Football fans across the world will gleefully undergo the annual tradition of sitting down in front of a giant television and soaking in the final game of another season this Sunday, when Super Bowl 57 kicks off from Glendale, Arizona. And as they do every year, they will fall in love with a player they have never seen before, captivated by everything from his personal story to the way he plays the game.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO