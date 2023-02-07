Person of interest sought in connection to theft, Brownsville police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a search for a person of interest connected to a recent theft.
Mariela Guerrero, who police say is a “person of interest” connected to a theft reported Jan. 23, has been given the opportunity to come to police and talk, police said Tuesday. However, according to authorities, she has refused.Police: Waiter used an app to steal $50 from customer’s card in Brownsville
Anyone with information about Guerrero’s location is asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.
The information you provide could earn you a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.
