St. Rose, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, has been playing at a high level all year and now the Purple Roses are one win away from making their first-ever Shore Conference final. Matthew and Jayden Hodge came in from Belgium this year and were two of six new faces in the lineup for second-seeded St. Rose, which also welcomed four other transfers. They have taken the Shore by storm and the future looks really bright. So does the present at this point though, especially after a 61-39 win over seventh-seeded Christian Brothers in the Shore Conference quarterfinals on Saturday.

BELMAR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO