Overall, grade-by-grade boys basketball season stat leaders through Feb. 9

Check out the lists below to see the per-game season stat leaders in the state through Thursday, Feb. 9, in six statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and 3-pointers made. This includes leaders in all four grade levels across the state. *These numbers are based off stats reported by...
Projected seeds for the 2023 girls basketball NJSIAA state tournament

The 2023 girls basketball state tournament will be officially seeded on Monday. The seeding, as it has in the past, will be based off power points. Here are the projected seeds in each section. Under tournament regulations this year, the top 16 highest power point games make up each team’s calculation and the first 16 games count for residual points. One change this season is teams will not receive power points from out-of-state opponents.
No. 12 St. Rose boys basketball one win away from making 1st Shore Conference final

St. Rose, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, has been playing at a high level all year and now the Purple Roses are one win away from making their first-ever Shore Conference final. Matthew and Jayden Hodge came in from Belgium this year and were two of six new faces in the lineup for second-seeded St. Rose, which also welcomed four other transfers. They have taken the Shore by storm and the future looks really bright. So does the present at this point though, especially after a 61-39 win over seventh-seeded Christian Brothers in the Shore Conference quarterfinals on Saturday.
Girls basketball: Kingsway, Eastern, Cinnaminson win - SJIBT

Brooke Sztenderowicz finished with 15 points as Cinnaminson raced out to a 19-2 lead in the first quarter on its way to a 60-45 win over Williamstown at the South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament Showcase in Voorhees. Ava Sztenderowicz, Katie Ambos and Emma Pfeiffer had 11 points apiece for Cinnaminson...
