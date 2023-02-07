Read full article on original website
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969Sara IrshadBrooklyn, NY
Another Hit-And-Run Incident In Jersey City Left a 39-Year-Old Woman In Critical ConditionAbdul GhaniJersey City, NJ
In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.Daily DigestNew York City, NY
Woman in critical condition after another Jersey City hit-and-run
A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash in Jersey City Friday night, the first of at least two hit-and-run incidents over the weekend. Jersey City police responded to the area of Communipaw Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard at 7:45 p.m. Friday and found a 39-year-old Jersey City woman with multiple injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Police investigating fatal shooting in N.J. city
Police are investigating the shooting death of a man that occurred early Saturday morning in Newark. Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue in Newark around 8:54 a.m. Saturday, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Once there, police located Keni Johnson, 45, of Newark, in the hallway of an apartment building, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Two charged in slaying of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
The ex-boyfriend of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher has been arrested and another man is being sought in the slaying of the mother of three. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey City, each have been charged with one count of desecrating/concealing human remains, a second-degree offense, in the death of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez of Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday morning.
Burlington woman shot and killed in Trenton homicide, police say
A 34-year-old Burlington woman was shot and killed Sunday morning in Trenton, police said. Stephanie Vil was shot in the area of Prospect Street and W. Hanover Avenue, officials said. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert shortly after 9 a.m. as calls were made to officials about a woman who was shot.
2 Jersey City schools on lockdown as JCPD searches for dad who may be armed
Two Downtown Jersey City schools were placed on lockdown by their principals Monday morning after an incident involving a parent who may be armed, police said in radio transmissions. At 9 a.m., police were searching the man, who was identified as a dad who regularly drops off his child at...
Family of former PSE&G employee accused in workplace murder-suicide ‘beyond shocked’
The former PSE&G employee who authorities say fatally shot a supervisor in a company parking lot in Somerset County before killing himself had expressed workplace frustrations to his family before he was fired last year, but said they are “beyond shocked” that it escalated to violence. Gary T....
Where to get help: Domestic violence resources in Hudson County
The beating and strangling death of Jersey City mother of three — the fourth domestic violence fatality in Hudson County this year — has renewed the need to share information on resources for victims. Luz Hernandez, 33, a kindergarten teacher at BelovED Community Charter, was found dead in...
‘Animal!’ Estranged husband charged, second man sought in slaying of beloved Jersey City teacher
The estranged husband of the Jersey City kindergarten teacher who was found dead in a shallow grave earlier this week was arrested in Miami, Florida in connection with the death that has stunned the community. Cesar Santana, 36, of Jersey City, the father of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez’s three children, was...
Kill plan for $180M gas-fired power plant, Newark mayor and 20 lawmakers implore Murphy
Put a halt to a proposed $180M gas-fired power plant, which would be the fourth in New Jersey’s largest city. That was the message sent to Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday in a letter from Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and 20 Democratic legislators, adding a growing furor that has surrounded the proposal for years.
Good to see Bayonne added to ARRIVE Together roster | Jersey Journal editorial
The designation of Bayonne as one of the next police forces in New Jersey to participate in the ARRIVE Together program for mental health-related calls is indeed welcome news. In the last 11 years, the city’s police force has been involved in two deadly encounters with mentally ill people whose relatives had called 911 for help only to end up planning funerals after barrages of bullets were unleashed on their loved ones. While grand juries in both cases declined to hand up indictments against the officers involved, civil cases were filed and are ongoing.
Motorcyclist, 32, dead after fatal crash on Route 80, police say
A 32-year-old man from Jersey City died Saturday evening when the motorcycle he was driving on Route 80 in western New Jersey was struck by a truck, State Police said. Desmond A. Gomes was on a Honda motorcycle on Route 80 westbound when the accident occurred, said police, who reported that a Volvo tractor trailer impacted the rear of the motorcycle at milepost 11.6.
We should thank Amy DeGise for destigmatizing hit-and-run driving | Opinion
As a Hudson County driver, I would like to thank Councilwoman Amy DeGise for the leadership she has shown since her hit and run on July 19. Too many times have I seen her good name disparaged in protests and newspaper articles. It’s time for drivers like me to show our support.
Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old
Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
Bring a hammer: 7 bargain-priced N.J homes waiting for ambitious buyers
It’s common for a would-be homebuyer to schedule a “walk-through” to inspect the inside of a house up for sale. There are some homes on the market where the phrase “walk through” can be taken literally: Structures that have no walls separating one room from another.
Hudson County Tournament 2nd Round: McNair, Hoboken, No. Bergen, Snyder win - Boys basketball recap
Julian Caldejon scored 23 points as 10th-seeded McNair defeated seventh-seeded Memorial, 46-40, in the second round of the Hudson County Tournament in West New York. McNair (15-7), which closed the game on a 10-4 run, plays second-seeded and defending champion Hudson Catholic in the quarterfinals on Monday at 6p.m. Memorial...
Man sworn into N.J. office is no longer winner after recount
The results of a recount ordered in Monmouth County of four towns after a voting software problem that allowed some votes to be counted twice have yet to be completed. But in one local board of education race, a winner is no longer the winner, officials say. Months after the...
Investigation ongoing into ‘inappropriate photos’ shown at N.J. high school
An investigation into what were called “inappropriate images” displayed on a projector screen during a class at Paramus High School on Thursday is underway, Paramus school officials said. In a letter sent home to parents, Paramus superintendent Sean Adams said that the images were projected from an employee’s...
Venerable Temple Beth-El going modern | Faith Matters
Irwin Rosen went to Temple Beth-El’s Hebrew school in Jersey City 60 years ago at the age of 7. Even seating 1,000, the children had to go to the lower level. Benjamin Joel Ackman, now 17, attended a few years ago. “Every Sunday, I would go, begrudgingly,” he said,...
Boys basketball: Paramus, Old Tappan win - Bergen County Invitational semifinals
Firaol Tulu finished with 21 points to help lead Paramus to a 60-49 win over Pascack Hills in the semifinal round of the Bergen County Invitational Tournament in Paramus. Paramus will next host Old Tappan in the final on Saturday. Mateen Aminyar had 18 points while Corey Petruzzella had eight...
Boys Basketball: Bound Brook, Ridge among winners in Somerset County second round
Jordan Summers scored a game high 38 points as eighth-seeded Bound Brook defeated ninth-seeded Montgomery 78-51 in the second round of the Somerset County tournament, in Bound Brook. Summers grabbed 15 rebounds as well to finish with a double-double. The senior leads Bound Brook (19-3) in scoring this season with...
