Who is the actor that plays Rhys in You? You season 4 part 1 has arrived on Netflix, and it sees Penn Badgeley’s Joe Goldberg make a trip to the UK. While in the new country (with his latest identity), Joe Goldberg meets plenty of new faces, and the latest season of the TV series turns the tables on the serial killer. Instead of being the murder, in You season 4 Goldberg finds himself to be the one in danger as he navigates London.

2 DAYS AGO