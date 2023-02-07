Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks
Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
Best AI Stock to Buy: Alphabet Stock or Microsoft Stock
Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
Best Stock to Buy: Amazon Stock vs. C3.ai Stock
John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
1 Thing That Could Send Starbucks Stock Soaring
One of the most important countries in the company's future is dragging down past results.
Motley Fool
Better Buy: Starbucks vs. Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros is in hyper-growth mode but has a shorter track record. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is Undervalued: 'I Think That It's Coming Back'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer he wants to own Sherwin-Williams Co SHW. "Everything that they could possibly say negative about it is out there. I want to come out with a more positive thesis," he added. "Right now, this is a coiled spring, even though it’s...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Crush the Market in 2023
Buffett beat the market last year, and these two stocks are poised for a recovery this year.
2 FAANG Stocks Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023
Two of these stocks haven't been this cheap since the FAANG acronym came into existence.
2 Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens This Year
These two companies have historically delivered market-beating returns. They can do the same in the future.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Wood is bullish on a streaming pioneer that's disrupting the enormous TV ad market. She also sees exponential growth ahead for the electric vehicle industry -- and the company best positioned to lead it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
50.95% of David Tepper's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks
Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Constellation Energy, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Motley Fool
The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks
Apple's services growth will help to smooth out its earnings over time. UPS continues to transform in ways that enhance its underlying earnings potential. Alphabet's cash flow generation is astonishing, and Google Cloud is moving toward profitability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now
Lululemon continues to post strong revenue and earnings growth. Its status as a premium apparel business protects its pricing power. According to the management, Lululemon's long-term outlook is robust. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Lyft posts worst trading day ever after grim earnings report shows the company falling behind Uber
The ride-hailing company slumped 36% after posting weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2023.
Motley Fool
Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now
Veeva Systems dominates its market niche and produces growing cash flows. Salesforce is an established growth stock with a strong competitive advantage. Zscaler is one of the stars in a high-growth industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 No-Brainer Stock to Buy Before Earnings
The Nasdaq is already up 15% to start the year.
Motley Fool
$5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Richer
Relatively small investments can grow to massive proportions, given enough time. Amazon's colossal scale and diversified revenue streams make it a stock market juggernaut. As Tesla's production numbers continue to snowball, the company looks to be hitting its stride. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Should You Buy That Costco Couch You've Been Looking At?
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Buying furniture through Costco could be a...
Comments / 0