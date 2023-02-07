Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More and More Insiders Blowing the Whistle on Biden’s Top-Secret Document ScandalThe Veracity ReportBoston, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In LawrenceMadocLawrence, MA
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
NECN
Friday's Warmth Breaks Records in Worcester, Providence, Hartford; Boston's Tied
Temperatures climbed rapidly across southern New England Friday, setting new record highs. The thermometer reached the upper 50s to low 60s in the warmest spots in southern and parts of central New England. Boston managed to tie its previous record for Feb. 10 of 60 degrees, with further warmth possible...
NECN
12 Displaced After Early Morning Fire in Boston
12 people were displaced after a fire in Boston on early Sunday morning. The fire was knocked down at 957 Hyde Park Ave. at around 4:30 a.m. The Red Cross is on scene to help with housing. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NECN
Back to Normal? Boston's COVID Metrics Continue to Decline
Boston's COVID-19 metrics are continuing to decline after a brief surge fueled by the highly-contagious XBB subvariant. The Boston Public Health Commission said COVID particles in the city's wastewater have decreased by 47% over the past two weeks and are now at an average of 1,014 RNA copies per millileter. Furthermore, seven out of the 11 neighborhoods tested are below the citywide average.
NECN
Student Brings Meat Cleaver, Taser, Kitchen Knife to Boston Charter School, Police Say
Safety concerns were mounting on Friday after several weapons were found inside Boston schools Thursday, including a meat cleaver, two knives and a taser. No one was hurt, but parents were outraged and wondering how the potentially dangerous items ended up in schools to begin with. At the Condon School...
NECN
Woman Flown to Boston Hospital After Serious Crash in Wellesley
A woman was seriously injured Saturday morning in a crash involving a utility pole on Route 9 in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley police confirmed they were called to the crash on Route 9 east after Weston Road, and that only one lane was open to traffic. A medical helicopter was called...
NECN
2 People Critically Injured in Jamaica Plain Stabbing: Police
Two people were stabbed Saturday in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, police said, and another two are in custody. Boston police say two stabbing victims walked into the department's Washington Street station and were then rushed to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries. Police had released very little information as of Saturday...
NECN
Brockton Hospital Remains Closed After Fire
Days after a fire forced the evacuation of Brockton Hospital, the facility remains closed. More than 70 ambulances showed up Tuesday to transfer more than 170 patients after the electrical transformer fire broke out at the Massachusetts health care center. Elective procedures at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital had previously been...
NECN
3, Including Young Children, Hurt When Tree Falls in Lynnfield, Police Say
A woman and two children were hurt when a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, firefighters said. The Lynnfield Fire Department said they responded to a home on Merrow Road just before 4 p.m. after a large pine tree fell on a family. A 39-year-old woman and two girls, ages 4 and 6, were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
NECN
Member of Mayor Wu's Administration Placed on Leave Amid Allegations
Freda Brasfield, the administration and finance director for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's office, has been placed on administrative leave. A spokesperson for Wu's office released a brief statement on the situation Friday evening. "The City was made aware of these allegations yesterday evening. Today, the City placed Ms. Brasfield on...
NECN
Nahant Residents Haven't Seen a Change in Coyote Activity Since Sharpshooters Were Brought in
It's been two months since officials in Nahant, Massachusetts, announced a plan to kill off habituated coyotes using trained sharpshooters. But pet owners say they are still not seeing much of a difference. For months, coyotes have terrorized the seaside town, killing countless pets. It became such a public safety...
NECN
Bomb Squad Response to Manchester Airport for Security Scare Results in Delays for Passengers
Bomb squad technicians and law enforcement partners rushed to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday to investigate an alleged security threat aboard an aircraft. There was very little initial information, but MHT confirmed on its Twitter page that "an incident had occurred this morning around...
NECN
More Clouds and Mild Weather in New England
The mild air is back with highs climbing into the 50s and welcoming clouds this afternoon. The coastal low approaching the south coast will bring showers overnight into Monday towards Buzzards Bay and Cape Cod/Islands as well as southeastern Mass. Normal highs should sit in the 20s and 30s across the region by this time of the year, but our 66 degrees this past Friday in Plymouth, MA sure showed how crazy February can be.
NECN
Woman Dead After Jamaica Plain Stabbing: Police
One woman is dead and one other person is injured after a stabbing in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood in Boston on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to a report of a person stabbed on 5 Woodside Ave. at around 5 p.m. Police say that before they arrived, two people entered the...
NECN
Man Wanted in Deadly Shooting Across From Worcester Church in Oct.
Police are searching for a man, believed to be armed and dangerous, who's suspected of killing someone in Worcester, Massachusetts, last year. Kelvin Verde, 23, has been charged with murder in an Oct. 24 shooting that left a man dead across from a church, according to the Worcester Police Department.
NECN
Mother and 2 Children Recovering After Tree Fell on Them in Lynnfield
A woman and her two young children are recovering at home a day after a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon, injuring the trio and sending them to the hospital. The Lynnfield Fire Department responded to the home on Merrow Road just before 4...
NECN
Teenager in Critical Condition After Beng Rescued in Brockton House Fire
Firefighters rescued several people who were inside a triple decker during a fire in Brockton, Massachusetts early Sunday morning. The flames ripped through the second and third floors of the multi-family home on 25 Central Square at around 12:45 a.m. According to the fire chief, five people were hanging out...
NECN
Woman Injured on I-93 in Bow, NH
A woman was injured early Saturday morning while on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, state police said. New Hampshire State Police received a call around 10 a.m. for an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Troopers who responded to the scene determined that Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle onto the highway.
NECN
Warm Air Settles in to End the Work Week, But Not Without Gusty Winds
The warmth snuck in early Friday morning, bouncing temperatures from the 40s to near 50 at the crack of dawn. Now it’s time for the sun to go to work. This key element will be instrumental in pushing us to record highs Friday (60 in Boston), but the gusty winds will try and drag down the cooler air by late afternoon. Some of those gusts will top 40 in the higher terrain of Worcester County, which might be enough for some minor tree damage.
NECN
St. John's Prep in Danvers Cancels School Again After Death of Student in Murder-Suicide
Classes were canceled for the second straight day at Saint John's Preparatory School in Danvers, Massachusetts, following the death of one of its students in a murder-suicide that happened early Thursday in Andover. The school community gathered on Thursday night to remember sixth-grader Sebastian Robinson, and staff, students and parents...
NECN
Seven-Car Pileup on I-95 South in Needham Snarls Traffic During Morning Commute
A seven-car pileup on Interstate 95 south in Needham, Massachusetts, caused traffic problems on Friday morning. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on I-95 south near Exit 35 for Highland Avenue, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. State police said seven cars were involved in the crash....
Comments / 0