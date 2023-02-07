Read full article on original website
Union County Tournament recaps: Elizabeth rallies despite controversial buzzer-beater - Girls basketball
While sixth-seeded Elizabeth earned a 59-57 overtime victory over third-seeded Cranford in the Union County Tournament quarterfinal matchup in Rahway, the game didn’t go on without controversy in the final stages of regulation. In the final seconds of the 4th quarter, referees waved off what would’ve been a game-winning...
Overall, grade-by-grade boys basketball season stat leaders through Feb. 9
Check out the lists below to see the per-game season stat leaders in the state through Thursday, Feb. 9, in six statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and 3-pointers made. This includes leaders in all four grade levels across the state. *These numbers are based off stats reported by...
Boys basketball: No. 8 Trenton, No. 15 Ewing win in Mercer County Tournament 1st round
Kenny Rankin netted 31 points to lead second-seeded and No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 Ewing in the first round of the Mercer County Tournament, in Ewing. Ewing (20-3) will face either third-seeded Norte Dame or seventh-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro South in the semifinals on Tuesday. Darnelle Forrest added on...
Boys Basketball: Union Cath., Roselle Cath., Linden, Elizabeth advance to Union County semifinals
Keyshawn Winchester’s two free throws with less than a second remaining were the difference as fourth-seeded Union Catholic defeated fifth-seeded Westfield, 52-50, in the Union County Tournament quarterfinals at the Dunn Center in Elizabeth. Winchester finished with eight points for Union Catholic (15-8), which has won six games in...
Boys basketball: Paramus, Old Tappan win - Bergen County Invitational semifinals
Firaol Tulu finished with 21 points to help lead Paramus to a 60-49 win over Pascack Hills in the semifinal round of the Bergen County Invitational Tournament in Paramus. Paramus will next host Old Tappan in the final on Saturday. Mateen Aminyar had 18 points while Corey Petruzzella had eight...
Girls Basketball: Previewing the Essex County Tournament semifinals
It’s been mostly chalk in the Essex County Tournament as we’ve reached the semifinal round. The top three seeds have advanced to the semifinals, while the No. 5 seed punched its ticket to the semifinal.
Boys basketball recap: Galasso’s 17 points direct Cherokee past Pennsauken Tech
Louis Galasso netted 17 points as the Cherokee High boys’ basketball team toppled Pennsauken Tech Saturday in Marlton, 48-24. Keishon Sellers added nine points as the Chiefs improved to 15-9. Cairo Murray had seven points to lead the Tornadoes (9-15). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Projected seeds for the 2023 girls basketball NJSIAA state tournament
The 2023 girls basketball state tournament will be officially seeded on Monday. The seeding, as it has in the past, will be based off power points. Here are the projected seeds in each section. Under tournament regulations this year, the top 16 highest power point games make up each team’s calculation and the first 16 games count for residual points. One change this season is teams will not receive power points from out-of-state opponents.
Girls Basketball: Sparta edges out Pope John in key NJAC-American clash
Bailey Chapman scored a game high 21 points to lead Sparta to a narrow 48-47 victory over Pope John in a key clash in the North Jersey Athletic Conference-American division, in Sparta. With the win, Sparta (15-7) moves a game ahead of Pope John (18-6) in the American division standings....
Boys Basketball: No. 3 Don Bosco Prep, No. 7 Bergen Catholic win to set up Bergen Jamboree rematch
Sophomore Tyler McQuaid scored a career-high 15 points to go with five rebounds and three assists as third-seeded Bergen Catholic, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated second-seeded and No. 5 Ramapo, 71-57, in the Bergen County Jamboree semifinals at Hackensack High School. Brandon Benjamin had 17 points and...
Wrestling photos: Group 1 state final, No. 9 Delaware Valley vs. Paulsboro, Feb. 12, 2023
Paulsboro has won more state wrestling titles than any program in state history, but Delaware Valley is the defending Group 1 champion. Check out photos from the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 1 wrestling final below. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the...
No. 12 St. Rose boys basketball one win away from making 1st Shore Conference final
St. Rose, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, has been playing at a high level all year and now the Purple Roses are one win away from making their first-ever Shore Conference final. Matthew and Jayden Hodge came in from Belgium this year and were two of six new faces in the lineup for second-seeded St. Rose, which also welcomed four other transfers. They have taken the Shore by storm and the future looks really bright. So does the present at this point though, especially after a 61-39 win over seventh-seeded Christian Brothers in the Shore Conference quarterfinals on Saturday.
Boys basketball: Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals - Recaps
Jamir McNeil scored 19 points to propel 13th-seeded Middle Township to a 47-45 overtime victory over fifth-seeded Millville in the quarterfinal round of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament in Millville. Anthony Trombetta paced Middle Township with 10 points, while Bubba McNeil added nine. Middle Township (16-10) jumped out to an early...
Camden Eastside turns up heat, outlasts Haddonfield in Camco tourney quarterfinals
There’s no secret to Camden Eastside’s plan of attack. The Tigers are going to lean on their defense, turning it up at the appropriate times to force opponents into difficult situations. On this day, it started in the third quarter. Haddonfield didn’t have many answers. Forcing 11...
Girls basketball: Kingsway, Eastern, Cinnaminson win - SJIBT
Brooke Sztenderowicz finished with 15 points as Cinnaminson raced out to a 19-2 lead in the first quarter on its way to a 60-45 win over Williamstown at the South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament Showcase in Voorhees. Ava Sztenderowicz, Katie Ambos and Emma Pfeiffer had 11 points apiece for Cinnaminson...
South Jersey Times boys basketball notebook: Sophomores think Pitman can contend now
Thanks to a talented class of sophomores who are tight on and off the court, the Pitman boys basketball team should be in contention for a sectional championship in 2024 and 2025. If not sooner.
Boys Basketball: Bridgewater-Raritan, Bernards advance in Somerset County first round
Eleventh-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 53-37 victory over 14th-seed Manville in the first round of the Somerset County Tournament, in Bridgewater. Bridgewater-Raritan (7-14) only led by three points at halftime before ripping off 19 points in the third quarter that extended its lead to eight...
Wrestling photos: Non-Public B state final, No. 15 SJV vs. Camden Cath., Feb. 12, 2023
No. 15 St. John Vianney was looking for its second state title in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B wrestling final Sunday. But a fully healthy Camden Catholic team stood in its way. Check out pictures from the match below. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you...
Hudson County Tournament 2nd Round: McNair, Hoboken, No. Bergen, Snyder win - Boys basketball recap
Julian Caldejon scored 23 points as 10th-seeded McNair defeated seventh-seeded Memorial, 46-40, in the second round of the Hudson County Tournament in West New York. McNair (15-7), which closed the game on a 10-4 run, plays second-seeded and defending champion Hudson Catholic in the quarterfinals on Monday at 6p.m. Memorial...
Kingsway excited to be one of the S.J. schools offering girls flag football in spring
The Kingsway athletic program has been on quite a roll in recent years. From winning a state championship in field hockey last fall and reaching back-to-back sectional finals in football to becoming a perennial power in wrestling and adding new sports for girls like wrestling and golf, the school has established itself as a difference-maker in the region.
