Read full article on original website
Related
OutKast Win Album of the Year at 2004 Grammy Awards – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 8, 2004: OutKast won three Grammys at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards for their masterful double album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, on this day in 2004. Two of the golden gramophones they went home with that night were for Best Rap Album and the coveted Album of the Year, which is the first time that specific award had ever gone to a rap group.
Rubi Rose Calls DDG ‘a Weirdo’ for Allegedly Letting His Girlfriend Halle Bailey Wear Her Old T-Shirt
Rubi Rose has called DDG "a weirdo" for allegedly letting his girlfriend Halle Bailey, wear her old T-shirt. On Saturday (Feb. 11), Rubi Rose was trending on Twitter after she called out DDG for allegedly letting his girlfriend rock one of her old tees. Halle Bailey, the Michigan rapper's boo, posted a video on her Instagram Story wearing a T-shirt Rose wore back in 2020.
YK Osiris Called Out for Wearing a Fake Richard Mille Watch
YK Osiris is the latest artist to be called out for wearing an alleged fake watch. On Friday (Feb. 10), Instagram account @FakeWatchBuster called out YK Osiris for rocking a fake Richard Mille timepiece. In a video YK posted on his Instagram Story, the South Florida rapper-singer saluted his Los Angeles-based jeweler named KP for hooking him up with a Richard Mille watch. Somehow, the eagle eyes at FakeWatchBuster deciphered the Richard Mille watch YK is wearing was fugazi.
Cardi B and Offset Deny J Prince’s Claims That He Helped Them With Gang Threats in Los Angeles
The Offset and J Prince feud continues to intensify on social media. Now, Cardi B is chiming in after the Rap-A-Lot CEO claimed he helped her when she was getting threatened by gangs in Los Angeles. On Wednesday (Feb. 8), J Prince added fuel to the fire with a new...
Fan Appears to Throw Water on GloRilla for Not Performing, Rapper Responds
UPDATE (Feb. 9):. GloRilla has spoken out on the incident, sounding off on Twitter to inform fans that she wasn't booked to perform, only for a hosting. Glo tweeted this afternoon, "No way you think I’m performing when you paid for a hosting crazy tail self." She also appears...
Lil Wayne Wears MSCHF Big Red Boots in Viral Photo
Lil Wayne is the latest rapper to wear those insanely popular MSCHF Big Red Boots. On Saturday (Feb. 11), Lil Wayne was photographed rocking those infamous big red boots on his music video set with NLE Choppa. In one viral photo, Tunechi is dressed in a long white shirt, striped yellow-and-black baggy shorts and on his feet are the MSCHF's Big Red Boots that are everywhere it seems.
Digable Planets Drop Their Debut Album Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space) – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 9, 1993: Digable Planets were among a new wave of rap artists integrating jazz and hip-hop into their repertoire. Thirty years ago, on this day, in 1993, the New York-based rap trio released a visionary amalgam of jazz and hip-hop with their classic debut album, Reachin' (A New Refutation of Time and Space).
Eminem’s Voice on David Guetta’s New Song Uses Deepfake A.I., Sparks Debate – Listen
Producer-DJ David Guetta has produced a new song using an A.I. deepfake version of Eminem's voice and the track has sparked debate online. On Feb 3, the Grammy-winning French producer shared video of a recent DJ set where he debuted a new track he concocted with the use of A.I. deepfake technology to make Eminem's vocals.
Jay-Z Explains Why He Doesn’t Like People Filming Him
Jay-Z is a bit of a recluse and apparently isn't too fond of being recorded by people on film. Hov recently explained his anti-camera credo. On Monday (Feb. 6), TIDAL ran a rare interview with Jigga surrounding his epic "God Did" performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. While Jay was spitting his four-minute verse, Roc Nation president OG Juan started filming Jay on his phone, something Hov would normally be against.
Jack Harlow Super Bowl Commercial – Watch Doritos Ad
Jack Harlow falls in love with a triangle in his new Super Bowl commercial for Doritos. On Wednesday (Feb. 8), Frito-Lay premiered their commercial for Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ flavor chips, starring Jack Harlow, which will air during Super Bowl 57 on Sunday (Feb. 12). The 60-second spot also features cameos from hip-hop icon Missy Elliott and rock icon Elton John.
DJ Khaled Announces New Partnership With Def Jam Recordings
DJ Khaled has entered into a new exclusive partnership with Def Jam Recordings. On Thursday (Feb. 9), DJ Khaled and Def Jam announced the new deal, which brings the Grammy-winning producer's We The Best imprint to the storied label. The announcement also comes with news that Khaled will now be serving as the Global Creative Director Consultant for Universal Music Group.
N.O.R.E. and Joe Budden Face Backlash for Combat Jack Comments in Podcast Interview
N.O.R.E and Joe Budden are facing backlash after N.O.R.E. went on a rant on Joe's podcast and dissed late hip-hop podcast pioneer Combat Jack's business model. The episode of The Joe Budden Podcast originally aired on Feb. 1, but is now goning viral, with people calling out N.O.R.E. and Joe for the comments. During the episode, N.O.R.E. boasted about his podcast deal's superiority and how much money he's getting from cohosting Drink Champs.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Funkmaster Flex Drops The Mix Tape, Volume II: 60 Minutes of Funk
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 11, 1997: Legendary Hot 97 radio personality Funkmaster Flex aka Funk Flex took the mixtape game to a new level by making mixtapes a commercial item featuring freestyles and unreleased songs. In 1995, the veteran DJ released The Mix Tape Volume 1 (60 Minutes of Funk), and on this day in 1997, he followed up with the sequel, The Mix Tape, Volume II, on Loud Records.
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 0