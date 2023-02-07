Read full article on original website
This Florida City Made it Onto the Top 15 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenJacksonville, FL
Roberto Clemente Book Removed From Florida Schools: DeSantis Strikes Again (Opinion)Enigma In BlackFlorida State
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cashEllen EastwoodFlorida State
Children Brutally Murdered When Left Home AloneMCJacksonville, FL
Veterans and Family Free Mobile Dental Opportunity 4-8 April!Veterans Council Clay County Florida, Inc.Middleburg, FL
Action News Jax
U.S.S The Sullivans returns home to Jacksonville
Today more than 300 sailors returned home to Naval Station Mayport as the U.S.S the Sullivans docked.
Whataburger Expanding With 12 Additional Northeast Florida Locations
The nationwide chain Whataburger is opening this summer in the Southside/Baymeadows area, with a new-and-improved, large-unit store design.
8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a Month
Jacksonville, Fla. - Jacksonville is a large city known for having a lower cost of living than the national average. However, one aspect of the otherwise affordable city that can be pricey is renting an apartment.
This Florida City Made it Onto the Top 15 Rudest Cities in America List
Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Floridians take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Florida that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
Heaviest single day snowfall in Jacksonville on this date in 1899
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — February 12th 1899, a date in history across the East Coast and specifically here in Jacksonville, worth remembering. It was the date of the single heaviest snowfall to ever fall in the City on Jacksonville and only 1 of 3 days accumulated snow was reported. The others days being in 1958 and 1989.
tourcounsel.com
Orange Park Mall | Shopping mall in Florida
Orange Park Mall is a shopping mall located in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, an unincorporated suburban area just west of Orange Park, Florida, United States. It features Dillard's, JCPenney, Belk, Dick's Sporting Goods, and AMC Theatres as anchor stores. First opened in 1975, the Orange Park Mall is the largest mall on...
tourcounsel.com
The Avenues | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida
The Avenues (also referred to and often known as Avenues Mall) is a two-level regional shopping mall located on the southside of Jacksonville, Florida, and opened in 1990 on the Interstate 95 corridor, and is off exit 339 at the intersection of U.S. 1 (Philips Highway) and Southside Boulevard. The mall, managed by Simon Property Group, which manages 25% of it, has a parking deck on the northwestern side. Its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, Forever 21, and JCPenney.
floridapolitics.com
LeAnna Cumber, Daniel Davis burn through $2M in January in Jax mayoral air war
The most negative campaign in Jacksonville history comes at considerable cost. 2023’s campaign for Jacksonville mayor is seeing some of the most sustained negative advertising in history, and that’s coming at a heavy price. The vitriolic spots are coming from the two leading Republican fundraisers, Jacksonville City Council...
AMIkids Clay County joins GMJ
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AMIkids Clay County executive director Maria Przybylski joined GMJ to talk about the work that is being done with at-risk boys in Clay County. Przbylski shared stories of how a positive influence on a young man's life can set him on a path for a bright future.
How long are trains allowed to block traffic in Jacksonville?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It happens to almost all of us at some point in Jacksonville. Right when you think you've given yourself extra time and left early for a meeting, you get caught by a train at a railroad crossing. It's such a regular occurrence that there's even a...
Roberto Clemente Book Removed From Florida Schools: DeSantis Strikes Again (Opinion)
A picture book, “Roberto Clemente: Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates,” was removed from schools in Jacksonville, FL, because it mentioned that he once faced racism. The entire passage where the heinous mention occurs is here. I highlighted it because it’s easy to miss.
Mark Degner, Bryan Hayes: 18 years since 2 Jacksonville boys disappeared
Bryan Hayes, who was just 13 years old at the time, and Mark Degner, who was 12 years old at the time, were last seen walking out of what was then known as Paxon Middle School.
Jacksonville teen asks JTA to light Acosta Bridge purple for P.S. I Love You Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You might be wondering Friday night why the Acosta Bridge is glowing purple. It’s for P.S. I Love You Day – a day that encourages conversations about mental health and suicide. A Duval County teenager had the idea and convinced the Jacksonville Transportation Authority...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Ponte Vedra football signees
Six Ponte Vedra High football players signed letters of intent to play at the next level. They included Kingston Kamal (Southeast Missouri State), Layne Swafford (Florida), Xavier Agatep (United States Merchant Marine Academy), Wyatt Rogers (Stetson), Trooper Price (Colgate) and Billy Boss (Utica).
Jacksonville could be getting new soccer stadium
Millions of Americans will be tuning into the Super Bowl Sunday but another kind of football fans here in Jacksonville are looking forward to Tuesday.
One of Jacksonville’s first Black bus drivers dies
The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced the death of a man who made history by integrating the city’s bus system.
Jacksonville Humane Society and THE PLAYERS Tee Up for Free Pet Adoption Event this Weekend
The Jacksonville Humane Society are waiving adoption fees for all pets starting Friday, February 10th and throughout this weekend, Saturday, February 11th and Sunday, February 12th. The adoption event will take place at the Jacksonville Humane Society.
floridapolitics.com
Alton Yates backs Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor
While most of the narrative has been on the Republican side of the Jacksonville mayoral race, two major Democratic candidates are also running. Now, the leading fundraiser among the two rolled out an endorsement from a local civil rights legend. Alton Yates, a retired Colonel in the Air Force was...
LaVilla native plans to use neglected buildings to drive a revival
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Empty lots and rundown buildings line Ashley and Broad Streets in LaVilla. A far cry from what the neighborhood once was. “I mean this place is magical,” said LaVilla native, Malcolm Jackson. “Martin Luther King walked on these very same steps on these sidewalks. Cab...
OnlyInYourState
The Floating Cabin In Florida Is The Ultimate Place To Stay Overnight
As far as unique adventures go, we have a floating home in Florida that is the ultimate overnight getaway. HomeAWave is a moored houseboat outside of Jacksonville that is available to rent for a weekend getaway. With cozy accommodations, plus incredible views of the St. Johns River, you won’t ever want to leave once you wake up to these sunrises.
