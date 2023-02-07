Read full article on original website
OilPrice.com
Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share
China’s oil demand is rising with the reopening from Covid restrictions after nearly three years. The initial demand trend suggests a reopening in fits and starts, but analysts say that it will be China that will account for half of this year’s global oil demand growth, with total world oil demand reaching a record.
OilPrice.com
Oil Prices Continue To Slide On Rising US, EU Inventories
After rebounding by some 5% earlier this week on China demand recovery optimism, crude oil prices have shed over 1% on Thursday, following U.S. inventory data showing increasing stockpiles. At 12.24 p.m. EST, Brent crude was trading down 1.09% on the day at $84.16 per barrel, while WTI was trading...
OilPrice.com
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production
Just before announcing a 500,000 bpd production cut, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak had warned that there was a risk of lower oil production this year. That risk, Novak said, was due to the EU import bans and the price caps on Russian crude and petroleum products. “Yes,...
OilPrice.com
Secretive Multi-Billion-Dollar Deals Threaten Uzbekistan’s Gas Boom
An RFE/RL investigation has uncovered a series of secretive multi-billion-dollar deals struck under President Shavkat Mirziyoev’s major energy initiatives. The documents uncovered reveal how, under Mirziyoev's program, Uzbek and Russian insiders took control of hundreds of gas and oil fields in the Central Asian nation. The investigation also found...
OilPrice.com
Oil Markets Balance Fed Fears With Chinese Demand Optimism
April West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures edged lower on Thursday but were then pushed higher on Friday morning by a surprise announcement that Russia would cut production in March. The catalysts behind the selling pressure on Thursday were an easing of the supply destruction premium after oil infrastructure appeared...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Ukraine blitzes 31 ‘elite’ Russian tanks in fresh humiliation for Vladimir Putin
CARNAGE engulfing Russian troops on the Ukraine frontline emerged yesterday in harrowing pictures showing a column of 31 armoured vehicles being blitzed. Chaos is seen engulfing soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s “meat grinder” ranks near the eastern town of Vuhledar, with some crushed by their own tanks as they flee.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
OilPrice.com
Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices
Despite continued rate rises from the US Federal Reserve, gold prices are recovering as other central banks around the world buy up the precious metal and investors foresee softer rate hikes. Prices have been propped up by robust purchasing from central banks across fast-growing economies including China, India and Turkey,...
OilPrice.com
Andurand: Putin Has Lost The Energy War
Top energy trader Pierre Andurand has closed out all his positions in the natural gas market because last year’s high prices probably won’t be repeated, with Russia losing the gas war as Europe seems to have moved past the worst of the power crisis. According to Andurand, Russian...
OilPrice.com
The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023
In what is set to be the first major supply disruption of 2023, Russia has announced a 500,000 bpd voluntary production cut due to growing pressure from price caps and embargoes. Oilprice Alert: Whether you are new to the oil and gas industry or an energy market veteran, you will...
OilPrice.com
Azeri Oil Exports From Turkey Expected To Be Delayed Until Next Week
Shipments of Azeri crude oil from the southern Turkish port of Ceyhan are not expected to be restored until late next week, as assessment of the damage from Monday’s earthquakes continues, a source with knowledge of a preliminary estimate told Bloomberg on Thursday. Earlier estimates suggested that the terminal...
OilPrice.com
U.S. Slaps Sanctions On Firms Selling Iranian Oil Products In Asia
Stepping up efforts to pressure Iran’s revenues, the U.S. Department of the Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on nine companies for producing, selling, and shipping Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals in Asia. The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned six Iran-based petrochemical manufacturers or their...
OilPrice.com
Embattled Adani Embarks On A Coal Fire Sale To Boost Liquidity
India’s conglomerate Adani is offering coal cargoes at a discount to benchmarks in a move suggesting that the group’s traders are eager to sell the coal quickly and potentially boost the liquidity at Adani Group, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Thursday. The giant industrial conglomerate...
OilPrice.com
EU Pledges To Respond To U.S. And Chinese Clean Tech Subsidies
The European Union must preserve its competitiveness in clean technology manufacturing and will take decisive steps to keep Europe in the lead in the industry in the face of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and massive subsidies in China, the leaders of the bloc agreed in talks late on Thursday and early Friday.
OilPrice.com
Kremlin Deploys Air Defense Systems On Rooftops In Moscow
Throughout January 2023, Russian Telegram channels worried Muscovites with footage of the placement of air defense systems on the rooftops of official government buildings in Moscow. For example, the Pantsir S-1 has been deployed at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Defense and Moscow Department of Education (Obozrevatel.com, January 22). These locations represent some of the tallest buildings in the city that can withstand the weight of such equipment.
OilPrice.com
Total Puts Investment In $50 Billion Hydrogen Project On Hold
French TotalEnergies is putting on hold its plans to take a 25% stake in embattled Adani Group’s $50-billion hydrogen project, pending what it has called “clarity” over recent allegations that have caused Adan’s stock to plunge and even led to anti-government street protests in India. As...
