have to take ownership of your own life.” Before the Chiefs go for their second Lombardi Trophy in four years, Hunt talked to Interview about her unlikely foray into world of pageantry, Rihanna’s upcoming Halftime Show, and what she believes to be the key to beating the Eagles on Sunday. As for whether or not she’ll one day inherit ownership of the Chiefs, she played it coy.

