Lexington, KY

Kevin Chapman
3d ago

I'm a louisville fan but this is the wrong decision. a true fan caught up in his emotions about his team and what the game meant. cal should go to bat for him and let's get him back in his blue coat! True fans are passionate and we get caught up in the moments and it is what it is.

saturdaydownsouth.com

Fans, media let loose on Kentucky following ugly loss to Georiga

Kentucky basketball is in serious trouble. The Wildcats, the No. 4 AP preseason team, dropped a rough contest to Georgia in Athens Saturday, 75-68. That’s Kentucky’s 2nd straight loss and, according to Joe Lunardi, drops them from the projected tournament field were the season to end today. Thankfully...
The Spun

Kentucky Fans Are Not Happy With John Calipari Today

John Calipari and The Kentucky Wildcats continue to struggle through their 2022-23 season. With a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats drop to 16-9 on the year. Coach Cal's team entered the year as a preseason top-5 team, but have since failed to meet expectations in a ...
Kentucky Lantern

Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky

No son of Kentucky is more famous or more revered than Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809, near Hodgenville. His birthplace is a national shrine. His statue stands tall in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort. Lincoln was the first Republican president, and today Kentucky is one of the reddest Republican red states. Yet […] The post Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
fox56news.com

Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns

Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
WKYT 27

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
fox56news.com

Coroner identifies decomposed body found in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said the decomposed body found on Wednesday evening has been identified as 55-year-old Gary Slone of Lexington. Slone was found by contractors in the ravine of a wooded area behind a storm sewer water container on Kilrush Drive,...
clayconews.com

FATAL COLLISION ON U.S. 127 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, KENTUCKY

HUSTONVILLE, KY (February 7, 2023) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond was contacted just before 8:00 P.M., Monday, February 6, 2023 in reference to a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on U.S. 127 South in Lincoln County. The inital investigation indicates a 2013...
WKYT 27

Airline stopping service at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. The company confirmed that to WKYT, saying demand has not met expectations. They told us the last Avelo flight will be on February 21. They say all customers who booked past that date...
q95fm.net

Kentucky State Police Warns Public of E-Mail Scam

Kentucky State Police, Post 5, in Campbellsburg, has been contacted by a concerned citizen regarding an email scam in our area. The citizen has received an email from someone stating they are with Best Buy-Geek Squad and they are being charged $349.99 for a maintenance plan. When contacting the number provided in the email, the scammer advised that they would issue a refund and an additional $50 for the inconvenience while gaining access to the citizen’s bank account. The scammer then makes an error on the refund and requests you go to your bank to complete a wire transfer. Fortunately for this citizen, no money was removed from their bank account, and the bank teller was able to close that account.
