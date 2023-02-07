Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Wood is bullish on a streaming pioneer that's disrupting the enormous TV ad market. She also sees exponential growth ahead for the electric vehicle industry -- and the company best positioned to lead it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now
Veeva Systems dominates its market niche and produces growing cash flows. Salesforce is an established growth stock with a strong competitive advantage. Zscaler is one of the stars in a high-growth industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks
Apple's services growth will help to smooth out its earnings over time. UPS continues to transform in ways that enhance its underlying earnings potential. Alphabet's cash flow generation is astonishing, and Google Cloud is moving toward profitability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Is Tesla Stock Still a Buy After Increasing 60% This Year?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this week's video, I cover everything you...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
All three stocks have strong competitive advantages within their industries. Each of the stocks has seen their valuations come down significantly in the bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold
Amazon is a Warren Buffett stock that has fallen around 47% from the peak it set during the lockdown phase of the pandemic. Ally Financial is an all-digital bank that has raised its dividend payout at a blazing pace in recent years. Johnson & Johnson is famous for its consumer...
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks To Invest $5,000 in Right Now
Amazon's outlook is improving, but its valuation doesn't reflect the improvement yet. Alphabet's next AI moves could accelerate the company's growth. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a resilient business model, a clear near-term catalyst, and more multibillion-dollar opportunities on the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
3 Surefire Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now
Axsome could have five products on the market in the not-too-distant future. Global pharma giant Eli Lilly is already huge but could grow much larger. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is just getting started as it moves beyond cystic fibrosis. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Building wealth through investments is like sailing a ship: You need direction, a plan, and unshakable patience. CrowdStrike is a lean, mean leader in the always-hot cybersecurity sector. SoundHound AI has a surprising number of big-name partnerships, given its small size. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Axsome earned an important approval last year and has several other catalysts ahead. Exelixis is looking to replicate the success of its oncology platform in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
$5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Richer
Relatively small investments can grow to massive proportions, given enough time. Amazon's colossal scale and diversified revenue streams make it a stock market juggernaut. As Tesla's production numbers continue to snowball, the company looks to be hitting its stride. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Best AI Stock to Buy: Alphabet Stock or Microsoft Stock
Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
85% of Warren Buffett's $354 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 10 Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha has run circles around the S&P 500 since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Despite having stakes in close to four dozen securities, nearly $302 billion of Berkshire's invested assets are in only 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Nvidia Stock Update -- Here Is What Investors Should Know
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NVDA -4.80%) and...
Motley Fool
Is It Too Late to Buy Amazon Stock?
Various economic challenges are hurting Amazon's business. Amazon is looking at multiple long-term opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Colossal Stocks to Buy on the Dip in 2023
Growth stocks have seen marked improvement in recent weeks, but many are still trading down from all-time highs. Shopify is appealing to a wide range of merchants, and it is expanding its potential addressable market. Fiverr is delivering the tools that buyers and sellers of freelance services need, and that...
Motley Fool
Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock a Buy Right Now?
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals soared in 2022 while the major stock market indexes tumbled. Vertex Pharmaceuticals markets the only drugs approved to treat cystic fibrosis, a progressive inherited disease that affects 83,000 people worldwide. This year, a collaborative effort with CRISPR Therapeutics could result in the approval of a new...
Motley Fool
2 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Pinterest is expanding its user base, and even more importantly, it's monetizing those users. Etsy is steadily growing on the top line, particularly compared to levels just a few years ago. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Electronic Arts Stock Just Tanked: Time to Buy the Dip?
EA reported its latest earnings result at the end of January. The company decided to delay or cancel some key titles. Shares of the video game maker look cheap if you can be patient. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Retirees who rely on income stocks need a...
Comments / 0