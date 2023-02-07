ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

D-Von Dudley's Sons Hid Offensive Sign From WWE Executive

While they haven't broken through on a major level yet, Terrell and Terrence Hughes – the sons of former WWE star and producer D-Von Dudley – have carved out a respectable career as a tag team so far, making notable appearances in both AEW and TNA. But if their in-ring fortune had been a little less kind, they could've become known as the two kids with the wrong sign at the wrong time.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announcer Discusses Possibility Of Sami Zayn Main Eventing WrestleMania 39

WWE's road to WrestleMania 39 has an interesting dynamic. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has dominated as "the head of the table" for well over two years, but his upcoming challengers have left fans torn on whether it should be Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn who faces him in the main event of WrestleMania. Corey Graves assessed the situation on the latest episode of "After The Bell" following Rhodes' emotional promo with Paul Heyman on "WWE Raw."
ringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Confirms AEW Stars Have Informed Him Of WWE Contract Tampering

AEW President Tony Khan truly loves professional wrestling and no one can doubt that fact. That being said, not everyone is a fan of how Khan has been handling his business in the company. There was also apparent contract tampering by WWE, which became a topic of discussion last year.
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On Ronda Rousey's WWE Status

Ronda Rousey has not appeared on WWE programming since she lost the "SmackDown" Women's Championship in shocking fashion to the returning Charlotte Flair on December 30. Rousey also did not compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match on January 28, but there appears to be an update on her status.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yardbarker

SPOILER: Major name may be back in time for WWE WrestleMania 39

Despite reports of his status being unclear, Randy Orton may return to in-ring action soon. Orton had lower back fusion surgery last November. There has been a lot of concern regarding his career among those in WWE. As recently as this week, it was reported there was no update on Orton’s status.
PWMania

Roman Reigns Scheduled for Upcoming WWE RAW Next Month

As WWE approaches WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns will make a rare appearance on RAW next month. “The Tribal Chief” is now scheduled to appear at the RAW event from St. Louis, MO on March 20 at the Enterprise Center, as the arena is promoting him for the performance. WWE.com’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wrestlinginc.com

Arn Anderson Says Hitting Spinebuster On WWE HOFer Was Career Highlight

When one has had a career like Arn Anderson has, it's hard to pick one moment that stands out between all the great matches, great promos, and other accomplishments. For Anderson though, it's not that hard to pick out, mainly because it involved a match where he was technically not even a participant.
ringsidenews.com

How Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman Wrote Epic Promo On WWE RAW

WWE has a lot going on as we approach WrestleMania, and Cody Rhodes is in a prime position to get a lot more attention. This is especially true after Rhodes and Paul Heyman’s headline-making promo battle this week on WWE RAW. Ringside News exclusively reported that Michael Hayes was...
PWMania

Kurt Angle Offers His Predictions for Two Top WWE WrestleMania 39 Matches

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his thoughts on the top two matches at WrestleMania 39 – Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defending against Rhea Ripley.
bodyslam.net

Kota Ibushi Won’t Close The Door On Possibly Competing In WWE

Kota Ibushi has been on the shelf since his match with Kazuchika Okada in the final match of the G1 Climax 31 tournament in NJPW in October 2021, due to a shoulder injury. Fans have been eagerly anticipating his return to the ring, but there has been no official update on his in-ring comeback status yet.
Yardbarker

Roman Reigns advertised for upcoming WWE Raw

Roman Reigns will be making a rare appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw next month as the company moves closer to WrestleMania 39. “The Tribal Chief” is now advertised to appear at the Raw event on March 20 from St. Louis, MO at the Enterprise Center. The arena is advertising him for the show.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ComicBook

Major Return Expected on WWE SmackDown

The road to WWE WrestleMania 39 is in full throttle. Following WWE Royal Rumble, two championship matches are all but locked in for the showcase of the immortals: Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley. The latter came as a bit of a surprise, ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Masters Addresses Possibly Working For AEW

Following his departure from WWE in 2011, Chris Masters maintained a steady presence in the professional wrestling scene, venturing into Impact Wrestling for some time, before heading to his current home, the NWA. In recent years, Masters was hopeful of a return to WWE but felt like the company had...
wrestlinginc.com

Sammy Guevara Teases New Goal For Jericho Appreciation Society In AEW

Sammy Guevara is looking to make things official between himself, Chris Jericho, and Daniel Garcia. The Jericho Appreciation Society member tweeted out an image on Friday morning that showed himself, Jericho, and Garcia holding the AEW World Trios Championship belts. The image included header text that read, "Les Tres Sex Gods."
PWMania

Tony Khan Says Hatred Between WWE & AEW Is Very Real, Reveals Interesting Facts

All Elite Wrestling versus World Wrestling Entertainment is the real deal, folks. That’s what AEW and ROH President Tony Khan says, anyways. Khan appeared as a guest on The Dan LeBatard Show for an interview recently, and during which, he spoke about the hatred between the two promotions being very real and explaining how it makes for good television from both companies.

