Kansas City, MO

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Ex-Giants QB roasted for uninformed cardiac arrest claim

Danny Kanell caused a stir on Twitter after making a claim about cardiac arrest in young athletes. He tweeted Thursday: Sudden cardiac arrest is in young athletes is not normal. Why are we seeing it happen so frequently and why aren’t people asking that question??? It’s bizarre to me how we just keep carrying on like it’s no big deal.
Broncos’ Sean Payton wants ex-Jets coach as defensive coordinator

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reports “new Broncos head coach Sean Payton interviewed a surprise candidate this week to be his defensive coordinator, ESPN’s Rex Ryan.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETMASTER. Payton was introduced last week as the Broncos head coach, replacing the departed Nathaniel Hackett,...
Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney’s Super Bowl: TD catch, record punt return as Giants fans groan

UPDATE (9:40 p.m.): Kadarius Toney returned a punt 65 yards early in the fourth quarter to set up the Chiefs for a red-zone opportunity. You can see the play here. It was the longest punt return in Super Bowl history. The Chiefs took advantage of the field position, with Patrick Mahomes hitting Skyy Moore for a four-yard touchdown reception as Kansas City pushed its lead to 35-27.
Super Bowl 2023 inactives: Will 2 Eagles elevated from practice squad play vs. Chiefs?

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Eagles Wide receiver Greg Ward had been waiting to get his chance to play this season after the team elevated him and safety Anthony Harris ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. With primary punt returner Britain Covey questionable to play after suffering a hamstring injury this week, Ward had a shot to help contribute to the Eagles chances of winning the Super Bowl.
Giants’ Wink Martindale poised to return to Brian Daboll’s staff, as Colts decide to hire someone else; Mike Kafka out of mix, too

UPDATE: Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka — who interviewed once with the Colts — also reportedly is out of the mix for their head coaching job. That’s no surprise, because Kafka didn’t get a second interview with them. Still, he remains a finalist for the Cardinals’ job. Kafka also interviewed once with the Panthers and twice with the Texans, in addition to twice with Arizona.
