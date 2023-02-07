LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - People are hoping for the economy to improve and experts say it is still a waiting game to see if the hardships go away. Alex Salter, with Texas Tech’s Free Market Institute, a think tank that analyzes economics, says the economy may not be as strong as some think but it is doing better than expected. Both economists and the general public hope pretty good numbers will keep coming in.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO