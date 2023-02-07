Read full article on original website
50 Cent Calls Out Grammys for Writing ‘Speaking Non-English’ on Screen During Bad Bunny Performance
50 Cent is calling out the Grammy Awards for "speaking non-English" appearing on the screen when Bad Bunny was performing instead of actual translated subtitles. On Thursday (Feb. 9), 50 Cent shared two posts on Instagram blasting the Grammys for the blunder. In both posts, Fif shared screenshots of Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny performing and giving his acceptance speech at the recent 2023 Grammy Awards. Both photos show "speaking non-English" and "singing non-English" as closed captions.
Fan Appears to Throw Water on GloRilla for Not Performing, Rapper Responds
UPDATE (Feb. 9):. GloRilla has spoken out on the incident, sounding off on Twitter to inform fans that she wasn't booked to perform, only for a hosting. Glo tweeted this afternoon, "No way you think I’m performing when you paid for a hosting crazy tail self." She also appears...
David Guetta Sparks Debate After Using Deepfake AI to Put Eminem’s Voice on His Song
David Guetta has sparked a debate online about the use of AI in music. "Let me introduce you to… Emin-AI-em," he tweeted on Feb. 3. The tweet contained a video of Guetta during a DJ gig playing a song where Eminem's voice was replicated through AI technology. "There's something...
Lil Durk Wears Broken Skateboard on Front of His Sweater, Fans Are Not Feeling It
Lil Durk is a stylish guy, but his latest outfit has fans scratching their heads. The Chicago rapper wore a broken skateboard on the front of his sweater at a recent basketball game and the reactions are hilarious. On Thursday (Feb. 9), Lil Durk was courtside at Crypto.com Arena to...
Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Break Up?
Megan Fox sparked breakup and cheating rumors over the weekend when she posted a cryptic message on Instagram and appeared to scrub all traces of her fiance Machine Gun Kelly off her social media. In the late hours of Saturday evening (Feb. 11), the actress, 36, deleted all the photos...
Rubi Rose Calls DDG ‘a Weirdo’ for Allegedly Letting His Girlfriend Halle Bailey Wear Her Old T-Shirt
Rubi Rose has called DDG "a weirdo" for allegedly letting his girlfriend Halle Bailey wear her old T-shirt. On Saturday (Feb. 11), Rubi Rose was trending on Twitter after she called out DDG for allegedly letting his girlfriend rock one of her old tees. Halle Bailey, the Michigan rapper's boo, posted a video on her Instagram Story wearing the same T-shirt Rose wore back in 2020. You can watch the video at the bottom of this post.
J.Lo and Ben Affleck ‘Not Fazed’ by Those 2023 Grammys Memes
Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck seem to be unaffected after Affleck was turned into a viral meme at the 2023 Grammys. Sources close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that the pair are aware of the memes, but they aren't paying attention to them. "Jen and Ben are...
YK Osiris Called Out for Wearing a Fake Richard Mille Watch
YK Osiris is the latest artist to be called out for wearing an alleged fake watch. On Friday (Feb. 10), Instagram account @FakeWatchBuster called out YK Osiris for rocking a fake Richard Mille timepiece. In a video YK posted on his Instagram Story, the South Florida rapper-singer saluted his Los Angeles-based jeweler named KP for hooking him up with a Richard Mille watch. Somehow, the eagle eyes at FakeWatchBuster deciphered the Richard Mille watch YK is wearing was fugazi.
Lil Uzi Vert Slips, Falls Into Swimming Pool Fully Clothed – Watch
Lil Uzi Vert recently took an unexpected nighttime dip after falling into Nav's swimming pool fully clothed. On Wednesday (Feb 8), rapper-producer Nav shared video on his Instagram page that shows surveillance footage from his home studio. In the clip, he and Lil Uzi Vert are walking past the backyard pool when Uzi diverts their path and walks directly toward the pool. Inexplicably, they try to jump over the water to a center barrier in the pool but it doesn't work out as planned. The "Just Wanna Rock" rapper slips and falls butt first into the pool.
Jay-Z Explains Why He Doesn’t Like People Filming Him
Jay-Z is a bit of a recluse and apparently isn't too fond of being recorded by people on film. Hov recently explained his anti-camera credo. On Monday (Feb. 6), TIDAL ran a rare interview with Jigga surrounding his epic "God Did" performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. While Jay was spitting his four-minute verse, Roc Nation president OG Juan started filming Jay on his phone, something Hov would normally be against.
Digable Planets Drop Their Debut Album Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space) – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 9, 1993: Digable Planets were among a new wave of rap artists integrating jazz and hip-hop into their repertoire. Thirty years ago, on this day, in 1993, the New York-based rap trio released a visionary amalgam of jazz and hip-hop with their classic debut album, Reachin' (A New Refutation of Time and Space).
DJ Khaled Announces New Partnership With Def Jam Recordings
DJ Khaled has entered into a new exclusive partnership with Def Jam Recordings. On Thursday (Feb. 9), DJ Khaled and Def Jam announced the new deal, which brings the Grammy-winning producer's We The Best imprint to the storied label. The announcement also comes with news that Khaled will now be serving as the Global Creative Director Consultant for Universal Music Group.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Lil Wayne Wears MSCHF Big Red Boots in Viral Photo
Lil Wayne is the latest rapper to wear those insanely popular MSCHF Big Red Boots. On Saturday (Feb. 11), Lil Wayne was photographed rocking those infamous big red boots on his music video set with NLE Choppa. In one viral photo, Tunechi is dressed in a long white shirt, striped yellow-and-black baggy shorts and on his feet are the MSCHF's Big Red Boots that are everywhere it seems.
