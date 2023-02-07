ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Rutgers’ loss to Illinois is not alarming, but how it happened might be

For 10 minutes and one second at the State Farm Center, the main obstacles to a deep postseason run for Rutgers were on full display. The No. 24 Scarlet Knights put up fourteen shots in that span, and not one hit the bottom of the net: Not Dean Reiber’s lay-ups, not Paul Mulcahy’s jumpers, not Cam Spencer’s lone three-point attempt. Fourteen shots up, fourteen clanging off the rim, many of them not even coming close.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rob Hinson returns to Camden, shares what he learned from Greg Schiano to groom Power 5 talent

Longtime South Jersey high school football coach Rob Hinson returned to his Camden roots prior to last season when he took over the Camden football program. He had spent the prior two seasons on staff at Rutgers where he worked under Eric Josephs in a player development role, and also worked with Bob Fraser and Rutgers’ linebackers. Now, Hinson uses those tools to mold his talented, inner-city players into what colleges need.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Super Bowl 2023 inactives: Will 2 Eagles elevated from practice squad play vs. Chiefs?

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Eagles Wide receiver Greg Ward had been waiting to get his chance to play this season after the team elevated him and safety Anthony Harris ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. With primary punt returner Britain Covey questionable to play after suffering a hamstring injury this week, Ward had a shot to help contribute to the Eagles chances of winning the Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

BYE EAGLES BYE: These guys might have played their last game in Philly

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Eagles center Jason Kelce began pointing out the Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman, acting as the maestro to the symphony that was the Eagles run game Sunday night in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Playing the role of conductor, Kelce surveyed the front and began making adjustments. It was nothing new for Kelce, being he has seen almost every formation that is out there in the 12 seasons he has been in the league.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

‘Terrible penalty’ decides Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl: ‘You CANNOT call that!

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LVII champions. And the referees could be part of the reason why. With less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 35, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an incomplete pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on third and eight from the Eagles 15 yard-line. But Philadephia cornerback James Bradberry was called for holding, giving the Chiefs new life.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

Times boys hoops notes, Week 8: state-ranked MCT final still on the cards

After two very interesting Mercer County Tournament quarterfinal games and two that were not, the scene shifts to the CURE Insurance Arena Tuesday afternoon and evening for the semifinal round. While neither top-seeded–and NJ.com No. 8–Trenton, nor second-seeded–and NJ.com No. 15 Ewing–have won a title in the last decade, they...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy