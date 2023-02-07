ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia laugh out loud after she hits herself with an advertising sign trying to hide from a paparazzi

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ao2pL_0kfDQDSu00

Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti , were captured in good spirits while walking in Barcelona. The former soccer player and Shakira ’s ex even shut down rumors of Chia Marti’s alleged anxiety attack.

“An anxiety attack? An anxiety attack? Having an anxiety attack is complicated. Please, really,” Gerard said while laughing. Although Clara didn’t answer, she also showed her cheeky side and began laughing loudly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Jaju_0kfDQDSu00 GrosbyGroup
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia laugh out loud after she hits herself with an advertising sign trying to hide from a paparazzi

When asked if she would be celebrating her 24th birthday on February 7, Piqué immediately said his girlfriend’s special day doesn’t fall on the seven. “But what are you saying? It’s not tomorrow. I know that tomorrow is the 7th, but I think you’re wrong. It was good to try, to be honest, it was very good, to be honest, we had a good time,” he joked.

The pair then cracked up when Clara Chia Marti suffered a mishap as she crashed into a billboard. Luckily, she didn’t hurt herself and continued walking normally alongside Gerard, who hugged her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GiJ0k_0kfDQDSu00 GrosbyGroup
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia laugh out loud after she hits herself with an advertising sign trying to hide from a paparazzi

The outing comes after Piqué welcomed his 36th birthday on February 2 , the same day Shakira turned 46. And while the Colombian star received a serenade outside her balcony in Barcelona, his ex and the father of her two sons decided to have a low-key car drive with Clara.

The former athlete and the PR student were captured by photographers taking the road to an unknown destination. During their date, they were seen all smiles, wearing casual but trendy looks.

RELATED:

Gerard Piqué celebrates his 36th birthday in Barcelona alongside Clara Chia Marti

Shakira gets emotional as fans surround her with love on first birthday following split from Gerard Piqué

Gerard Pique’s parents reportedly considered moving away from Shakira

It’s not official until it’s Instagram official!

Two weeks after Shakira broke the internet with her new song, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” the retired soccer player took to social media to share the first photo with his new boo. Gerard posted a selfie taken by the 23-year-old, letting the picture speak for itself without a caption.

Comments / 17

Related
musictimes.com

Travis Barker A Bad Husband? Expert Claims Kourtney Kardashian Has 'Animal Process of Acceptance'

According to a body language expert who spoke to The Sun, Travis is "hypersexual and controlling," and he "dominates" Kourtney Kardashian. The former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" actress, according to Patti Wood, plays up to her drummer husband during their numerous public displays of devotion; as a result, most of the time, he makes the decisions.
William

Dani Alves Admits He Penetrated the 23-year-old Girl Who Accuses Him

For the fourth time in his alleged rape case, Dani Alves is reported to have amended his statement. Dani Alves' legal situation is getting worse by the day, and now a Spanish journalist has revealed that the former Pumas and Barcelona player confessed that if there was penetration to the 23-year-old girl who has sued him, the justice system now has more reasons to rule against the accused.
sportszion.com

Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards

Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement

Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
MIAMI, FL
netflixjunkie.com

“I avoid them at all costs”- How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made F1 Legend Lewis Hamilton Change His Ideas About Marriages

It was a significant day in royal history on May 19, 2018, as Prince Harry took the plunge with American actress Meghan Markle. Thousands of people surrounded Windsor Castle to be a part of the iconic wedding. Millions witnessed the glorious ceremony live while sitting in their homes because of the live telecast. It might surprise you that the British racing driver Lewis Hamilton was also one among the many who watched the wedding on their television.
CALIFORNIA STATE
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Her Stylish Haircut in L.A.

New year, new her! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt proudly showed off her stylish buzz cut hairstyle while running errands in Los Angeles. The 16-year-old was seen walking to her car after stopping at a local L.A. market on Tuesday, January 31, carrying a large water bottle and keeping her earphones in, according to photos published by HollywoodLife. As the edgy yet casual fashionista she is, Shiloh sported a large black hooded sweatshirt, which covered up her shorts, and a pair of white sneakers. Since she first debuted the new ‘do in early January, her blonde buzzed locks have grown in slightly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz Admits He Doesn’t Regret ‘Transformative’ Hookup With Raquel Leviss: ‘I Was Under a Spell’

Never say never? Tom Schwartz revealed he isn't ruling anything with Raquel Leviss following their past hookup. "In the moment, there was momentary passion in the air. I kind of disappeared into that kiss, I'll be honest. It was kind of a transformative moment," Tom, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 7, at […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Chrissy Teigen Skips John Legend's Grammys Performance To Dote On Newborn Daugter Esti At Home: Photos

EGOT winner John Legend was flying solo at the 2023 Grammys Awards on Sunday, February 5, as wife Chrissy Teigen decided she was more content at home with their little girl, Esti Maxine Stephens, who they welcomed last month."Happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here," she quipped that night in an Instagram post, which featured her cuddling the tot. "I cannot get up lol."Though fans were disappointed they wouldn't walk the carpet, they admired the proud mama for staying back, with one follower commenting, "❤️This is better...
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Holds Boyfriend John Miller Close After Insider Admits She's In No 'Hurry To Rush Down the Aisle'

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, looked gleeful as they strolled through Santa Barbara, Calif., on Saturday, January 28.The 50-year-old actress held her man's hand tightly as they walked side by side with huge smiles spread across their charming faces.Garner matched her 45-year-old lover, as the dynamic duo stepped out in blue-shaded flannel ensembles. The 13 Going on 30 actress sported a gray sweater and black leggings beneath her jacket, while Miller complemented his button-up with a pair of khakis.The simple stroll comes after a source close to the couple revealed fans shouldn't expect Garner to say "I Do"...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Life and Style Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’

A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
15K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy