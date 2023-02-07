ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old

Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

Two charged in slaying of Jersey City kindergarten teacher

The ex-boyfriend of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher has been arrested and another man is being sought in the slaying of the mother of three. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey City, each have been charged with one count of desecrating/concealing human remains, a second-degree offense, in the death of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez of Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday morning.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Burlington woman shot and killed in Trenton homicide, police say

A 34-year-old Burlington woman was shot and killed Sunday morning in Trenton, police said. Stephanie Vil was shot in the area of Prospect Street and W. Hanover Avenue, officials said. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert shortly after 9 a.m. as calls were made to officials about a woman who was shot.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Police investigating fatal shooting in N.J. city

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man that occurred early Saturday morning in Newark. Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue in Newark around 8:54 a.m. Saturday, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Once there, police located Keni Johnson, 45, of Newark, in the hallway of an apartment building, suffering from a gunshot wound.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Times boys hoops notes, Week 8: state-ranked MCT final still on the cards

After two very interesting Mercer County Tournament quarterfinal games and two that were not, the scene shifts to the CURE Insurance Arena Tuesday afternoon and evening for the semifinal round. While neither top-seeded–and NJ.com No. 8–Trenton, nor second-seeded–and NJ.com No. 15 Ewing–have won a title in the last decade, they...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy