WFAA
Texas DPS won’t discipline any more officers for Uvalde shooting response
TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Public Safety has completed its internal investigation of how seven of its troopers responded to the Uvalde school shooting, and none will face additional discipline, the agency confirmed Thursday. The agency fired one officer, Sgt. Juan Maldonado, and is attempting to terminate...
Austin police arrest Texas senator on DWI charge, records show
Online jail records show Charles Jeffrey Schwertner, 52, was booked into the Travis County Jail just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.
APD: 1 dead after hostage situation in north Austin home
The Austin Police Department responded to a SWAT incident in north Austin Tuesday, according to police.
Is It Illegal To Eat While Driving In Texas?
I noticed a Little Caesar's pizza box on the dashboard of a car that was driving around the loop in Lubbock the other day. The driver was munching on a slice of pizza while going about 60 mph. While it looked rather delicious, it didn't look very safe. It made me wonder if there are any laws against eating while driving in the Lone Star State.
KTEN.com
Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
Texas funeral home sued after man's body left 'to literally rot' for days during winter storm
A south Houston funeral home is facing a million-dollar lawsuit from a family who claims their loved one's body was left to rot for at least four days during a winter storm in 2021.
5 City View ISD personnel arrested for failure to report
More warrants have been issued after five current and former administrators at City View ISD were booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday.
Police identify person killed in 10-vehicle crash on Ben White ramp
Janice Erickson, 70, died on the scene.
Cedar Park police find 28 ‘suspected stolen catalytic converters’; Suspects arrested
The Cedar Park Police Department said on Twitter that officers found 28 "suspect stolen" catalytic converters in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop.
KWTX
Lorena woman going to prison for hiding gun in backseat of deputy’s patrol vehicle during DWI arrest
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A Lorena woman with a history of alcohol abuse who hid a gun in the back seat of a deputy’s patrol vehicle was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday. Sherre Lynn Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and...
Jury finds former Temple cop not guilty of Michael Dean's shooting death
A Bell County jury has found a former Temple police officer not guilty in the shooting death of Michael Dean.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Texas couple accused of selling Fentanyl to kids
A Texas couple is accused of selling fentanyl-laced pills to middle school kids. Three students died, six others are in the hospital.
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Front License Plates in Texas?
Since this is not New Mexico which only requires a back license plate on cars in their state, is it illegal to drive in Texas without a front license plate?. Texas requires that any vehicle must have a front license plate with the exception of road tractors, motorcycles, trailers, and semitrailers.
Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Do you recognize them? Temple PD searching for Walmart theft suspects
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two people they suspect stole from a Walmart last month. On Jan. 12, the two people pictured below, entered the Walmart on South 31st Street and committed the theft, police say. Police did not...
San Angelo LIVE!
20-Year-Old Woman Indicted for Improper Relationship with Young Boy
SAN ANGELO, TX – A 20-year-old Hutto woman was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend after she was accused of having sex with a preteen San Angelo boy. According to court documents, on Feb. 4, 2023, Bailee Grace Thomasson, 20, was booked into the...
fox4news.com
Recreational marijuana use could be legalized by Texas cities, counties if new bill passes
AUSTIN, Texas - Recreational marijuana could be legalized by some cities and counties across the state if a newly filed bill passes the Texas legislature. State Representative Jessica Gonzalez (D-Dallas) filed House Bill 1937, which would allow for counties and municipalities to make their own decisions on the use of the recreational use of cannabis for Texans 21 and older.
WFAA
Just 2 days after being found across the country, dog missing for 7 years reunited with family
GREER, S.C. — He went missing seven years ago after he seemingly vanished from a woman's New Mexico home. After being found in the pouring rain Thursday night more than 1,700 miles away, Nugget is finally going home. An emotional reunion seven mysterious years in the making was completed...
Lucky Texan's Fortune Changes Overnight With Life-Changing Lottery Win
A lucky Texan just won life-changing money!
WFAA
Columbia disaster: Evidence tells the story of tragic ending to space mission
Space shuttle Columbia was 16 minutes away from landing in Florida. It never made it. Instead, what our WFAA cameras captured was the shuttle exploding.
