GMN Birthdays: 2/10/23 – 2/12/23
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
2023 Winter Out West event this weekend
Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Head west in Duluth to the 2023 Winter Out West event at Memorial Park and Spirit Valley on Saturday and Sunday. There are a lot of different activities to participate in. Come connect with neighbors and businesses, explore and celebrate Western Duluth.
BIPOC Business Showcase: Mbk Clothing
Tim McCray’s business, My Brother’s Keeper Clothing, came from deep personal tragedy. He lost his younger brother to gun violence. “I was just trying to figure out how to turn something negative into a positive and kind of help him live on,” McCray said. The clothing line...
New London Cafe avocado toast
New London Cafe, a staple in Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood, is working on freshening things up. “We’ve been here awhile, like 20+ years I believe,” Head Chef Sarah Severson said. “So just kind of rebranding and coming into Lakeside with a little bit better food, good service, good atmosphere.”
Night to Shine prom kicks off at Proctor High School
Proctor High School held their “Night to Shine” prom on Friday. Hosted by Augustana Lutheran Church, this event celebrates students around the northland who have special needs. The guests were invited to dress up, bring a friend or family member, and enjoy a night filled with dinner, dancing and party games. Attendees were also given the chance to ride in a limo, walk the red carpet and get their hair and makeup done by volunteers.
Duluth City Council will discuss production incentives for film and tv
Duluth is becoming more of a hotspot for the entertainment industry in film and television. However, The city council wants to continue supporting this growing industry with production incentives. Roz Randorf, the Duluth City Councilor of District 3 talked more about production incentives. “This is the exact same funding. So...
Washington Elementary raked in over $30,000 for Kids Heart Challenge, ranked #2 in state
The kids at Washington Elementary in Cloquet are sure a jumpy bunch, literally!. Friday was their finale of their efforts in the Kids Heart Challenge, formerly known as Jump Rope for Heart. All the grades took turns jumping rope, skipping, and hopping around the gym. They raised over $30,000 for...
UWS men’s hockey fall in regular season finale
The University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) men’s hockey team fell in their regular season finale against UW-Stevens Point 4-0. The Yellowjackets were even 0-0 going into the first intermission where they took the time to honor the 2002 National Championship team. UWS was outshot in the game 40-15, and...
Duluth police investigate report of shots fired
At approximately 7:30 a.m., Sunday February 12, Duluth Police responded to the 300 block of W 4th St for the report of sounds of shots fired. Upon arriving to the scene, the officers learned the caller’s boyfriend, a 23-year-old Duluth resident, returned home in a manic state. The 23-year-old,...
Section 7AA: Duluth Northern Stars see season end, Grand Rapids/Greenway advances to semis
The No. 4 Duluth Northern Stars girl’s hockey team fell 6-1 to No. 5 Elk River/Zimmerman in the Section 7AA quarterfinals Thursday night ending their season with a 14-8-4 overall record. Mae McCall scored the sole goal for the Northern Stars at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center. The match...
Saginaw man dies in snowmobile accident
Friday night, a 67-year-old Saginaw man died in a snowmobile accident on a trial just east of Hingeley Road in Floodwood Township. Around 10:58 PM, Area first responders were dispatched to a report of a snowmobile accident with a male not breathing. The man was with a group of friends...
Rock Ridge boy’s hockey talks opting up to Class AA
On Wednesday WDIO reported that the Duluth Denfeld and Rock Ridge boy’s hockey will move up to Class AA next season. The Hunter’s head coach Dale Jago spoke with WDIO’s Sports Director Alicia Tipcke on why the move is right for their program, that interview can be found HERE.
Despite rate hikes Duluth home market remain strong
Due to high inflation last year, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates sending home prices off the charts. But for we in the Northland looking to buy or sell our home, there is still some good news. Minnesota realtors published their January report recently showing that closed home sales in...
Denfeld claims cross town clash crown over Duluth Marshall in overtime
The Duluth Denfeld boy’s hockey team claimed the cross town clash crown over Duluth Marshall Thursday night earning the 3-2 victory in overtime. Jack Feiro scored the game winning goal for the Hunters helping them improve to 13-10-1 on the season. Denfeld will visit Sartell-St. Stephen for their regular...
Proctor/Hermantown, Duluth Marshall girl’s hockey set to face off in Section Final
The Section 7A girl’s hockey final has been set as both Proctor/Hermantown and Duluth Marshall skated away with victories in the semifinals on Saturday. The Mirage shutout Cloquet-Esko-Carlton by the final score of 4-0. Neelah McLeod made 10 total saves in the game for the shutout victory. Izy Fairchild...
No. 12 UMD women & men’s basketball sweep UMary
Ranked 12th in the nation, the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s basketball team returned home to Romano for the first time since clinching the NSIC North Division title. The Bulldogs welcome the Marauders of University of Mary into town for a Friday night match-up. The Marauders scored the...
No. 12 UMD women’s basketball discuss early NSIC North Division title, end of regular season
Four games still remain on the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s basketball regular season schedule, but the 12th ranked Bulldogs have already secured the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) North division title. The early accomplishment has boosted the Bulldogs’ energy heading into their final regular season stretch.
