Brownsville, TX

Person of interest sought in connection to theft, Brownsville police say

By Jesse Mendez
 5 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a search for a person of interest connected to a recent theft.

Mariela Guerrero, who police say is a “person of interest” connected to a theft reported Jan. 23, has been given the opportunity to come to police and talk, police said Tuesday. However, according to authorities, she has refused.

Anyone with information about Guerrero’s location is asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

The information you provide could earn you a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.

The Texas Guest
4d ago

Unfortunately the quality of officers and abilities in investigations have gone down since the 2010s at Brownsville PD. They’re no longer capable of solving crimes on their own and resort to any help they can get. Oh and be warned, if you do go in with information or to help, they will run a background check on you and if you owe tickets or have a warrant, they’ll wait until they’re done with you then arrest you and put you in jail. All for “stats”.

