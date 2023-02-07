Open in App
Nashville, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans request interview with Titans' Chris Harris for DC job

By Mike Moraitis,

15 days ago
Tennessee Titans cornerbacks coach and defensive pass-game coordinator Chris Harris is up for yet another defensive coordinator job, but this time it’s with a division rival.

According to MMQB’s Albert Breer, the Texans have put in a request to interview Harris for their vacant defensive coordinator role. It isn’t clear if the Titans will oblige, but chances are they will.

Harris was tentatively hired to head coach Mike Vrabel’s staff to replace Anthony Midget in January, but the stipulation was he’d take the job in Nashville only if he didn’t land a defensive coordinator job elsewhere.

If you’re wondering if this is an unusual situation, it is, at least to my knowledge. I can’t recall a coach ever being hired and possibly leaving immediately for another job, but here we are.

This is now the second team to have interest in Harris for defensive coordinator, as he also interviewed with the San Francisco 49ers.

The addition of Harris, who is highly thought of in league circles, would be a great one for Tennessee’s young secondary that could use a new direction, but judging from the interest in him in this hiring cycle, chances are Harris won’t be here long even if he sticks in 2023.

