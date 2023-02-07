Proctor High School held their “Night to Shine” prom on Friday. Hosted by Augustana Lutheran Church, this event celebrates students around the northland who have special needs. The guests were invited to dress up, bring a friend or family member, and enjoy a night filled with dinner, dancing and party games. Attendees were also given the chance to ride in a limo, walk the red carpet and get their hair and makeup done by volunteers.

PROCTOR, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO