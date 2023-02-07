ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Peyton Manning a fan of Titans hiring Ran Carthon as GM

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UsYd0_0kfDTRkt00

Former University of Tennessee quarterback and Hall of Fame signal-caller, Peyton Manning, is a fan of the Tennessee Titans’ hiring of new general manager, Ran Carthon.

Manning knows Carthon fairly well, as the two were teammates with the Indianapolis Colts back in 2005-06. In fact, Manning handed the ball off to Carthon for both of his career touchdowns.

While down at the Pro Bowl this past week, Manning recalled his time with Carthon in Indy and expressed his happiness for his former teammate.

“I am very happy for Ran,” Manning said, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “I saw him in San Francisco recently — I went to the 49ers-Seahawks playoff game and he was going through the interview process (in Tennessee). I wished him luck during those interviews, and then he got the job.

“I remember Ran as a player — a smart player, tough player, accountable. You could tell he grew up in a football family. It didn’t take him long to figure out our system. We put him on there a lot during critical situations because he knew what to do. As a quarterback, you always want running backs in there that know what to do.”

Manning went on to praise Carthon as a “sharp guy” and lauded the Titans’ decision to hire him. He also believes Carthon and head coach Mike Vrabel will work together just fine.

“[Carthon is] a sharp guy,” Manning said. “I think he’s a great hire by the Titans, and I think he’ll do a heck of a job.”

“They both want to win — that’s all Mike cares about, is winning,” Manning added. “And Ran, he speaks the same language. I think the two of them can work well together.

“It’s obviously important for head coaches and GMs to be in sync. You don’t have to agree on everything, but you better be communicating and talking things out. I think he’ll do that. I think it could be a really good combination.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What's next for Commanders QB Carson Wentz?

When the Washington Commanders acquired quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts last March, they had him under contract for three more seasons. Considering how things ended for Wentz in his previous two seasons with different teams [Eagles and Colts], no one expected things to work in Washington, either. While...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kelly Clarkson hilariously roasted Tom Brady with a cover of ‘Since U Been Gone’ at the NFL Honors

Kelly Clarkson hosted the 2023 NFL Honors on Thursday and, as expected, gave fans a performance to remember with a roast of Tom Brady to boot. The singer-songwriter turned television personality became the first woman to host the event and came out firing with some incredible burns in her opening monologue. Given Clarkson’s prestigious singing career, it was no surprise that she’d eventually break out into song during the event.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dawn Staley repped her hometown Philadelphia Eagles with an iconic jersey as South Carolina faced LSU

It might be gameday for the No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball team, but for Philadelphia native Dawn Staley, it’s also Super Bowl Sunday. Staley doesn’t mess around when it comes to rooting for her hometown Philadelphia Eagles, and she’s not going to miss an opportunity to show her support. Since the divisional round on January 29th — in which the top-seeded Eagles took down San Francisco — Staley has sported Philly-related sweatshirts and jerseys on the sidelines.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey finishes 2nd for Comeback Player of the Year award

The Carolina Panthers had this year’s runner-up for The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award . . . for six games. On Thursday night, the honors—at NFL Honors—went to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith’s inspiring 2022 campaign—one in which he passed for 4,281 yards, 30 touchdowns and a league-leading 69.8-percent completion rate—earned him 28 first-place votes en route to the hardware.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders, Rivera searching elsewhere this offseason

The third year will bring a third approach by the Washington Commanders to their offseason program of obtaining their next quarterback. Following the 2020 season, the Commanders liked what they had seen from Taylor Heinicke in the playoff game loss to Tampa Bay, so the Commanders signed Heinicke to a two-year contract to be the veteran backup. They also went out and signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to be the starter.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bettors were furious after Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell's opening Super Bowl touchdown was reversed

It seems like a whole lot of bettors took a flier on Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell when making their picks for the opening touchdown of Super Bowl 57. And for good reason. Gainwell got 26 combined carries in playoff wins over the 49ers and Giants, so certainly – bettors assumed – he’d have an opportunity to make an early impact against the Chiefs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kayvon Thibodeaux offers his Super Bowl LVII prediction ahead of big game

It’s not often that you see current players in the NFL offering in-depth looks at other games taking place in the league, giving detailed breakdowns and analyses. It’s also not often that you see current players in the NFL pick their division rival — a team that beat them in the playoffs — to win the Super Bowl, usually with a good amount of spite weighing on the prediction. Obviously, personalities like Kayvon Thibodeaux don’t come around often. The former Oregon Ducks’ great and current New York Giants’ defender got a jump start on his media career this week, offering up his...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy