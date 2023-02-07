Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
D-Von Dudley's Sons Hid Offensive Sign From WWE Executive
While they haven't broken through on a major level yet, Terrell and Terrence Hughes – the sons of former WWE star and producer D-Von Dudley – have carved out a respectable career as a tag team so far, making notable appearances in both AEW and TNA. But if their in-ring fortune had been a little less kind, they could've become known as the two kids with the wrong sign at the wrong time.
bodyslam.net
Paul Heyman Was Reportedly Caught Off Guard By What Cody Rhodes Said During Monday Night RAW Promo
Paul Heyman was apparently caught off guard during their segment on Monday Night RAW. Fightful Select reports that, “The Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman promo was universally praised by fans, and it was backstage in WWE, as well.” He also went on to explain just how that promo came together.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announcer Discusses Possibility Of Sami Zayn Main Eventing WrestleMania 39
WWE's road to WrestleMania 39 has an interesting dynamic. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has dominated as "the head of the table" for well over two years, but his upcoming challengers have left fans torn on whether it should be Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn who faces him in the main event of WrestleMania. Corey Graves assessed the situation on the latest episode of "After The Bell" following Rhodes' emotional promo with Paul Heyman on "WWE Raw."
PWMania
Backstage News from WWE RAW’s Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes Segment, Roman Reigns
The in-ring promo segment between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman on Monday’s WWE RAW, in which the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes was discussed, was the hot topic this week. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Heyman was not originally scheduled to appear on RAW, but he...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Stars Have Informed Him Of WWE Contract Tampering
AEW President Tony Khan truly loves professional wrestling and no one can doubt that fact. That being said, not everyone is a fan of how Khan has been handling his business in the company. There was also apparent contract tampering by WWE, which became a topic of discussion last year.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Ronda Rousey's WWE Status
Ronda Rousey has not appeared on WWE programming since she lost the "SmackDown" Women's Championship in shocking fashion to the returning Charlotte Flair on December 30. Rousey also did not compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match on January 28, but there appears to be an update on her status.
Yardbarker
SPOILER: Major name may be back in time for WWE WrestleMania 39
Despite reports of his status being unclear, Randy Orton may return to in-ring action soon. Orton had lower back fusion surgery last November. There has been a lot of concern regarding his career among those in WWE. As recently as this week, it was reported there was no update on Orton’s status.
PWMania
Jay White Loses a “Loser Leaves Japan” Match Amid Interest From AEW and WWE
As “Switchblade” Jay White lost to Hikuleo at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka on Saturday morning, his professional wrestling career just got more interesting. After a chokeslam, White was pinned. This appears to be his final booking with the promotion in Japan, but he will work AEW’s...
PWMania
Roman Reigns Scheduled for Upcoming WWE RAW Next Month
As WWE approaches WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns will make a rare appearance on RAW next month. “The Tribal Chief” is now scheduled to appear at the RAW event from St. Louis, MO on March 20 at the Enterprise Center, as the arena is promoting him for the performance. WWE.com’s...
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Says Hitting Spinebuster On WWE HOFer Was Career Highlight
When one has had a career like Arn Anderson has, it's hard to pick one moment that stands out between all the great matches, great promos, and other accomplishments. For Anderson though, it's not that hard to pick out, mainly because it involved a match where he was technically not even a participant.
ringsidenews.com
How Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman Wrote Epic Promo On WWE RAW
WWE has a lot going on as we approach WrestleMania, and Cody Rhodes is in a prime position to get a lot more attention. This is especially true after Rhodes and Paul Heyman’s headline-making promo battle this week on WWE RAW. Ringside News exclusively reported that Michael Hayes was...
PWMania
Kurt Angle Offers His Predictions for Two Top WWE WrestleMania 39 Matches
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his thoughts on the top two matches at WrestleMania 39 – Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defending against Rhea Ripley.
bodyslam.net
Kota Ibushi Won’t Close The Door On Possibly Competing In WWE
Kota Ibushi has been on the shelf since his match with Kazuchika Okada in the final match of the G1 Climax 31 tournament in NJPW in October 2021, due to a shoulder injury. Fans have been eagerly anticipating his return to the ring, but there has been no official update on his in-ring comeback status yet.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns advertised for upcoming WWE Raw
Roman Reigns will be making a rare appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw next month as the company moves closer to WrestleMania 39. “The Tribal Chief” is now advertised to appear at the Raw event on March 20 from St. Louis, MO at the Enterprise Center. The arena is advertising him for the show.
VIDEO: Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzales talk WWE Wrestlemana 39 plans
Dave and Garrett discuss the latest in WrestleMania 39 plans.
Major Return Expected on WWE SmackDown
The road to WWE WrestleMania 39 is in full throttle. Following WWE Royal Rumble, two championship matches are all but locked in for the showcase of the immortals: Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley. The latter came as a bit of a surprise, ...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Masters Addresses Possibly Working For AEW
Following his departure from WWE in 2011, Chris Masters maintained a steady presence in the professional wrestling scene, venturing into Impact Wrestling for some time, before heading to his current home, the NWA. In recent years, Masters was hopeful of a return to WWE but felt like the company had...
wrestlinginc.com
Sammy Guevara Teases New Goal For Jericho Appreciation Society In AEW
Sammy Guevara is looking to make things official between himself, Chris Jericho, and Daniel Garcia. The Jericho Appreciation Society member tweeted out an image on Friday morning that showed himself, Jericho, and Garcia holding the AEW World Trios Championship belts. The image included header text that read, "Les Tres Sex Gods."
PWMania
Tony Khan Says Hatred Between WWE & AEW Is Very Real, Reveals Interesting Facts
All Elite Wrestling versus World Wrestling Entertainment is the real deal, folks. That’s what AEW and ROH President Tony Khan says, anyways. Khan appeared as a guest on The Dan LeBatard Show for an interview recently, and during which, he spoke about the hatred between the two promotions being very real and explaining how it makes for good television from both companies.
wrestlinginc.com
Issues Between AEW And AAA Cloud Search For Upcoming Hijo Del Vikingo Opponent
What big name will face El Hijo Del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Title in 2023? The plan may be for one of AEW's top stars — if matters can get smoothed out from where they currently sit. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AAA's hope for one of...
