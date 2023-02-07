ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX43.com

Commanders running back Brian Robinson on how to stop the Philadelphia Eagles

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Super Bowl LVII is set to take place on Sunday, February 12 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are elite offensive programs, led by quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, and this game is going to test these two teams in a major way as they look to take home the Lombardi Trophy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX43.com

'Eagles nest' prepares for the big game

LAUREL RUN, Pa. — Meet Philadelphia Eagles super fan Jimmy Allen, originally from Philadelphia- Allen now calls Laurel Run in Luzerne County home. Over the years he's transformed this room in his basement into what he calls the "Eagles nest". "In 2017 I had a lot of this stuff...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX43.com

Eagles, Chiefs fans getting ready for Sunday's big game

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Eagles and Chiefs fans are getting ready for the big game Sunday, and for some, the Eagles' green is a permanent part of their homes. Photos from Christina Allen show us their bird's nest in Luzerne County. Everywhere you look it's Eagles everything. Newswatch 16's Jon...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX43.com

Andrea Michaels' bunnies pick a Super Bowl LVII Champion

HARRISBURG, Pa. — We're getting closer to the start of Super Bowl LVII, and everyone made their picks!. But of course, it wouldn't be the Super Bowl without picks from our furry friends!. Andrea Michaels' rabbits took part, and each of them choose their winner. Watch the clip above...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Tobias Frogg readying for Super Bowl Sunday

LANCASTER, Pa. — Restaurants across the country are gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday. Tobias Frogg in Lancaster County is no different. They're starting the party early, beginning with a brunch at 11:00 a.m. and then still taking reservations for the big game tonight. Gabrielle Mediak spoke with Scott...
FOX43.com

Locked on Hosts break down Super Bowl Matchup

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Super Bowl is only a few hours away between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The Locked on crews have covered these squads extensively throughout the season and both give their key matchups and what to look for during the game. For Locked On...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy