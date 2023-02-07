Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Hermleigh students injured in Southeast Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people have been injured in a Saturday night crash in Southeast Lubbock. Police were called to the 4200 block of East Slaton Highway just after 11 p.m. Saturday night. One person suffered serious injuries; two people suffered moderate injuries. Hermleigh ISD released a statement on...
fox34.com
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Feb. 10
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from Friday.
fox34.com
The Betty M. Condra school moves to its new location, upgrades include bullet resistant windows
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The motto of the Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation is “be brave, be kind, and change the world”. The superintendent and founder of the school named it in honor of her mother, Betty Condra. Unfortunately, Betty passed shortly before the school opened....
fox34.com
Texas Tech turns 100 years old
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One hundred years ago, on Feb. 10, 1923, Governor Pat Neff signed the school charter bill, creating a new college in West Texas, to be named Texas Technological College. Today we call it Texas Tech and we celebrate its history every year with tailgates and football games, with icons like Raider Red and Centennial Champion.
fox34.com
Police asking for public help in deadly shooting investigation
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are asking for public help as they investigate a deadly shooting that happened near 35th & L on Saturday morning. 39-year-old Clifton Holman died of gunshot wounds early Saturday morning after what police are describing as an “altercation” at a business being used as an after hours club.
fox34.com
Hoop Madness Scores for Thursday, Feb. 9
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Thursday, Feb. 9. Lady Wind advance to play Hale Center Friday night for 2 seed.
fox34.com
A warm up for Superbowl Sunday!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plenty of sunshine today with a slight increase in temperatures. Highs today in the 40s with Lubbock clocking in at 46. Winds today calm down a bit, though still breezy. Overnight, lows drop into the low 20s and teens. Tomorrow, highs bump up to the upper...
fox34.com
Warmer weekend, warm Super Bowl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold night ahead with light north winds around 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be in the lower 20s, with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow things start to warm up for us with high temperatures in the upper 50s, and sunny skies. Southwest winds will be light around 5 to 10 mph.
fox34.com
Tech begins homestand against No. 12 K-State
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Texas Tech is set to host a pair of nationally-ranked Big 12 opponents in a two-game homestand starting with No. 12 Kansas State at 6 p.m. on Saturday before taking on No. 5 Texas at 8 p.m. on Monday at the United Supermarkets Arena.
fox34.com
Lady Raiders fall to Kansas 78-67
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell to Kansas 78-67 at home on Saturday despite a late effort as the Jayhawks swept both games with the Lady Raiders this season. Bryn Gerlich and Bre’Amer Scott led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 18 a piece. Kansas’s Taiyanna...
fox34.com
Bringing students into the workplace on Disability Mentoring Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Students with disabilities from all around Lubbock and surrounding areas joined together Thursday to learn about the employment opportunities waiting for them when they graduate. The yearly event is put on by Amerigroup and Texas Workforce Solutions in partnership with local businesses. Camelia Alonzo with Amerigroup...
fox34.com
Recession fears wane, though hiring issues expected to continue
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - People are hoping for the economy to improve and experts say it is still a waiting game to see if the hardships go away. Alex Salter, with Texas Tech’s Free Market Institute, a think tank that analyzes economics, says the economy may not be as strong as some think but it is doing better than expected. Both economists and the general public hope pretty good numbers will keep coming in.
Comments / 0