New York State

WRGB

With billions wagered on big game, advocates push for problem gambling resources

Schenectady — As sports gambling anticipates a record $16 billion in wagers for Sunday's Super Bowl, a New York Congressman is proposing a bill that would eliminate mobile sports betting advertisements. Democratic Congressman Paul Tonko says he's concerned about what he calls the unregulated environment in sports betting, and...
WRGB

Cobleskill man accused of driving while intoxicated, in stolen vehicle

NEW SCOTLAND, NY (WRGB) — A Cobleskill man faces felony and misdemeanor charges, accused of operating a vehicle that had been reported stolen, and being impaired while doing so. On Saturday, February 11, deputies with the Albany County Sheriff's Office arrested Christopher M. Sumner, 43, after a report of...
COBLESKILL, NY
WRGB

Ward Stone, former NY wildlife pathologist has died at age 84

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Long time New York State wildlife expert Ward Stone has died. The 84-year-old reportedly suffered a long illness. He served as the state's wildlife pathologist with the DEC from 1969 until retiring in 2010. He was an outspoken advocate for the environment and was never afraid to take on those in power.
WRGB

More time for sleep: Bill would make Maine high schools start after 8:30 a.m.

PORTLAND (WGME) — Some Democratic lawmakers are proposing pushing back high school start times across Maine. They say it’s a serious issue involving teenage health. The bill, An Act to Provide for a Later Starting Time for High Schools, is very simple. If approved, high schools in Maine wouldn't be allowed to start before 8:30 a.m.
MAINE STATE
WRGB

Four charged, weapons and narcotics-related materials seized during warrant search

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A narcotics search in Providence ended with four arrests, and the recovery of stolen firearms. On February 7th, 2023, after the Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit, Special Operations Team and the US Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Agency (ATF) executed a search warrant at 336 Fayville Road, Providence, NY 12074, in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking and drug use occurring at that location.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

