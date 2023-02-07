Read full article on original website
Friday’s top tech news: a pair of DIY projects for the weekend
Upgrading an SSD might not normally be newsworthy, but we’re usually not talking about the difficult-to-obtain components used in Valve’s handheld gaming PC. There’s now an easier way to get your hands on a 2TB SSD upgrade for the Steam Deck thanks to Framework, makers of the excellent repairable laptop of the same name. Compatible SSDs have been tricky to get your hands on, because the specific component size isn’t used in many products with user-upgradable parts.
The AirPods Pro and entry-level Kindle highlight this weekend’s best deals
Welcome to the weekend, dear readers! Microsoft’s forthcoming, ChatGPT-powered browser and Nintendo’s latest Direct event may have dominated the news cycle as of late, but there were a number of headline-grabbing discounts peppered throughout the week. And while we typically reserve our weekend roundups for new deals, we figured we’d take the opportunity to run through some of the highlights you may have missed — you know, with V-Day coming up and all.
Razer Blade 18 review: the price is going up
Razer has made big laptops in the past — but they apparently weren’t big enough. The Razer Blade 18 is the biggest-screened Razer Blade ever released, and it’s hard to overstate how immersive that 18-inch, QHD, 16:10, 240Hz display is. That massive 2560 x 1600 screen is the primary draw of the device, but a few other staples of the Blade line — the six-speaker array, the per-key RGB keyboard, the best build quality you’ll find in the high-end gaming space — as well as some features coming newly to the 18, including a CPU overclocking feature, a battery health optimizer, and an absolutely massive touchpad, all make for a solid package.
Amazon is offering a free Echo Show 5 Kids when you buy an Echo Show 8
It seems like whenever there’s a holiday approaching, discounts on Amazon’s popular smart displays pop up everywhere we look. Most of them are decent, but today’s bundle deal on the second-gen Echo Show 8 is great. Not only is the latest Echo Show 8 selling for $74.99 on Amazon — $50 off and its second-best price ever — but it comes with a free Echo Show 5 Kids. Given the latter smart display normally retails for $94.99, the current discount equates to a savings of $149.99.
Yoko Taro’s new game is about Sega running the world
Yoko Taro, known for offbeat RPGs like Nier: Automata and Nier: Replicant, is announcing his latest out-of-the-ordinary project: 404 Game Re:set, a free-to-play mobile game set in a universe where Sega runs the world. Seriously. Here’s the overview of the game from the Google Play listing:. This is the...
Cloudflare wants to help you set up your own Mastodon server in ‘minutes’
Wildebeest is a new project from Cloudflare that’s designed to make it easier for individuals to set up and run their own Mastodon-compatible servers. It highlights one of the key strengths of Mastodon over centralized competitors like Twitter, which is that anyone can host an instance of the microblogging service that’s connected it to the wider network (aka Fediverse).
Microsoft to demo its new ChatGPT-like AI in Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook soon
Microsoft is getting ready to demonstrate how its new ChatGPT-like AI will transform its Office productivity apps. After announcing and demonstrating its Prometheus Model in its new Bing search engine earlier this week, Microsoft is gearing up to show how it will expand to its core productivity apps like Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook.
Sennheiser IE 200 earbuds review: reconnecting with music — literally
Every so often, I just need a break from Bluetooth headphones. I get fed up with recharging them. Heaven forbid I accidentally put my phone in my left pocket while out and about instead of my right and start noticing audio cutouts. (Yes, this can still happen with today’s best wireless earbuds and phones.) And I remind myself that I’m robbing my ears of the true potential of my cultivated lossless music library by settling for Bluetooth codecs instead of going wired. I’ve been feeling that wireless fatigue lately, and it just so happens that Sennheiser just released a new pair of wired earbuds, the IE 200, that seemed worth trying out.
