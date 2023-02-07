Read full article on original website
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s schoolRoger MarshEast Brunswick, NJ
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969Sara IrshadBrooklyn, NY
'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted To Dine At Nettie's' People Outraged With Famous Italian Restaurant in NJBridget MulroyTinton Falls, NJ
Bring a hammer: 7 bargain-priced N.J homes waiting for ambitious buyers
It’s common for a would-be homebuyer to schedule a “walk-through” to inspect the inside of a house up for sale. There are some homes on the market where the phrase “walk through” can be taken literally: Structures that have no walls separating one room from another.
Boys basketball: Paramus, Old Tappan win - Bergen County Invitational semifinals
Firaol Tulu finished with 21 points to help lead Paramus to a 60-49 win over Pascack Hills in the semifinal round of the Bergen County Invitational Tournament in Paramus. Paramus will next host Old Tappan in the final on Saturday. Mateen Aminyar had 18 points while Corey Petruzzella had eight...
We should thank Amy DeGise for destigmatizing hit-and-run driving | Opinion
As a Hudson County driver, I would like to thank Councilwoman Amy DeGise for the leadership she has shown since her hit and run on July 19. Too many times have I seen her good name disparaged in protests and newspaper articles. It’s time for drivers like me to show our support.
Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old
Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
Girls Basketball: Scrivanich’s 24 guides Paramus past Ramsey in Bergen County Invite
Vanessa Scrivanich scored a game high 24 points to lead Paramus to a 46-37 victory over Ramsey in the Bergen County Invitational, in Fair Lawn. The 24 points is a season high for Scrivanich, who is second on Paramus (13-9) in scoring. The Spartans led by just one point entering...
Hudson County Tournament 2nd Round: McNair, Hoboken, No. Bergen, Snyder win - Boys basketball recap
Julian Caldejon scored 23 points as 10th-seeded McNair defeated seventh-seeded Memorial, 46-40, in the second round of the Hudson County Tournament in West New York. McNair (15-7), which closed the game on a 10-4 run, plays second-seeded and defending champion Hudson Catholic in the quarterfinals on Monday at 6p.m. Memorial...
Two charged in slaying of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
The ex-boyfriend of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher has been arrested and another man is being sought in the slaying of the mother of three. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey City, each have been charged with one count of desecrating/concealing human remains, a second-degree offense, in the death of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez of Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday morning.
Investigation ongoing into ‘inappropriate photos’ shown at N.J. high school
An investigation into what were called “inappropriate images” displayed on a projector screen during a class at Paramus High School on Thursday is underway, Paramus school officials said. In a letter sent home to parents, Paramus superintendent Sean Adams said that the images were projected from an employee’s...
Boys Basketball: Union Cath., Roselle Cath., Linden, Elizabeth advance to Union County semifinals
Keyshawn Winchester’s two free throws with less than a second remaining were the difference as fourth-seeded Union Catholic defeated fifth-seeded Westfield, 52-50, in the Union County Tournament quarterfinals at the Dunn Center in Elizabeth. Winchester finished with eight points for Union Catholic (15-8), which has won six games in...
Boys Basketball: Bound Brook, Ridge among winners in Somerset County second round
Jordan Summers scored a game high 38 points as eighth-seeded Bound Brook defeated ninth-seeded Montgomery 78-51 in the second round of the Somerset County tournament, in Bound Brook. Summers grabbed 15 rebounds as well to finish with a double-double. The senior leads Bound Brook (19-3) in scoring this season with...
No. 5 Southern tramples No. 10 Phillipsburg again, wins Group 5 title convincingly
Few teams have done to Phillipsburg what Southern did not once, but twice in the same season. Southern’s 41-14 victory in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 5 Championship Sunday was the third worst loss, in terms of margin of loss, by a Phillipsburg team since 2011.
Burlington woman shot and killed in Trenton homicide, police say
A 34-year-old Burlington woman was shot and killed Sunday morning in Trenton, police said. Stephanie Vil was shot in the area of Prospect Street and W. Hanover Avenue, officials said. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert shortly after 9 a.m. as calls were made to officials about a woman who was shot.
Boys basketball: South River earns historic berth to GMCT semis; St. Joe’s and Vikings advance
Lazaro Rodriguez scored a team-high 20 points to lead third-seeded South River to an 80-58 win over sixth-seeded North Brunswick in the quarterfinals of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament, at Middlesex Community College in Edison. South River (23-2) will face seventh-seeded South Brunswick in the semifinals on Wednesday. With the...
Where to get help: Domestic violence resources in Hudson County
The beating and strangling death of Jersey City mother of three — the fourth domestic violence fatality in Hudson County this year — has renewed the need to share information on resources for victims. Luz Hernandez, 33, a kindergarten teacher at BelovED Community Charter, was found dead in...
Police investigating fatal shooting in N.J. city
Police are investigating the shooting death of a man that occurred early Saturday morning in Newark. Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue in Newark around 8:54 a.m. Saturday, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Once there, police located Keni Johnson, 45, of Newark, in the hallway of an apartment building, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Family of former PSE&G employee accused in workplace murder-suicide ‘beyond shocked’
The former PSE&G employee who authorities say fatally shot a supervisor in a company parking lot in Somerset County before killing himself had expressed workplace frustrations to his family before he was fired last year, but said they are “beyond shocked” that it escalated to violence. Gary T....
2 Jersey City schools on lockdown as JCPD searches for dad who may be armed
Two Downtown Jersey City schools were placed on lockdown by their principals Monday morning after an incident involving a parent who may be armed, police said in radio transmissions. At 9 a.m., police were searching the man, who was identified as a dad who regularly drops off his child at...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 8: state-ranked MCT final still on the cards
After two very interesting Mercer County Tournament quarterfinal games and two that were not, the scene shifts to the CURE Insurance Arena Tuesday afternoon and evening for the semifinal round. While neither top-seeded–and NJ.com No. 8–Trenton, nor second-seeded–and NJ.com No. 15 Ewing–have won a title in the last decade, they...
‘Animal!’ Estranged husband charged, second man sought in slaying of beloved Jersey City teacher
The estranged husband of the Jersey City kindergarten teacher who was found dead in a shallow grave earlier this week was arrested in Miami, Florida in connection with the death that has stunned the community. Cesar Santana, 36, of Jersey City, the father of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez’s three children, was...
Boys basketball: No. 8 Trenton, No. 15 Ewing win in Mercer County Tournament 1st round
Kenny Rankin netted 31 points to lead second-seeded and No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 Ewing in the first round of the Mercer County Tournament, in Ewing. Ewing (20-3) will face either third-seeded Norte Dame or seventh-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro South in the semifinals on Tuesday. Darnelle Forrest added on...
