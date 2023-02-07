Read full article on original website
Related
Mets demote outfielder facing criminal charge for allegedly abusing ex-girlfriend
Khalil Lee is going back to the scene of his alleged crime. SNY reports the former New York Mets outfielder “cleared waivers Friday night and was sent outright to Triple-A Syracuse.”. The Mets had designated outfielder Khalil Lee for assignment earlier this week to make room for newly-acquired right-hander...
Update on Mets legend Keith Hernandez-SNY contract talks
When will SNY and Keith Hernandez figure out a deal?. There reportedly is progress. The New York Post’s Mike Puma tweeted Thursday: Hearing there has been progress in the contract talks between SNY and Keith Hernandez. The two sides are considered not far apart on a new multi-year agreement, but there is still work to be done before it can be completed.’
Pirates sign ex-Yankees prospect on the mend
That’s what Caleb Smith said to the Pittsburgh Pirates, and it apparently worked. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Caleb Smith agrees to minors deal with Pirates. Gets MLB camp invite. Lefty previously pitched for Yankees, Marlins and Dbacks.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Broncos’ Sean Payton wants ex-Jets coach as defensive coordinator
FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reports “new Broncos head coach Sean Payton interviewed a surprise candidate this week to be his defensive coordinator, ESPN’s Rex Ryan.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETMASTER. Payton was introduced last week as the Broncos head coach, replacing the departed Nathaniel Hackett,...
Cowboys star wants Eagles to win Super Bowl thanks to man-crush on his ‘homeboy’
Philadephia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has a big fan in Dallas Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETMASTER. Consider what Parsons told FanDuel TV earlier this week at the Super Bowl:. “Lane Johnson was the first person to ever ask me for a jersey....
Devils, Sixers owner Josh Harris takes next step to buy Commanders
Josh Harris is serious about wanting to buy the Washington Commanders from embattled owner Daniel Snyder. The Athletic and the Washington Post report the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers owner recently visited the Commanders’ training facility in Ashburn, Va. Per the Washington Post: “At least one other prospective...
Will roof be open for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl?
The weather gods are shining on Super Bowl LVII. With sun and seasonal temperatures in the forecast, the State Farm Stadium roof is expected to be open when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETMASTER. Per the...
Ex-Giants QB roasted for uninformed cardiac arrest claim
Danny Kanell caused a stir on Twitter after making a claim about cardiac arrest in young athletes. He tweeted Thursday: Sudden cardiac arrest is in young athletes is not normal. Why are we seeing it happen so frequently and why aren’t people asking that question??? It’s bizarre to me how we just keep carrying on like it’s no big deal.
Comcast could leave some Eagles fans in Philly in the dark for the Super Bowl
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, “Comcast is reporting that an undetermined number of Xfinity customers in Fishtown and nearby areas were without service Sunday afternoon.”. The outages began about 1 p.m. and affected the 19122, 19125, 19133 and 19134 zip codes. ... the estimated restoration times have moved from...
FOX analysts make their Super Bowl picks ... and it’s unanimous: Chiefs or Eagles?
The Philadelphia Eagles are 1.5-point favorites to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII (57) on Sunday, but analysts on FOX don’t believe the line is high enough. On the pregame show, all of them picked the Eagles to win, most by comfortable margins — citing the Eagles’ strengths on offensive and defensive lines and the running game.
Isiah Pacheco: From Rutgers to 3rd-stringer to one of the most important players in the Super Bowl | Izenberg
“His motivation comes from his whole family situation. When I’ve talked to him, he’s said, ‘That’s why I go hard all the time. I can’t not go hard every day.’” — Jay Butler, Rutgers strength coach. “The important thing is he wanted...
Troubled ex-NFL star gets another chance … in the XFL
Josh Gordon was last on an active NFL roster in 2021. Now, he’ll look to make a comeback in the rebooting XFL league. The eight XFL teams released their rosters for the 2023 season, and Gordon is listed as a new player on the Seattle Sea Dragons. BUY NFL...
Eagles’ Haason Reddick can become Philly’s next Wilt Chamberlain if he delivers a Super Bowl victory
PHOENIX -- It’s A Philly Thing became the chosen postseason slogan of the Philadelphia Eagles and no player on their roster better represents it than Haason Reddick. Sure, he was born across the Delaware River in Camden and went to high school five miles to the east at Haddon Heights, but Reddick is as Philly as they come.
ESPN mourns the death of beloved producer and executive ahead of Super Bowl
Super Bowl Sunday begins on a somber note for ESPN. That’s because the Worldwide Leader is mourning the death of former producer Barry Sacks, a beloved executive who spent four decades in Bristol, Conn. from 1982 to 2016. Sacks died after suffering a massive heart attack Saturday. Current and...
Super Bowl 2023: Who is Isiah Pacheco? 8 things to know about Chiefs star RB, Rutgers grad
Football fans across the world will gleefully undergo the annual tradition of sitting down in front of a giant television and soaking in the final game of another season this Sunday, when Super Bowl 57 kicks off from Glendale, Arizona. And as they do every year, they will fall in love with a player they have never seen before, captivated by everything from his personal story to the way he plays the game.
NJ.com
NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0