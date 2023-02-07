Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Patrick Stewart teases Deadpool 3 cameo alongside Hugh Jackman
The upcoming Marvel movie, Deadpool 3, is set to feature Ryan Reynolds return as the MCU character along with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. However, it turns out that Logan may not be the only X-Men movie alumni that will be making an appearance in the new movie. While promoting the...
thedigitalfix.com
Michael Keaton almost wasn’t Vulture, and his replacement was perfect
When it comes to Spider-Man villains, Michael Keaton’s portrayal as Vulture in the 2017 Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming is one of the best. However, Keaton wasn’t always locked down for the role. During an interview with Comicbook.com, John Leguizamo revealed how he was offered the role of Vulture before Keaton was signed on.
thedigitalfix.com
Martin Scorsese thinks The Godfather 2 is better for one reason
Legendary director Martin Scorsese thinks The Godfather 2 is superior to The Godfather for a pretty simple reason. Scorsese is one of the best directors around, having made some of the best movies of all time. Thriller movies like Taxi Driver, The Departed, and Raging Bull have each had a...
thedigitalfix.com
Michael Douglas wants to do more Marvel movies, on one condition
Marvel movies have become so all-encompassing that soon every single Hollywood actor will have been in one. One of the more remarkable aspects of the ever-expanding franchise is how many respected veteran actors have become involved – they’ve even managed to bag Harrison Ford. Other MCU actors in...
thedigitalfix.com
Kirsten Dunst got the silliest nickname on the Spider-Man movies
Kirsten Dunst somehow managed to survive acting in teen movies during the early 2000s intact, and came out of the decade relatively unscathed compared to the likes of Lindsay Lohan and Megan Fox, who the media went to town on. When she was cast as Mary Jane opposite Tobey Maguire in the Spider-Man movies in 2002, the pressure increased even more.
thedigitalfix.com
Harrison Ford had to listen to Indiana Jones theme during colonoscopy
Harrison Ford is a living legend. Whether it’s from his time as Han Solo in the Star Wars movies, Rick Deckard in science fiction movie Blade Runner, or as the adventuring archaeologist in the Indiana Jones movies, Ford is recognised and celebrated across the globe as one of the premiere movie stars.
thedigitalfix.com
Why Stephen King never cashed his Shawshank Redemption royalty cheque
The Shawshank Redemption, which was adapted from a Stephen King novella, is the definition of a sleeper hit. When first released, it was met with a lukewarm reception and bombed at the box office. It also didn’t win a single award at the Oscars. However, it has since become increasingly beloved by people watching it on video or television, and now regularly tops lists of the best movies of all time.
thedigitalfix.com
The three highest-grossing movies of all time share the same actor
The three highest-grossing movies of all time each have one actor in common. Only recently, the new movie from James Cameron, Avatar 2, surpassed an old movie from James Cameron, Titanic, to become the third highest-grossing movie of all time. Now, Avatar 2 sits beside the first Avatar movie and MCU grand-finale Avengers: Endgame as the the third most commercially successful movie ever.
thedigitalfix.com
General Grievous’ fight with Obi-Wan was originally even more epic
George Lucas’s three Star Wars prequel movies were not exactly universally beloved upon their release. Out of the three, though, it was Revenge of the Sith that had the warmest reception, and it’s still regarded as the best within the prequel trilogy of Star Wars movies. Endlessly quotable...
thedigitalfix.com
Sorry Hollywood, but I’ve lost my appetite for Eat the Rich movies
Does being sick of ‘Eat the Rich’ content make me a bad socialist? Three major 2022 movies — two of which went on to get nominated for Academy Awards — had anti-capitalist themes. Detective movie Knives Out 2 ridiculed the absurdly rich tech bros society mistakenly pedestals; The Menu explores how elitism warps consumption culture; and the Triangle of Sadness, as a dark comedy movie, satirizes late-stage capitalism and the inequality it causes.
thedigitalfix.com
Chariots of Fire director Hugh Hudson passes away at 86
Hugh Hudson, who directed the British 1980s hit movie Chariots of Fire, has passed away aged 86. The sports movie is based on the true story of two British runners at the 1924 Olympics – one Christian, and one Jewish. It starred Ben Cross, Ian Charleson, Nigel Havers, Nicholas Farrell, and Ian Holm. One of the most famous aspects of the movie is the score by Greek composer Vangelis – who passed away 9 months ago.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Trek 4 just got promising update and it might not be dead, Jim
Star Trek 4 might not be dead after all, according to director Matt Shakman, who was formerly attached to helm the movie. Since Star Trek Beyond in 2016, the Star Trek movie series hasn’t exactly been in the healthiest, or most stable place. While it was the best of...
thedigitalfix.com
Vin Diesel compares Fast and Furious movies to Lord of the Rings
The Fast and Furious franchise has been one hell of a journey so far, and it’s not quite done yet. With the Fast and Furious 10 release date on its way, Vin Diesel has been musing on his cinematic baby and is pretty happy to compare the action movie saga to the work of JRR Tolkien.
thedigitalfix.com
Keanu Reeves kept the best prop from The Matrix
One of the best parts of being an actor (or so I’ve heard) is being able to use super-cool props and costumes. The fact that actors don’t get to actually keep this stuff sounds awful, but sometimes — to quote the musical Matilda — they’re a little bit naughty and keep souvenirs anyway.
thedigitalfix.com
Rupert Grint says the Harry Potter movies were “suffocating”
Rupert Grint, who starred as main character Ron Weasley (best friend of Harry himself) in the eight Harry Potter movies has said that he found the fantasy movies, “suffocating”. The Harry Potter movies ran for decade, and audiences were able to watch its central cast grow alongside the characters they played.
thedigitalfix.com
Paul Mescal’s first TV role is delightfully perfect
The rise to fame for Paul Mescal of late has been extraordinary, with his performance in the beautiful 2022 movie Aftersun earning him recognition as part of the Oscars 2023 nominations. But, the actor comes from humble beginnings, with his first TV role coming in the form of an advert for sausages.
thedigitalfix.com
Aladdin 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more
What is the Aladdin 2 release date? Out of all the live-action Disney remakes, Aladdin easily ranks among the most successful. Not only was the adventure movie one of the highest-grossing of 2019 easily crossing the 1$ billion mark, but it was also able to inject some freshness into the story unlike some of other remakes (I’m looking at you, The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast). Since its release, conversations have been had about a sequel to the Disney movie.
thedigitalfix.com
Vin Diesel teases final Fast and Furious villain, and it involves AI
Vin Diesel has spoken about the upcoming villain in the final Fast and Furious movie, Fast and Furious 11, and has said that it’s got a lot to do with AI. Fast and Furious 10 is now on the horizon, and it promises to be the beginning of the end for the mainline Fast and Furious franchise.
thedigitalfix.com
New Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer has Quill bringing us up to date
A new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been debuted to coincide with the Super Bowl. It’s narrated by Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill to begin with, who brings up to speed with things regarding Zoe Saldana’s Gomora. Quill says; “I’m gonna tell you something....
thedigitalfix.com
Forrest Gump 2 nearly happened, and it sounds dreadful
Forrest Gump is one of the first things people think of when they think of 90s movies. It was a big hit at the time, making almost $680 million – which would be virtually unheard of for a non-franchise gentle comedy drama movie today. And if a movie is that successful nowadays, thoughts immediately turn to an inevitable sequel. Unsurprisingly, this was something that Paramount apparently briefly entertained regarding Gump some time after the release of the hit Tom Hanks movie.
Comments / 0