New York City, NY

Update on Mets legend Keith Hernandez-SNY contract talks

When will SNY and Keith Hernandez figure out a deal?. There reportedly is progress. The New York Post’s Mike Puma tweeted Thursday: Hearing there has been progress in the contract talks between SNY and Keith Hernandez. The two sides are considered not far apart on a new multi-year agreement, but there is still work to be done before it can be completed.’
Pirates sign ex-Yankees prospect on the mend

That’s what Caleb Smith said to the Pittsburgh Pirates, and it apparently worked. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Caleb Smith agrees to minors deal with Pirates. Gets MLB camp invite. Lefty previously pitched for Yankees, Marlins and Dbacks.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Broncos’ Sean Payton wants ex-Jets coach as defensive coordinator

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reports “new Broncos head coach Sean Payton interviewed a surprise candidate this week to be his defensive coordinator, ESPN’s Rex Ryan.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETMASTER. Payton was introduced last week as the Broncos head coach, replacing the departed Nathaniel Hackett,...
Devils, Sixers owner Josh Harris takes next step to buy Commanders

Josh Harris is serious about wanting to buy the Washington Commanders from embattled owner Daniel Snyder. The Athletic and the Washington Post report the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers owner recently visited the Commanders’ training facility in Ashburn, Va. Per the Washington Post: “At least one other prospective...
Will roof be open for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl?

The weather gods are shining on Super Bowl LVII. With sun and seasonal temperatures in the forecast, the State Farm Stadium roof is expected to be open when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETMASTER. Per the...
Ex-Giants QB roasted for uninformed cardiac arrest claim

Danny Kanell caused a stir on Twitter after making a claim about cardiac arrest in young athletes. He tweeted Thursday: Sudden cardiac arrest is in young athletes is not normal. Why are we seeing it happen so frequently and why aren’t people asking that question??? It’s bizarre to me how we just keep carrying on like it’s no big deal.
Troubled ex-NFL star gets another chance … in the XFL

Josh Gordon was last on an active NFL roster in 2021. Now, he’ll look to make a comeback in the rebooting XFL league. The eight XFL teams released their rosters for the 2023 season, and Gordon is listed as a new player on the Seattle Sea Dragons. BUY NFL...
Super Bowl 2023: Who is Isiah Pacheco? 8 things to know about Chiefs star RB, Rutgers grad

Football fans across the world will gleefully undergo the annual tradition of sitting down in front of a giant television and soaking in the final game of another season this Sunday, when Super Bowl 57 kicks off from Glendale, Arizona. And as they do every year, they will fall in love with a player they have never seen before, captivated by everything from his personal story to the way he plays the game.
