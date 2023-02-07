Read full article on original website
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Ex-Eagles receiver joins Jaguars’ Doug Pederson’s coaching staff
Doug Pederson is welcoming a familiar face to his coaching staff. Chad Hall will join the Jacksonville Jaguars as their new position coach, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hall spent the last six seasons on the Buffalo Bills staff, serving first...
Eagles’ Jason Kelce has updated post-Super Bowl retirement decision timeline
Sunday could be Jason Kelce’s last day in the NFL as an active player. The Philadelphia Eagles center is said to be contemplating retirement following Super Bowl LVII. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Kelce will make his decision “in the weeks ahead.”. Kelce likely will make a final...
WATCH: Emotional Hall of Fame reveals for Jets legends Darrelle Revis, Joe Klecko
Thursday night, it was revealed the Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko would be members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The former New York Jets players were named as members of the next class at the NFL Honors.
Ex-Giants QB roasted for uninformed cardiac arrest claim
Danny Kanell caused a stir on Twitter after making a claim about cardiac arrest in young athletes. He tweeted Thursday: Sudden cardiac arrest is in young athletes is not normal. Why are we seeing it happen so frequently and why aren’t people asking that question??? It’s bizarre to me how we just keep carrying on like it’s no big deal.
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs’ Andy Reid hints at retirement after Eagles showdown
Will Chiefs coach Andy Reid retire after this Super Bowl showdown with his former team, the Eagles?. Before Sunday’s game, he told FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer that he is now trying to enjoy these deep playoff runs — and especially this Super Bowl — more than he enjoyed these stages in the past.
Alabama’s Nick Saban makes his Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl allegiance clear
Alabama head coach Nick Saban tweeted a good luck message Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Super Bowl LVII vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETMASTER. And that makes sense, since the Eagles have four former Alabama players on their roster: quarterback Jalen Hurts,...
Super Bowl 2023: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts adjusts cleats, Terry Bradshaw rips NFL for field conditions
The Eagles lead the Chiefs 24-14 at halftime of Sunday’s Super Bowl. And at halftime on Fox Sports, a couple interesting nuggets popped up regarding the field conditions at the Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium, which has a natural grass surface. • Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts changed to longer...
Broncos’ Sean Payton wants ex-Jets coach as defensive coordinator
FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reports “new Broncos head coach Sean Payton interviewed a surprise candidate this week to be his defensive coordinator, ESPN’s Rex Ryan.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETMASTER. Payton was introduced last week as the Broncos head coach, replacing the departed Nathaniel Hackett,...
Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney’s Super Bowl: TD catch, record punt return as Giants fans groan
UPDATE (9:40 p.m.): Kadarius Toney returned a punt 65 yards early in the fourth quarter to set up the Chiefs for a red-zone opportunity. You can see the play here. It was the longest punt return in Super Bowl history. The Chiefs took advantage of the field position, with Patrick Mahomes hitting Skyy Moore for a four-yard touchdown reception as Kansas City pushed its lead to 35-27.
Cowboys star wants Eagles to win Super Bowl thanks to man-crush on his ‘homeboy’
Philadephia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has a big fan in Dallas Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETMASTER. Consider what Parsons told FanDuel TV earlier this week at the Super Bowl:. “Lane Johnson was the first person to ever ask me for a jersey....
Super Bowl, baby! Chiefs offensive lineman already a winner | Is Eagles’ Jason Kelce next?
Six hours before kickoff and we already have a winner in the Super Bowl. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “#Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, delivered healthy twin girls at 3:30 a.m. today in Chicago. Nick and his parents FaceTimed live from the hotel lobby with Christina and her family. Two new members of #ChiefsKingdom.”
What time is Super Bowl today (2/12/2023)? Kickoff, Time, TV, Livestream for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 57
The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, meet the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, 2023 (2/12/23) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Both teams won 14 games and were the top seeds with their 28 regular-season wins...
Eagles fans roll a car in Philly | More Super Bowl celebrations to come? (VIDEO)
Eagles fans in Philadelphia rolled a car during a pregame street celebration Sunday in the City of Brotherly Love. You can see the video here. The Eagles jumped out to a 24-14 halftime lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., meaning we are just 30 minutes from more insanity in Philadelphia.
Super Bowl 2023 inactives: Will 2 Eagles elevated from practice squad play vs. Chiefs?
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Eagles Wide receiver Greg Ward had been waiting to get his chance to play this season after the team elevated him and safety Anthony Harris ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. With primary punt returner Britain Covey questionable to play after suffering a hamstring injury this week, Ward had a shot to help contribute to the Eagles chances of winning the Super Bowl.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni cries during national anthem before Super Bowl vs. Chiefs
There’s no crying in baseball. But in football, let the tears flow. That’s what Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni did during the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. You can see video of Sirianni tearing up before kickoff vs....
Comcast could leave some Eagles fans in Philly in the dark for the Super Bowl
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, “Comcast is reporting that an undetermined number of Xfinity customers in Fishtown and nearby areas were without service Sunday afternoon.”. The outages began about 1 p.m. and affected the 19122, 19125, 19133 and 19134 zip codes. ... the estimated restoration times have moved from...
Super Bowl 2023 betting: Will line, odds change at the last minute for Chiefs vs. Eagles?
As of Sunday morning, the Philadelphia Eagles are favored by 1.5 points over the Kansas City Chiefs as kickoff for the 2023 Super Bowl approaches. Will the line change as late money is wagered?. The line has stayed fairly constant over the past two weeks, although early money that was...
FOX analysts make their Super Bowl picks ... and it’s unanimous: Chiefs or Eagles?
The Philadelphia Eagles are 1.5-point favorites to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII (57) on Sunday, but analysts on FOX don’t believe the line is high enough. On the pregame show, all of them picked the Eagles to win, most by comfortable margins — citing the Eagles’ strengths on offensive and defensive lines and the running game.
Giants’ Wink Martindale poised to return to Brian Daboll’s staff, as Colts decide to hire someone else; Mike Kafka out of mix, too
UPDATE: Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka — who interviewed once with the Colts — also reportedly is out of the mix for their head coaching job. That’s no surprise, because Kafka didn’t get a second interview with them. Still, he remains a finalist for the Cardinals’ job. Kafka also interviewed once with the Panthers and twice with the Texans, in addition to twice with Arizona.
