Could the Flyers Move Kevin Hayes Before the Trade Deadline?

There's speculation that a team is interested in Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes. But is a move likely before the trade deadline?

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

After representing the Philadelphia Flyers at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, Kevin Hayes has become the subject of trade speculation. Philly Hockey Now's Sam Carchidi cited Detroit Hockey Now's Kevin Allen reporting a team has expressed interest in the 30-year-old forward.

Allen didn't mention which club was looking at Hayes but claimed they were interested in moving him back to center. He's spent most of his career in that position but spent much of this season at left wing. With 45 points in 51 games, he's second among Flyers scorers.

This isn't the first time Hayes has surfaced in the rumor mill. There was speculation in November over whether the Flyers would buy him out at the end of this season after coach John Tortorella benched him three times over his defensive play.

Hayes and Tortorella have denied any bad blood between them. While Hayes prefers playing at center, the move to left wing hasn't hurt his production. In fact, he's on pace for a career year.

The notion of buying out Hayes seems far-fetched as the Flyers would carry $16.5 million in dead cap space on their books through 2028-29. While a trade is a more likely scenario if management wanted to part ways with him, it won't be an easy feat.

CapFriendly shows Hayes carries a $7.1-million average annual cap hit through 2025-26. He also has a 12-team no-trade list. An interested club will probably want the Flyers to retain part of his salary to facilitate a trade.