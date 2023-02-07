Read full article on original website
Related
People are making thousands finding lawn mowing clients on social media
Mowing lawns can be a great way to earn extra cash, and with the rise of social media and online marketplaces, it's easier than ever to find customers. One way to get started is by using local Facebook garage sale groups and the Nextdoor app to find potential clients in your area.
icytales.com
Is Business Administration A Good Major:- Everything to Know!
If you want to study business in college, then you may want to know “is business administration a good major”. Don’t worry I got your back, a study by the national center for education statistics found that of nearly 2 million conferred bachelor’s degrees nearly 20 percent were in Business Study. So, lots of college students choose the study business, but is it a good choice?
Next Avenue
The Aging Workforce
What are the implications of this megatrend for governments, organizations and individuals?. Babies born in the United States today are likely to live to be 76, on average, compared with just 47 in 1900. By 2040, life expectancy in the U.S. will climb to 79.8 years, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle. The U.S. today has more 60 year olds than 6 year olds.
Comments / 0