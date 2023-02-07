San Diego County Sees First Jail Death of the Year

SAN DIEGO - A man has died while in San Diego County Sheriff's Custody.

The Sheriff's Department says Ryan Thuresson, 33, died Saturday. Jail staff found him unresponsive in his cell at the Vista Detention Facility on Wednesday and administered naloxone, an overdose-reversing drug. A drug-sniffing dog did not find any drug contraband in his cell.

Thueresson had been sentenced to state prison for a firearm conviction but it's unclear why he was still in local custody.

Last year San Diego County saw 20 in-custody deaths and a state audit revealed San Diego County has the highest number of in-custody deaths in the state. A citizen's oversight panel has called for the Sheriff to release all internal documents related to in-custody deaths and has called for deputies and all jail staff to be screened for drugs .