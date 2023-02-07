Person of interest sought in connection to theft, Brownsville police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a search for a person of interest connected to a recent theft.

Mariela Guerrero, who police say is a “person of interest” connected to a theft reported Jan. 23, has been given the opportunity to come to police and talk, police said Tuesday. However, according to authorities, she has refused.

Anyone with information about Guerrero’s location is asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

The information you provide could earn you a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.

