ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schaumburg, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

A few large Chicago property owners fell behind on 2021 taxes

While property owners in Chicago’s southern suburbs have the most delinquent tax bills, those who owe the most in late property taxes are landlords of big downtown commercial assets. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said that 96 percent of county property owners paid on time, but others are holding...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy