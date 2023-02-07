ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biochemistry and Spanish Alumna Succeeds in Medical School Following Stint in Faculty-Guided Research Program

Biochemistry and Spanish alumna Hanah Walker '22 graduated from Samford feeling confident that the skills she gained in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry’s faculty-guided research program ultimately helped prepare her for a career in medicine. The constant unknowns from each experiment and pivoting when outcomes didn't go as planned taught Walker to think more creatively and be detail oriented.
