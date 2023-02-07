Read full article on original website
2 Top Stocks I'm Buying Hand Over Fist in February
Powered by distinct megatrends, Idexx and Pinterest are poised to sail past the current slowdown. Though sales growth has decelerated for both, these trends should see a reversion to historical averages. Already up robustly in the past three months, both stocks could see an even brighter 2023.
Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now
Veeva Systems dominates its market niche and produces growing cash flows. Salesforce is an established growth stock with a strong competitive advantage. Zscaler is one of the stars in a high-growth industry.
$5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Richer
Relatively small investments can grow to massive proportions, given enough time. Amazon's colossal scale and diversified revenue streams make it a stock market juggernaut. As Tesla's production numbers continue to snowball, the company looks to be hitting its stride.
Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks To Buy for the Long Term
Chipotle continues firing on all cylinders -- its latest quarterly results showed strong gains. While growth has slowed somewhat, Costco can keep thriving in an inflationary environment.
This Growth Stock Crushed the Market Last Year. 5 Words from the CEO Suggest There's More to Come.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals is requesting regulatory approval for what may become its first product outside of its cystic fibrosis specialty. The company also is nearing the finish line with several other candidates.
85% of Warren Buffett's $354 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 10 Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha has run circles around the S&P 500 since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Despite having stakes in close to four dozen securities, nearly $302 billion of Berkshire's invested assets are in only 10 stocks.
The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks
Apple's services growth will help to smooth out its earnings over time. UPS continues to transform in ways that enhance its underlying earnings potential. Alphabet's cash flow generation is astonishing, and Google Cloud is moving toward profitability.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Wood is bullish on a streaming pioneer that's disrupting the enormous TV ad market. She also sees exponential growth ahead for the electric vehicle industry -- and the company best positioned to lead it.
The Best Stocks To Invest $5,000 in Right Now
Amazon's outlook is improving, but its valuation doesn't reflect the improvement yet. Alphabet's next AI moves could accelerate the company's growth. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a resilient business model, a clear near-term catalyst, and more multibillion-dollar opportunities on the way.
Is Tesla Stock Still a Buy After Increasing 60% This Year?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this week's video, I cover everything you...
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold
Amazon is a Warren Buffett stock that has fallen around 47% from the peak it set during the lockdown phase of the pandemic. Ally Financial is an all-digital bank that has raised its dividend payout at a blazing pace in recent years. Johnson & Johnson is famous for its consumer
3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar
Chewy is raising prices and winning more customers.
After a Long Layoff, These Dividend Stocks Are Getting Back to Growth
AvalonBay Communities is increasing its dividend for the first time since the pandemic started. Public Storage recently gave its investors their first raise since 2016. With the potential to continue boosting their payouts, these dividend stocks could outperform in the coming years.
2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Axsome earned an important approval last year and has several other catalysts ahead. Exelixis is looking to replicate the success of its oncology platform in the coming years.
3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks That Could Beat the Market in 2023
Apple CEO Tim Cook sees AI shaping the future of the company. Fashion site Revolve Group is capturing market share as competitors see sales drop. Nike is using AI in ways like forecasting demand and ensuring customers get the right fit.
Microsoft and ChatGPT Won't Be Google Killers. Here's the 1 Company That Could Be, Though.
Alphabet's greatest potential enemy isn't Microsoft or OpenAI. The company could defeat itself if it ever doesn't respond to competitive threats.
3 Surefire Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now
Axsome could have five products on the market in the not-too-distant future. Global pharma giant Eli Lilly is already huge but could grow much larger. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is just getting started as it moves beyond cystic fibrosis.
Nvidia Stock Update -- Here Is What Investors Should Know
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NVDA -4.80%) and...
2 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share
Olo operates a software-as-a-service platform for restaurant chains. Low share prices might seem enticing, but actually don't have much meaning.
1 Top Dividend Stock With a Fast-Growing Payout
Tractor Supply's needs-based business is proving to be resilient during uncertain times. The rural lifestyle retailer is transforming its stores and adding new ones. The company's successful loyalty program is resonating with its customers.
