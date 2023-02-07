ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Travel Maven

This Florida City Made it Onto the Top 15 Rudest Cities in America List

Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Floridians take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Florida that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
tourcounsel.com

Orange Park Mall | Shopping mall in Florida

Orange Park Mall is a shopping mall located in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, an unincorporated suburban area just west of Orange Park, Florida, United States. It features Dillard's, JCPenney, Belk, Dick's Sporting Goods, and AMC Theatres as anchor stores. First opened in 1975, the Orange Park Mall is the largest mall on...
ORANGE PARK, FL
tourcounsel.com

The Avenues | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida

The Avenues (also referred to and often known as Avenues Mall) is a two-level regional shopping mall located on the southside of Jacksonville, Florida, and opened in 1990 on the Interstate 95 corridor, and is off exit 339 at the intersection of U.S. 1 (Philips Highway) and Southside Boulevard. The mall, managed by Simon Property Group, which manages 25% of it, has a parking deck on the northwestern side. Its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, Forever 21, and JCPenney.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

LeAnna Cumber, Daniel Davis burn through $2M in January in Jax mayoral air war

The most negative campaign in Jacksonville history comes at considerable cost. 2023’s campaign for Jacksonville mayor is seeing some of the most sustained negative advertising in history, and that’s coming at a heavy price. The vitriolic spots are coming from the two leading Republican fundraisers, Jacksonville City Council...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

AMIkids Clay County joins GMJ

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AMIkids Clay County executive director Maria Przybylski joined GMJ to talk about the work that is being done with at-risk boys in Clay County. Przbylski shared stories of how a positive influence on a young man's life can set him on a path for a bright future.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Ponte Vedra football signees

Six Ponte Vedra High football players signed letters of intent to play at the next level. They included Kingston Kamal (Southeast Missouri State), Layne Swafford (Florida), Xavier Agatep (United States Merchant Marine Academy), Wyatt Rogers (Stetson), Trooper Price (Colgate) and Billy Boss (Utica).
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Alton Yates backs Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor

While most of the narrative has been on the Republican side of the Jacksonville mayoral race, two major Democratic candidates are also running. Now, the leading fundraiser among the two rolled out an endorsement from a local civil rights legend. Alton Yates, a retired Colonel in the Air Force was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
OnlyInYourState

The Floating Cabin In Florida Is The Ultimate Place To Stay Overnight

As far as unique adventures go, we have a floating home in Florida that is the ultimate overnight getaway. HomeAWave is a moored houseboat outside of Jacksonville that is available to rent for a weekend getaway. With cozy accommodations, plus incredible views of the St. Johns River, you won’t ever want to leave once you wake up to these sunrises.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

