ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County Sees First Jail Death of the Year

By Eddie McCoven
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO - A man has died while in San Diego County Sheriff's Custody.

The Sheriff's Department says Ryan Thuresson, 33, died Saturday. Jail staff found him unresponsive in his cell at the Vista Detention Facility on Wednesday and administered naloxone, an overdose-reversing drug. A drug-sniffing dog did not find any drug contraband in his cell.

Thueresson had been sentenced to state prison for a firearm conviction but it's unclear why he was still in local custody.

Last year San Diego County saw 20 in-custody deaths and a state audit revealed San Diego County has the highest number of in-custody deaths in the state. A citizen's oversight panel has called for the Sheriff to release all internal documents related to in-custody deaths and has called for deputies and all jail staff to be screened for drugs .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIkm7_0kfDTzZT00
Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 3

Related
Times of San Diego

Enrique Barajas Gutierrez, 76, Held on Murder, Assault Charges in Fallbrook Shooting

Sheriff’s investigators have released the name of the man arrested on suspicion of murder in the shootings of a woman and two men in Fallbrook. Enrique Barajas Gutierrez, 76, is being held on the murder count, and two counts of assault with a firearm, at the Vista Detention Facility. One of the survivors, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, is believed to be his daughter.
FALLBROOK, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child

MURRIETA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
NBC San Diego

Two San Diego Deputies Arrested After Off-Duty Fight at Bar in Ramona

Two off-duty San Diego sheriff's deputies were arrested after a fight at a bar in Ramona over the weekend, marking a third and fourth deputy arrest in the last month. Deputies Tara Heath and Shawn Kobs were taken into custody Feb. 4 just after 8 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The deputies were involved in an argument with another group which turned physical, and both were arrested for public intoxication and booked at the Vista Detention Facility, the department said.
RAMONA, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of San Diego Man; Investigation Continues

On January 20, 2023, an incident took place in the heart of downtown San Diego when shots were fired in the area of 600 L Street. At 4:25 a.m., the San Diego Police Communications Center received a call about the incident and immediately dispatched officers from Central Division, according to a San Diego PD press release.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy