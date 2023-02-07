Read full article on original website
More Than 400 Foods Were Just Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination
Check your fridge ASAP.
A bumpy road to 10-cent bottle deposits in Connecticut
In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
Spike in norovirus cases in California sparks warnings from health experts
SACRAMENTO — An uptick in norovirus has some health experts cautioning people to ramp up safety protocols. California and Texas are among the top states in the country with the highest number of outbreaks.Norovirus, also known as the stomach flu, is rarely deadly, but it's definitely not something you want to get. The illness accounts for more than 20 million infections each year and about half a million emergency room visits.According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, it's the illness is on the rise."Norovirus is sometimes called winter vomiting disease," said Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatrics...
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks sold in 9 states recalled due to listeria risk
Food sold at retail stores, vending machines and during travel is being recalled because it may get people sick.
Nasty norovirus making kids, teens sick in DC region
Having a Super Bowl party this weekend? Well, hosts may want to reconsider. Fairfax County, Virginia’s health department warned that the norovirus is hitting the D.C. region hard, and it’s making kids very sick. The gastrointestinal virus, which usually lasts one to three days, is most commonly spread...
This Restaurant Serves Connecticut's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Connecticut
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Connecticut (And Where to See Fossils Today)
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Connecticut (And Where to See Fossils Today) Connecticut is in the northeastern part of the U.S., an area that was greatly impacted by erosional forces in the past. As a result, fewer fossils from the time dinosaurs were alive remain in this area. Yet, some dinosaur fossils exist. We can use the fossils of dinosaurs that lived in Connecticut to determine which ones resided in the area and when they were around.
Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Maryland Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Maryland may be known for seafood, but we also take barbecue very seriously as well. Throughout the state you’ll find pit beef stands, rib shacks, and more. The following restaurant may not look like much from the outside, but inside, you’ll find what just may be some of the best BBQ in Maryland. Reviewers praise the tender meats here, and some people even drive out of their way just for a taste. Read on, and try not to salivate too much…
10 Quirky Facts About Connecticut That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Connecticut has an unfair reputation as a boring state, but we actually are an interesting place! There are so many great places to check out in the Nutmeg State, from our restaurants to our parks. It’s also shocking how many inventions from Connecticut there are – the world has us to thank for hamburgers and lollipops, among other things. In a state with so much history, quite a few things have happened here. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite weird facts about Connecticut for your enjoyment:
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Connecticut Lake
If you live in northwestern Connecticut, you're probably already familiar with the Barkhamsted Reservoir, but have you ever wondered what’s underneath those murky waters?
The Year-Round Flea Market Every Rhode Islander Needs To Explore At Least Once
Weekends are supposed to be all about relaxing and taking time for ourselves. However, the week’s responsibilities usually spill over to those two precious free days, which means we might not have as much time as we’d like to just kick back. If you’re a fan of digging for gems, try to squeeze in an hour or two on your next free weekend day to explore this year-round flea market in Rhode Island.
Best Pizza In CT: 4 Pizzerias Rank On Yelp's Brand-New List Of Top 100 In US
In honor of National Pizza Day, enjoy a tasty slice at one of the four Connecticut pizzerias on Yelp's brand-new 2023 Top 100 list for best pizza spots in the United States. The list is based on reviews and comments by readers. The highest-ranked pizzeria in Connecticut is Zeneli Pizzeria...
Virginia residents are being warned of a possible listeria outbreak
Virginia residents are being warned of a possible outbreak of listeria related to premade sandwiches from "Fresh Ideation Food Group” in Maryland. The food products that are being recalled are :
13 Shortages Expected At New York Grocery Stores Within The Year
Eggs were just the beginning. As prices already skyrocket due to inflation, some household staples in New York are in danger of going "out of stock" in 2023. From your favorite beverage, to cooking supplies, to produce. you may want to keep an eye on shelves for these products. 13...
Parts of Mass. could see temps over 60; high winds pose fire danger
One week after subzero temperatures froze much of New England, Friday could bring some near-record high temperatures for February with a risk of fire weather in the afternoon. Much of southern New England is expected to see temperatures in the high 50s Friday, with parts of southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island possibly breaking 60 degrees, the National Weather Service said.
17 Charming Small Towns in Maryland That You Need To Visit (2023)
Maryland has something to offer both nature lovers and city-goers alike, boasting beautiful east coast coastlines and plenty of charming small towns. From quaint fishing villages to historic architecture, small towns in Maryland provide the perfect getaway for those looking for a slower pace. Take a bike ride along the...
Connecticut Has A Brand New Mexican BBQ Restaurant You’ll Want To Try
You can find plenty of great Mexican restaurants and lots of great BBQ in Connecticut, but it’s rare that you can find both in one spot. Lucky for fans of both types of food, we’ve got a brand new restaurant called, fittingly enough, Mexicue, that just opened up in Westport. This is actually the second Mexicue in Connecticut: the first location opened up in Stamford. You can also find branches in New York City and Washington DC. The spot started up as a simple food truck and has now grown into a popular multi-location eatery serving up remixed classics that are like nothing you’ve ever tried before.
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
