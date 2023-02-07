Read full article on original website
How to delete your Microsoft account
Say goodbye to all your Microsoft services with just one click. Are you tired of juggling multiple email accounts and dealing with unwanted notifications? It may be time to simplify your online life and close your Microsoft account. But before you do, it’s essential to understand the consequences and adequately back up your important data. This article will guide you through deleting your Microsoft account, ensuring a smooth and stress-free transition.
The Weekly Authority: 👀 Android 14 preview lands, Bard AI fail
Plus, everything from the OnePlus event, the world's fastest shoes, and a Grammy whoops in this week's newsletter. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 231st edition is here with Google’s Android 14 developer preview and features, Bard AI errors, everything you missed at the OnePlus event, a Grammy whoops, and more…
Deals: Become an AI master with these amazing ChatGPT offers
Save up to 98% on these resources and harness the power of this exciting new tech. When I first tried ChatGPT I had two conflicting thoughts that you might have shared when you experienced it. The first was excitement that this is a revolutionary piece of technology with almost limitless potential. The second was the realization that this chatbot is going to take my job one day.
How to pin or unpin someone on Snapchat
Avoid losing track of conversations with the pinning feature in Snapchat. When you’ve been using Snapchat for a long time, your inbox can become cluttered. If you’re messaging 50 people simultaneously, it can be easy to lose track of one conversation or another. Luckily, Snapchat added a pinning feature that allows you to pin specific chats to the top of your list. Let’s go over how to pin someone on Snapchat.
OnePlus 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Which should you buy?
The OnePlus 11 is a powerful performer at a great price, and it runs circles around most phones when it comes to charging. However, it skips mainstays like wireless charging, has limited water resistance, and suffers from 'Old OnePlus' camera pitfalls.Read full review... With a brighter screen, a larger battery, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power, the Galaxy S23 promises to be Samsung's best compact Galaxy S flagship yet.Read full review...
The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition is health-focused but lacks focus
It's hard to nail down the right audience for this special edition device. Fossil’s Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition boasts an elegant build, upgraded features, and a sleek blend of traditional looks with fitness tracking smarts. Its e-ink display also keeps the device’s battery life up to Fossil’s impressive standards. However, while the hybrid watch may be a class act, it’s not the perfect companion for a gym class. In short, the watch lands in an unfortunate limbo between a timepiece and a health tool, without necessarily nailing either one.
One UI 5.1 bloatware does NOT take up 60GB storage on the Galaxy S23 series
Claims of 60GB bloatware on the Galaxy S23 series were wrong. One UI 5.1 bloatware does not consume 60GB storage on Samsung Galaxy S23 phones. You always lose about 7% of storage marketed by manufacturers due to conversion losses. Samsung and some other OEMs choose to hide lost space under...
I built a fully-connected smart home without breaking the bank, so can you
You don't need to overhaul your entire home to build a connected living space. The Jetsons had the right idea with a sweet mix of gee-whizz gadgetry and intelligent home automations that just worked. However, real life doesn’t quite work like that. As someone who has sunk years of my life into the smart home hobby, there are no two ways about it — getting the results you want can be a tremendous time and money sink unless you plan things right.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 revisited: The good and the bad, six months later
Should you still grab one of these in 2023, or wait for the inevitable Galaxy Z Fold 5?. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is far and away the best all-around foldable of its kind. There are other foldable phones out there that do a few things better, such as those that fold perfectly flat and those that have smaller form factors. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has the hardware, software, and global availability that keeps it on top of the heap.
Not trading in my old Samsung smartwatch solved my battery anxiety problem
Buying a new Galaxy Watch? Here's why you should hold onto your old one. After using Samsung’s Gear S3 smartwatch for nearly six consecutive years, I finally moved to the Galaxy Watch 4 sometime last year. From performance to app support, it was a big upgrade in every way — thanks largely to Samsung adopting Wear OS 3. But only a few days in, I found myself regretting my decision. I couldn’t shake the feeling that my six-year-old Gear S3 delivered significantly better battery life than the Galaxy Watch 4.
How to sign in to the PlayStation Network on a PS4 or PS5
Don't panic if you can't sign in right away — there are answers. The PlayStation Network is essentially unavoidable if you have a Sony console. At the least you need it to access the PlayStation Store, and it’s also the foundation for PlayStation Plus, which provides online multiplayer and curated games. Here’s how to sign in on a PS5 or PS4, and what you can do if login fails.
5 retro games emulators you didn't know you could play on your Android phone
From the Sega Saturn to the Virtual Boy, there are plenty of lesser-known consoles you can emulate on Android. There’s really no shortage of retro games emulators to run on your Android smartphone. Some of the big-name machines you can emulate on Android include the NES, SNES, Sega Mega Drive, PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, Nintendo GameCube, Sega Dreamcast, and more. Those are just the home consoles too, with emulators also available for major handheld machines like the Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, and PlayStation Portable. For more info and all of these and more, check out our guide to the best emulators for Android.
Fast charging should be an option, and it's time all OEMs gave it a toggle
You shouldn't have to choose between incredibly fast charging and battery longevity. Will fast charging kill my phone’s battery life? That’s a question that pops up every single time a smartphone manufacturer claims to deliver some form of fast charging. Would it heat up the phone too much? What kind of measures are in place to prevent battery degradation?
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's 45W fast charging is actually fast this time
Charging power and speeds are consistently contentious topics. From overzealous marketing and worries about damaged battery longevity to handsets that simply charge too slowly, it seems like few brands actually get charging just right. Samsung is no different. Despite advertising 45W wired charging power since 2022’s flagships, it turned out...
