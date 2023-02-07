Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Mayor Whipple will light up City Hall red and yellow
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Mayor Brandon Whipple has announced that City Hall will be lit up Red and Yellow in honor of the Chiefs. As the Chiefs prepare to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, Mayor Brandon Whipple has tweeted that the City Hall in Wichita will be lit up red and yellow tonight to support the Kansas City Chiefs.
KAKE TV
West Wichita fire heavily damages home
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A house fire in west Wichita kept firefighters and EMS busy Sunday afternoon. According to Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Chad Dunham, emergency crews were dispatched to the fire at approximately 4:10 pm. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage and the house. There was significant damage to the garage, attic and kitchen.
KAKE TV
Mid-week system brings a shot of impactful snow
Two systems slide across KAKEland this week. The first weather maker will be "warmer" and it brings a shot of rain late Monday into Tuesday with the second producing snow. Snow will slide out of Colorado and into Western Kansas, Wednesday morning. Temperatures will likely be cold enough that all of the precipitation will fall as snowfall and this will allow for higher snowfall totals. As the system slides east, we do expect more of a wintry mix across South Central Kansas and this could lead to substantially lower totals.
KAKE TV
Wichita nonprofit offering free naloxone training
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Nonprofit organization DCCCA is offering free training to organizations, agencies, and Kansas residents. Over the last few years, they have seen a 20 to 25 percent increase in overdose deaths which prompted the organization to provide necessary training. The organization's Prevention Specialist, Daniel Donovan, said the...
KAKE TV
Shocker softball sweeps opening day
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita State picked up two wins on opening day of the Texas State Tournament with a 12-1 win over Villanova and a 3-2 victory over Texas State in the finale Friday afternoon. Wichita State (2-0) needed only five innings to dispatch Villanova in game one, before...
KAKE TV
Special needs students become basketball stars at Wellington Special K game
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KAKE) - There was a big game in KAKEland Friday, on the basketball court. Derby took on Wellington for what's called the Special K game. This match-up of red and green is about friendly competition. They do keep score, but there is no clear winner like on Super Bowl Sunday. For these special athletes, it's about feeling like a sports star.
