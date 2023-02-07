ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Suspect in custody after 2 Maryland police officers shot

FALLSTON, Md. (AP) — A suspect sought in the shooting of two Maryland police officers has been taken into custody early Friday after fleeing from the vehicle he had stolen from a detective he shot, authorities said. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies surrounded the suspect in a...
FALLSTON, MD
Watch: Robot assistant runs from Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores in Hellertown, Pennsylvania, are familiar with “Marty,” a tall robotic assistant that has been in stores since 2019. He’s able to help identify hazards, such as spills, and has gone viral for his googly eyes and “facial” expressions.
HELLERTOWN, PA
Love of rare liquor lands Oregon officials in criminal probe

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Justice is opening a criminal investigation into allegations that senior officials in the state’s alcohol regulatory agency violated ethics laws by diverting rare, sought-after bourbons for personal use, the state attorney general said Friday. The officials said they were paying...
OREGON STATE

