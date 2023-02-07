Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s schoolRoger MarshEast Brunswick, NJ
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969Sara IrshadBrooklyn, NY
'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted To Dine At Nettie's' People Outraged With Famous Italian Restaurant in NJBridget MulroyTinton Falls, NJ
Rutgers’ loss to Illinois is not alarming, but how it happened might be
For 10 minutes and one second at the State Farm Center, the main obstacles to a deep postseason run for Rutgers were on full display. The No. 24 Scarlet Knights put up fourteen shots in that span, and not one hit the bottom of the net: Not Dean Reiber’s lay-ups, not Paul Mulcahy’s jumpers, not Cam Spencer’s lone three-point attempt. Fourteen shots up, fourteen clanging off the rim, many of them not even coming close.
Sgambellone stuns state champ, leads SJR to all-time shocking upset over Delbarton
Mateo Sgambellone will remember Sunday’s win for the rest of his life. The thousands of fans who piled into Rutgers’ Jersey Mike’s Arena on Super Bowl Sunday for the seven NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state wrestling finals will probably have a spot in the back of their head for the memory as well.
Rutgers wrestling ends dual-meet season with loss at Nebraska
It’s onto the postseason. Rutgers, which entered ranked No. 23 in the NWCA Coaches poll, closed out the dual-meet portion of its season Sunday with a 27-10 loss to Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb. The loss dropped the Scarlet Knights to 10-7 and 2-6 in Big Ten competition.
Rob Hinson returns to Camden, shares what he learned from Greg Schiano to groom Power 5 talent
Longtime South Jersey high school football coach Rob Hinson returned to his Camden roots prior to last season when he took over the Camden football program. He had spent the prior two seasons on staff at Rutgers where he worked under Eric Josephs in a player development role, and also worked with Bob Fraser and Rutgers’ linebackers. Now, Hinson uses those tools to mold his talented, inner-city players into what colleges need.
N.J.’s Greg Olsen gets rave Super Bowl reviews | One and done with Tom Brady waiting?
Greg Olsen made his debut in a Super Bowl booth Sunday night, and he’s getting great feedback. He and fellow N.J. native Kevin Burkhardt called Super Bowl LVII as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETMASTER. In particular, Olsen was...
Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco makes Rutgers proud with Super Bowl TD run vs. Eagles
Isiah Pacheco did it again. The running back from Rutgers ran for a one-yard touchdown in the third quarter of Super Bowl LVII vs. the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The score helped the Chiefs cut the Eagles’ lead to 24-21. You can see...
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes aggravates high ankle sprain vs. Eagles | Will he play through it?
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is injured again. He aggravated his high right ankle sprain in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Eagles. So will Mahomes be able to play through this?. Mahomes got hurt with about 1:30 left in the first half, with the Chiefs down...
Super Bowl 2023: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts adjusts cleats, Terry Bradshaw rips NFL for field conditions
The Eagles lead the Chiefs 24-14 at halftime of Sunday’s Super Bowl. And at halftime on Fox Sports, a couple interesting nuggets popped up regarding the field conditions at the Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium, which has a natural grass surface. • Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts changed to longer...
Eagles’ Super Bowl LVII loss is the most heartbreaking moment in Philly sports history | Politi
PHOENIX — The Eagles had this. The second Lombardi Trophy. The parade down Broad Street. The defining victory that would make this season remembered as the greatest in franchise history — maybe even in all of Philly sports history. They had a 10-point halftime lead. They had the...
Ex-Rutgers star Isiah Pacheco shines in Super Bowl debut as Chiefs beat Eagles
Isiah Pacheco’s first Super Bowl experience was a memorable one. The former Rutgers star ran for a team-high 76 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries as his Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in a 38-35 instant classic at Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday.
How did Eagles respond after Jalen Hurts apologized for lost fumble in Super Bowl?
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- No matter what happened during Super Bowl LVII, the narrative about Patrick Mahomes was going to remain unchanged. As long as the two-time MVP is their quarterback, the Kansas City Chiefs will be Super Bowl contenders. Cut off one hand and you’d still be able to count...
Super Bowl 2023 inactives: Will 2 Eagles elevated from practice squad play vs. Chiefs?
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Eagles Wide receiver Greg Ward had been waiting to get his chance to play this season after the team elevated him and safety Anthony Harris ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. With primary punt returner Britain Covey questionable to play after suffering a hamstring injury this week, Ward had a shot to help contribute to the Eagles chances of winning the Super Bowl.
BYE EAGLES BYE: These guys might have played their last game in Philly
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Eagles center Jason Kelce began pointing out the Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman, acting as the maestro to the symphony that was the Eagles run game Sunday night in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Playing the role of conductor, Kelce surveyed the front and began making adjustments. It was nothing new for Kelce, being he has seen almost every formation that is out there in the 12 seasons he has been in the league.
Super Bowl 2023: Eagles fans rip defense (and Jonathan Gannon) after collapse vs. Chiefs
The Eagles lost Sunday’s Super Bowl to the Chiefs, 38-35, after leading 24-14 at halftime. Entering Sunday, teams leading by double digits at halftime were 26-1 in Super Bowl history. The only team to lose — the Falcons, six years ago, when they led the Patriots by 18 at half.
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs’ Andy Reid hints at retirement after Eagles showdown
Will Chiefs coach Andy Reid retire after this Super Bowl showdown with his former team, the Eagles?. Before Sunday’s game, he told FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer that he is now trying to enjoy these deep playoff runs — and especially this Super Bowl — more than he enjoyed these stages in the past.
‘Terrible penalty’ decides Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl: ‘You CANNOT call that!
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LVII champions. And the referees could be part of the reason why. With less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 35, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an incomplete pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on third and eight from the Eagles 15 yard-line. But Philadephia cornerback James Bradberry was called for holding, giving the Chiefs new life.
Super Bowl 2023: Giants draft bust Kadarius Toney stars for Chiefs in historic comeback win over Eagles
Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney failed with the Giants. But he thrived in Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Eagles. On back-to-back touches in the fourth quarter, Toney caught the go-ahead touchdown pass and then had the longest punt return in Super Bowl history, while almost scoring the first punt return touchdown in Super Bowl history.
Eagles’ vaunted pass rush comes up short when it matters most in awful Super Bowl loss to Chiefs
GLENDALE, Ariz. – The clock ticked below three minutes in Super Bowl LVII and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped back onto the NFL logo at midfield and surveyed the scene ahead of him with the score tied at 35. Less than 90 minutes earlier, Mahomes had been grimacing and...
Chiefs receiver thanks Giants for Kadarius Toney’s Super Bowl performance vs. Eagles
Kadarius Toney is a Super Bowl champion. Ponder that for a minute while you sip your morning coffee. The former first-round draft pick who couldn’t crack the New York Giants wide receiver rotation is about to be fit for a Super Bowl ring. That’s because Toney and the Kansas...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 8: state-ranked MCT final still on the cards
After two very interesting Mercer County Tournament quarterfinal games and two that were not, the scene shifts to the CURE Insurance Arena Tuesday afternoon and evening for the semifinal round. While neither top-seeded–and NJ.com No. 8–Trenton, nor second-seeded–and NJ.com No. 15 Ewing–have won a title in the last decade, they...
