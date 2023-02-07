What is the Aladdin 2 release date? Out of all the live-action Disney remakes, Aladdin easily ranks among the most successful. Not only was the adventure movie one of the highest-grossing of 2019 easily crossing the 1$ billion mark, but it was also able to inject some freshness into the story unlike some of other remakes (I’m looking at you, The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast). Since its release, conversations have been had about a sequel to the Disney movie.

18 HOURS AGO