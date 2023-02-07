ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West New York, NJ

Woman in critical condition after another Jersey City hit-and-run

A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash in Jersey City Friday night, the first of at least two hit-and-run incidents over the weekend. Jersey City police responded to the area of Communipaw Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard at 7:45 p.m. Friday and found a 39-year-old Jersey City woman with multiple injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Police investigating fatal shooting in N.J. city

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man that occurred early Saturday morning in Newark. Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue in Newark around 8:54 a.m. Saturday, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Once there, police located Keni Johnson, 45, of Newark, in the hallway of an apartment building, suffering from a gunshot wound.
NEWARK, NJ
Two charged in slaying of Jersey City kindergarten teacher

The ex-boyfriend of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher has been arrested and another man is being sought in the slaying of the mother of three. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey City, each have been charged with one count of desecrating/concealing human remains, a second-degree offense, in the death of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez of Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday morning.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Burlington woman shot and killed in Trenton homicide, police say

A 34-year-old Burlington woman was shot and killed Sunday morning in Trenton, police said. Stephanie Vil was shot in the area of Prospect Street and W. Hanover Avenue, officials said. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert shortly after 9 a.m. as calls were made to officials about a woman who was shot.
TRENTON, NJ
Good to see Bayonne added to ARRIVE Together roster | Jersey Journal editorial

The designation of Bayonne as one of the next police forces in New Jersey to participate in the ARRIVE Together program for mental health-related calls is indeed welcome news. In the last 11 years, the city’s police force has been involved in two deadly encounters with mentally ill people whose relatives had called 911 for help only to end up planning funerals after barrages of bullets were unleashed on their loved ones. While grand juries in both cases declined to hand up indictments against the officers involved, civil cases were filed and are ongoing.
BAYONNE, NJ
Motorcyclist, 32, dead after fatal crash on Route 80, police say

A 32-year-old man from Jersey City died Saturday evening when the motorcycle he was driving on Route 80 in western New Jersey was struck by a truck, State Police said. Desmond A. Gomes was on a Honda motorcycle on Route 80 westbound when the accident occurred, said police, who reported that a Volvo tractor trailer impacted the rear of the motorcycle at milepost 11.6.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old

Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Venerable Temple Beth-El going modern | Faith Matters

Irwin Rosen went to Temple Beth-El’s Hebrew school in Jersey City 60 years ago at the age of 7. Even seating 1,000, the children had to go to the lower level. Benjamin Joel Ackman, now 17, attended a few years ago. “Every Sunday, I would go, begrudgingly,” he said,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
