Read full article on original website
Kevin Chapman
3d ago
I'm a louisville fan but this is the wrong decision. a true fan caught up in his emotions about his team and what the game meant. cal should go to bat for him and let's get him back in his blue coat! True fans are passionate and we get caught up in the moments and it is what it is.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
78 Legends: University of Kentucky Men's Basketball Bourbon ReleaseJC PhelpsLexington, KY
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fans, media let loose on Kentucky following ugly loss to Georiga
Kentucky basketball is in serious trouble. The Wildcats, the No. 4 AP preseason team, dropped a rough contest to Georgia in Athens Saturday, 75-68. That’s Kentucky’s 2nd straight loss and, according to Joe Lunardi, drops them from the projected tournament field were the season to end today. Thankfully...
Joe Lunardi: Kentucky Would be 'Completely Out of NCAA Field' With Loss to Georgia
Selection Sunday is just over one month away. After beginning the season as the No. 4 team in the nation, Kentucky is now uncertain whether or not it'll hear its name called to enter the NCAA Tournament on March 12. John Calipari's Wildcats have teetered around the bubble for the past month, ...
Kentucky Fans Are Not Happy With John Calipari Today
John Calipari and The Kentucky Wildcats continue to struggle through their 2022-23 season. With a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats drop to 16-9 on the year. Coach Cal's team entered the year as a preseason top-5 team, but have since failed to meet expectations in a ...
John Calipari Names 1 Player That Needs To Step Up Amid Kentucky Injuries
The Kentucky Wildcats will be without two key players for this afternoon's matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs: C.J. Fredrick and Sahvir Wheeler. During Saturday’s pre-game show, head coach John Calipari pointed out one player who needs to step up and fill this backcourt void: true ...
WATCH: Oscar Tshiebwe, Antonio Reeves Speak After Georgia Loss
Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe and shooting guard Antonio Reeves spoke to reporters following the Wildcats' 75-68 defeat to Georgia in Athens on Saturday afternoon. Tshiebwe totaled a 20-point, 14-rebound double-double to go along with four assists. Reeves added 20 points of his own while ...
Alabama Women's Basketball Aims for More in Record-Setting Win at Kentucky
Despite bing down double-digits early, Alabama came back and was able to get out of Kentucky with a win.
Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky
No son of Kentucky is more famous or more revered than Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809, near Hodgenville. His birthplace is a national shrine. His statue stands tall in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort. Lincoln was the first Republican president, and today Kentucky is one of the reddest Republican red states. Yet […] The post Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
fox56news.com
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
WKYT 27
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
This Is Kentucky's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
WKYT 27
High winds potentially to blame for part of Lexington building collapsing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High winds may have played a role in part of a building in Lexington collapsing. Fire officials say it happened early Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of Trade Street. They say the street-side façade of a building collapsed, potentially due to the high winds.
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Last week I wrote about Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the wealthiest person in Kentucky, and her fantastic work for the community through her donations. It received many positive comments, so I thought we could look at another generous person from Kentucky.
fox56news.com
Coroner identifies decomposed body found in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said the decomposed body found on Wednesday evening has been identified as 55-year-old Gary Slone of Lexington. Slone was found by contractors in the ravine of a wooded area behind a storm sewer water container on Kilrush Drive,...
clayconews.com
FATAL COLLISION ON U.S. 127 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, KENTUCKY
HUSTONVILLE, KY (February 7, 2023) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond was contacted just before 8:00 P.M., Monday, February 6, 2023 in reference to a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on U.S. 127 South in Lincoln County. The inital investigation indicates a 2013...
WKYT 27
Airline stopping service at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. The company confirmed that to WKYT, saying demand has not met expectations. They told us the last Avelo flight will be on February 21. They say all customers who booked past that date...
OnlyInYourState
This Kentucky Restaurant Makes The Most Unique And Delicious BLT In The World
BLT, but make it Bluegrass. And possibly a little bougie. That’s the unique and delicious bacon lettuce and tomato sandwich that you’ll find at Goodwood Frankfort, a delicious dining spot in Kentucky’s capital city. Let’s dig in!. Have you tried the BLT from this Kentucky restaurant...
fox56news.com
‘Everybody is numb’: Lexington family hit hard with gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The city of Lexington seeing its first homicide of 2023. Police said it was 24-year-old Marquis Tompkins Jr that was shot and killed. The victim’s grandmother said this is not the first time she’s had a loved one murdered. “Tears are just...
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Warns Public of E-Mail Scam
Kentucky State Police, Post 5, in Campbellsburg, has been contacted by a concerned citizen regarding an email scam in our area. The citizen has received an email from someone stating they are with Best Buy-Geek Squad and they are being charged $349.99 for a maintenance plan. When contacting the number provided in the email, the scammer advised that they would issue a refund and an additional $50 for the inconvenience while gaining access to the citizen’s bank account. The scammer then makes an error on the refund and requests you go to your bank to complete a wire transfer. Fortunately for this citizen, no money was removed from their bank account, and the bank teller was able to close that account.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
724K+
Followers
93K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 13