SNAP recipients receive extra state support ahead of federal relief expiring
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Starting next month families receiving extra federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits won't see those extra dollars anymore as this pandemic relief is set to expire at the end of the month. On top of this CBS6 is now learning funding cuts could also...
Mask requirements in health care settings to expire, not renewed by NYS health department
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York state will lift face mask requirements for health care settings on Sunday. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said the department won't request a renewal of the pandemic emergency regulation. Back in September the CDC loosened it's mask requirements but New York continued...
DEC searching for 'aggressive' coyote that bit student at NY's Marist College
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in the Hudson Valley region of New York are searching for an aggressive and possibly rabid coyote that bit a college student earlier in the week. An email went out to students at Marist College in Poughkeepsie alerting them that a student was bitten...
With billions wagered on big game, advocates push for problem gambling resources
Schenectady — As sports gambling anticipates a record $16 billion in wagers for Sunday's Super Bowl, a New York Congressman is proposing a bill that would eliminate mobile sports betting advertisements. Democratic Congressman Paul Tonko says he's concerned about what he calls the unregulated environment in sports betting, and...
Cobleskill man accused of driving while intoxicated, in stolen vehicle
NEW SCOTLAND, NY (WRGB) — A Cobleskill man faces felony and misdemeanor charges, accused of operating a vehicle that had been reported stolen, and being impaired while doing so. On Saturday, February 11, deputies with the Albany County Sheriff's Office arrested Christopher M. Sumner, 43, after a report of...
Ward Stone, former NY wildlife pathologist has died at age 84
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Long time New York State wildlife expert Ward Stone has died. The 84-year-old reportedly suffered a long illness. He served as the state's wildlife pathologist with the DEC from 1969 until retiring in 2010. He was an outspoken advocate for the environment and was never afraid to take on those in power.
More time for sleep: Bill would make Maine high schools start after 8:30 a.m.
PORTLAND (WGME) — Some Democratic lawmakers are proposing pushing back high school start times across Maine. They say it’s a serious issue involving teenage health. The bill, An Act to Provide for a Later Starting Time for High Schools, is very simple. If approved, high schools in Maine wouldn't be allowed to start before 8:30 a.m.
Halfmoon man accused of stealing vehicles, motorcycle, weapons from multiple locations
HALFMOON, NY (WRGB) — A Halfmoon man has been arrested, accused multiple thefts of motor vehicles and other items in multiple towns following a lengthy investigation. According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, the thefts occurred in the towns of Greenfield, Milton, and Providence, dating back to September of 2022.
Four charged, weapons and narcotics-related materials seized during warrant search
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A narcotics search in Providence ended with four arrests, and the recovery of stolen firearms. On February 7th, 2023, after the Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit, Special Operations Team and the US Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Agency (ATF) executed a search warrant at 336 Fayville Road, Providence, NY 12074, in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking and drug use occurring at that location.
