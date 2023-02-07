4-H, FFA students now allowed to keep animals in Missoula city limits (video)

MISSOULA - If you live in Missoula and recently saw some new farm animals in your neighborhood, it might be because students are learning valuable skills.

The City of Missoula now allows students to keep chickens, goats and sheep at their homes.

MTN's Kathryn Roley spoke with 4H and FFA students about the opportunities this new ordinance will allow.

You can read the full city ordinance here .