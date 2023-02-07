What are the implications of this megatrend for governments, organizations and individuals?. Babies born in the United States today are likely to live to be 76, on average, compared with just 47 in 1900. By 2040, life expectancy in the U.S. will climb to 79.8 years, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle. The U.S. today has more 60 year olds than 6 year olds.

10 DAYS AGO