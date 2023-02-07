ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

NECN

12 Displaced After Early Morning Fire in Boston

12 people were displaced after a fire in Boston on early Sunday morning. The fire was knocked down at 957 Hyde Park Ave. at around 4:30 a.m. The Red Cross is on scene to help with housing. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Back to Normal? Boston's COVID Metrics Continue to Decline

Boston's COVID-19 metrics are continuing to decline after a brief surge fueled by the highly-contagious XBB subvariant. The Boston Public Health Commission said COVID particles in the city's wastewater have decreased by 47% over the past two weeks and are now at an average of 1,014 RNA copies per millileter. Furthermore, seven out of the 11 neighborhoods tested are below the citywide average.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Woman Flown to Boston Hospital After Serious Crash in Wellesley

A woman was seriously injured Saturday morning in a crash involving a utility pole on Route 9 in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley police confirmed they were called to the crash on Route 9 east after Weston Road, and that only one lane was open to traffic. A medical helicopter was called...
WELLESLEY, MA
NECN

2 People Critically Injured in Jamaica Plain Stabbing: Police

Two people were stabbed Saturday in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, police said, and another two are in custody. Boston police say two stabbing victims walked into the department's Washington Street station and were then rushed to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries. Police had released very little information as of Saturday...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Brockton Hospital Remains Closed After Fire

Days after a fire forced the evacuation of Brockton Hospital, the facility remains closed. More than 70 ambulances showed up Tuesday to transfer more than 170 patients after the electrical transformer fire broke out at the Massachusetts health care center. Elective procedures at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital had previously been...
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

3, Including Young Children, Hurt When Tree Falls in Lynnfield, Police Say

A woman and two children were hurt when a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, firefighters said. The Lynnfield Fire Department said they responded to a home on Merrow Road just before 4 p.m. after a large pine tree fell on a family. A 39-year-old woman and two girls, ages 4 and 6, were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
LYNNFIELD, MA
NECN

Member of Mayor Wu's Administration Placed on Leave Amid Allegations

Freda Brasfield, the administration and finance director for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's office, has been placed on administrative leave. A spokesperson for Wu's office released a brief statement on the situation Friday evening. "The City was made aware of these allegations yesterday evening. Today, the City placed Ms. Brasfield on...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

More Clouds and Mild Weather in New England

The mild air is back with highs climbing into the 50s and welcoming clouds this afternoon. The coastal low approaching the south coast will bring showers overnight into Monday towards Buzzards Bay and Cape Cod/Islands as well as southeastern Mass. Normal highs should sit in the 20s and 30s across the region by this time of the year, but our 66 degrees this past Friday in Plymouth, MA sure showed how crazy February can be.
PLYMOUTH, MA
NECN

Woman Dead After Jamaica Plain Stabbing: Police

One woman is dead and one other person is injured after a stabbing in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood in Boston on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to a report of a person stabbed on 5 Woodside Ave. at around 5 p.m. Police say that before they arrived, two people entered the...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Wanted in Deadly Shooting Across From Worcester Church in Oct.

Police are searching for a man, believed to be armed and dangerous, who's suspected of killing someone in Worcester, Massachusetts, last year. Kelvin Verde, 23, has been charged with murder in an Oct. 24 shooting that left a man dead across from a church, according to the Worcester Police Department.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Teenager in Critical Condition After Beng Rescued in Brockton House Fire

Firefighters rescued several people who were inside a triple decker during a fire in Brockton, Massachusetts early Sunday morning. The flames ripped through the second and third floors of the multi-family home on 25 Central Square at around 12:45 a.m. According to the fire chief, five people were hanging out...
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

Woman Injured on I-93 in Bow, NH

A woman was injured early Saturday morning while on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, state police said. New Hampshire State Police received a call around 10 a.m. for an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Troopers who responded to the scene determined that Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle onto the highway.
BOW, NH
NECN

Warm Air Settles in to End the Work Week, But Not Without Gusty Winds

The warmth snuck in early Friday morning, bouncing temperatures from the 40s to near 50 at the crack of dawn. Now it’s time for the sun to go to work. This key element will be instrumental in pushing us to record highs Friday (60 in Boston), but the gusty winds will try and drag down the cooler air by late afternoon. Some of those gusts will top 40 in the higher terrain of Worcester County, which might be enough for some minor tree damage.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA

