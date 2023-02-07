Ever wondered what John Mayer and Tim Henson playing each other’s music would look and sound like? This YouTuber has the answer

Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Metallica’s Robert Trujillo: “Cliff’s approach was, ‘I’m gonna play what I feel, and if you don’t like it, screw you!’”
Trujillo remembers bass guitar’s ultimate metal maverick, Cliff Burton. Born on February 10, 1962, in Castro Valley, California, Cliff Burton had three years in Metallica, recording three groundbreaking albums. 1983’s Kill ‘Em All, featured jaw-dropping bass guitar solo (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth, which stamped Burton's identity firmly on the emerging...
Guitar World Magazine
This instrumental virtuoso is evolving this tiny, traditional Brazilian guitar – and jamming with Steve Vai provided the inspiration
The four-string, 13”-scale Bahian guitar has remained relatively true to its heritage since it was invented back in the 1940s. Now, Igor Hereda – with the help of a radical six-string signature model – is aiming to bring the instrument into the modern era. Electric guitars, acoustic...
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch a 17-year-old John Frusciante shred like a hair-metal guitar hero in newly unearthed footage
One year before he joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Frusciante could be found tearing up the fretboard of a Kramer-inspired SuperStrat with two-hand tapping, blinding legato and Floyd Rose whammy bar squeals. John Frusciante is regarded as one of the pre-eminent guitar heroes of the past three decades –...
Guitar World Magazine
Chapman adds new guitars to its high-spec, mid-priced Pro Series, including baritone and 7-string options
The UK-based brand expands its value-for-money production-line run with 15 new model variants. Chapman Guitars has announced a host of new options for its Pro Series, including ML1 and ML3 Pro Modern and ML3 Traditional models, with new finishes and seven-string and baritone guitar options. In total there are 15...
Guitar World Magazine
Joe Perry recalls the time he accidentally stole a pedal from Jeff Beck – and gave him one of the first Klon Centaurs in return
The Aerosmith guitarist gifted Beck "the ’59 Les Paul of pedals" during rehearsals for the latter's all-star Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction performance in 2009 "to adjust the karma" Aerosmith electric guitar player Joe Perry was hugely influenced by Jeff Beck, seeing at least one show on...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Guitar World Magazine
Analog Man reveals it worked on a best-selling budget Electro-Harmonix pedal
Mike Piera, founder of pedal builder Analog Man, has revealed that his firm worked closely with Electro-Harmonix in the development of its popular East River Drive pedal. Piera recently took to Instagram to recall the development of the overdrive pedal and praise the resulting production from EHX. We check over...
Guitar World Magazine
Hone your hybrid picking with this lesson in the style of the great Danny Gatton
For those who may be unfamiliar with Danny Gatton, he was one of the greatest guitarists who ever lived, and he has been a major influence of mine for many years. Danny could move effortlessly from country and western swing to blues to jazz to bebop in the blink of an eye, and I learned so many licks from listening to his records. I’m still learning Danny Gatton licks! And as is the case with all of one’s influences, it’s a fun and challenging goal to bring them into our own playing in a natural and “organic” type of way.
Comments / 0