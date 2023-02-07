ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs WR to have bigger role in Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to face a defense that has been one of the best in the NFL all season, and Andy Reid may ask an unexpected player to play a big role. Kadarius Toney has been recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in the AFC Championship Game. NFL Network’s James Palmer... The post Chiefs WR to have bigger role in Super Bowl? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KMBC.com

Kansas City, Independence districts say it will cancel classes on the day of a Super Bowl parade if the Chiefs win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some students in the Kansas City metro area will have a little extra to cheer about should the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Kansas City Public Schools District and Independence School District confirmed that it would cancel classes citywide on the day of potential Super Bowl parade, should the Chiefs win.
interviewmagazine.com

Gracie Hunt, First Daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs, Isn’t Just a Nepo Baby

24-year-old Gracie Hunt is a pageant queen, a marathon runner, a wellness influencer and, sometimes, a model. She’s an ambassador to the Special Olympics and was named Miss Kansas USA in 2021. She also happens to be the daughter of Clark Hunt, the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, whose own father Lamar Hunt founded the franchise back in 1959. Go back another generation and you’ll find Gracie’s great-grandfather, the oil tycoon H.L. Hunt, whose personal fortune was valued somewhere between one and three billion dollars when he died in 1974 (you can adjust that number for inflation yourself). All of which is to say that, upon review of her well-to-do pedigree, Gracie Hunt has the world at her candy-red fingertips, with which she’s amassed a following of nearly 250,000 followers on Instagram, where she documents her adventures as the First Daughter of Chiefs Kingdom. But don’t call her a nepo baby. “It’s about realizing that what those have done before you is wonderful,” she said days before this Sunday’s Super Bowl in Phoenix, where the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles. “You also have to take ownership of your own life.” Before the Chiefs go for their second Lombardi Trophy in four years, Hunt talked to Interview about her unlikely foray into world of pageantry, Rihanna’s upcoming Halftime Show, and what she believes to be the key to beating the Eagles on Sunday. As for whether or not she’ll one day inherit ownership of the Chiefs, she played it coy.
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Another Super Bowl trip, stopping the Eagles and saying goodbye to Tom Brady: A Q&A with Kansas City Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo of Grafton

When the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday evening in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, it will mark the fifth time Steve Spagnuolo of Grafton has coached in the NFL’s season-ending spectacle. Spagnuolo, 63, was the linebackers coach when the Eagles...
KMBC.com

Mahomes, Kelce connection honored by new Parade of Hearts artwork

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has certainly loved the connection between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. A new piece of art in Kansas City will remind Chiefs fans of that connection. Area artist Mike Savage has painted four Parade of Hearts, but his newest one...
