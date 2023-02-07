Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
General Grievous’ fight with Obi-Wan was originally even more epic
George Lucas’s three Star Wars prequel movies were not exactly universally beloved upon their release. Out of the three, though, it was Revenge of the Sith that had the warmest reception, and it’s still regarded as the best within the prequel trilogy of Star Wars movies. Endlessly quotable...
thedigitalfix.com
Why Stephen King never cashed his Shawshank Redemption royalty cheque
The Shawshank Redemption, which was adapted from a Stephen King novella, is the definition of a sleeper hit. When first released, it was met with a lukewarm reception and bombed at the box office. It also didn’t win a single award at the Oscars. However, it has since become increasingly beloved by people watching it on video or television, and now regularly tops lists of the best movies of all time.
thedigitalfix.com
Sorry Hollywood, but I’ve lost my appetite for Eat the Rich movies
Does being sick of ‘Eat the Rich’ content make me a bad socialist? Three major 2022 movies — two of which went on to get nominated for Academy Awards — had anti-capitalist themes. Detective movie Knives Out 2 ridiculed the absurdly rich tech bros society mistakenly pedestals; The Menu explores how elitism warps consumption culture; and the Triangle of Sadness, as a dark comedy movie, satirizes late-stage capitalism and the inequality it causes.
thedigitalfix.com
Paul Mescal’s first TV role is delightfully perfect
The rise to fame for Paul Mescal of late has been extraordinary, with his performance in the beautiful 2022 movie Aftersun earning him recognition as part of the Oscars 2023 nominations. But, the actor comes from humble beginnings, with his first TV role coming in the form of an advert for sausages.
thedigitalfix.com
The Last of Us TV series episode 5 recap (2023) – into the fire
If you think Joel and Ellie will catch a break in The Last of Us, I have some bad news. After the cliffhanger ending of episode 4, The Last of Us TV series episode 5 goes from rough to worse, as Kathleen launches a tirade to find her invaders and escapees.
thedigitalfix.com
Harrison Ford had to listen to Indiana Jones theme during colonoscopy
Harrison Ford is a living legend. Whether it’s from his time as Han Solo in the Star Wars movies, Rick Deckard in science fiction movie Blade Runner, or as the adventuring archaeologist in the Indiana Jones movies, Ford is recognised and celebrated across the globe as one of the premiere movie stars.
thedigitalfix.com
The three highest-grossing movies of all time share the same actor
The three highest-grossing movies of all time each have one actor in common. Only recently, the new movie from James Cameron, Avatar 2, surpassed an old movie from James Cameron, Titanic, to become the third highest-grossing movie of all time. Now, Avatar 2 sits beside the first Avatar movie and MCU grand-finale Avengers: Endgame as the the third most commercially successful movie ever.
thedigitalfix.com
New Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer has Quill bringing us up to date
A new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been debuted to coincide with the Super Bowl. It’s narrated by Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill to begin with, who brings up to speed with things regarding Zoe Saldana’s Gomora. Quill says; “I’m gonna tell you something....
thedigitalfix.com
Keanu Reeves kept the best prop from The Matrix
One of the best parts of being an actor (or so I’ve heard) is being able to use super-cool props and costumes. The fact that actors don’t get to actually keep this stuff sounds awful, but sometimes — to quote the musical Matilda — they’re a little bit naughty and keep souvenirs anyway.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Trek Picard season 3 review (2023) – another swing, another miss
Let me state my biases: I thought seasons one and two of Star Trek: Picard were a disaster. The show seemed to represent an internal power struggle within Star Trek itself, as it lurched from vague, unformed idea to vague, unformed idea. The Star Trek series was rudderless, and both Picard’s first two seasons failed to provide audiences with anything that even resembled lucid storytelling.
thedigitalfix.com
Is You based on a real story?
Is You based on a true story? You is one of the biggest Netflix shows, around, starring Penn Badgley in the leading role as the charismatic but very-murderous Joe Goldberg. The TV series follows Goldberg as he assumes various identities across various locations while he looks to detach himself from his past. That means that each new season introduces fresh faces, and the Netflix series keeps on reinventing itself along the way.
thedigitalfix.com
Who plays Rhys in You?
Who is the actor that plays Rhys in You? You season 4 part 1 has arrived on Netflix, and it sees Penn Badgeley’s Joe Goldberg make a trip to the UK. While in the new country (with his latest identity), Joe Goldberg meets plenty of new faces, and the latest season of the TV series turns the tables on the serial killer. Instead of being the murder, in You season 4 Goldberg finds himself to be the one in danger as he navigates London.
thedigitalfix.com
Fast and Furious 10 trailer has Momoa trying to destroy Dom Toretto
The Fast and Furious 10 trailer is here, and Dom Toretto is still living life a quarter mile at a time. That said, the finish line might be in sight in the Fast and Furious movies, as Jason Momoa’s movie villain takes aim at the whole family. In the...
thedigitalfix.com
Toy Story 5 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more
When is the Toy Story 5 release date? Disney and Pixar are bringing back our favourite toys for another adventure. What’ll Woody and Buzz get up to this time? They’re separated now, but not for long, it seems. Toy Story is one of the most beloved Pixar movie...
thedigitalfix.com
Vin Diesel compares Fast and Furious movies to Lord of the Rings
The Fast and Furious franchise has been one hell of a journey so far, and it’s not quite done yet. With the Fast and Furious 10 release date on its way, Vin Diesel has been musing on his cinematic baby and is pretty happy to compare the action movie saga to the work of JRR Tolkien.
thedigitalfix.com
Vin Diesel teases final Fast and Furious villain, and it involves AI
Vin Diesel has spoken about the upcoming villain in the final Fast and Furious movie, Fast and Furious 11, and has said that it’s got a lot to do with AI. Fast and Furious 10 is now on the horizon, and it promises to be the beginning of the end for the mainline Fast and Furious franchise.
thedigitalfix.com
Michael Douglas wants to do more Marvel movies, on one condition
Marvel movies have become so all-encompassing that soon every single Hollywood actor will have been in one. One of the more remarkable aspects of the ever-expanding franchise is how many respected veteran actors have become involved – they’ve even managed to bag Harrison Ford. Other MCU actors in...
thedigitalfix.com
Kirsten Dunst got the silliest nickname on the Spider-Man movies
Kirsten Dunst somehow managed to survive acting in teen movies during the early 2000s intact, and came out of the decade relatively unscathed compared to the likes of Lindsay Lohan and Megan Fox, who the media went to town on. When she was cast as Mary Jane opposite Tobey Maguire in the Spider-Man movies in 2002, the pressure increased even more.
thedigitalfix.com
Rupert Grint says the Harry Potter movies were “suffocating”
Rupert Grint, who starred as main character Ron Weasley (best friend of Harry himself) in the eight Harry Potter movies has said that he found the fantasy movies, “suffocating”. The Harry Potter movies ran for decade, and audiences were able to watch its central cast grow alongside the characters they played.
thedigitalfix.com
Martin Scorsese thinks The Godfather 2 is better for one reason
Legendary director Martin Scorsese thinks The Godfather 2 is superior to The Godfather for a pretty simple reason. Scorsese is one of the best directors around, having made some of the best movies of all time. Thriller movies like Taxi Driver, The Departed, and Raging Bull have each had a...
Comments / 0