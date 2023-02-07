Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti , were captured in good spirits while walking in Barcelona. The former soccer player and Shakira ’s ex even shut down rumors of Chia Marti’s alleged anxiety attack.

“An anxiety attack? An anxiety attack? Having an anxiety attack is complicated. Please, really,” Gerard said while laughing. Although Clara didn’t answer, she also showed her cheeky side and began laughing loudly.

GrosbyGroup Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia laugh out loud after she hits herself with an advertising sign trying to hide from a paparazzi

When asked if she would be celebrating her 24th birthday on February 7, Piqué immediately said his girlfriend’s special day doesn’t fall on the seven. “But what are you saying? It’s not tomorrow. I know that tomorrow is the 7th, but I think you’re wrong. It was good to try, to be honest, it was very good, to be honest, we had a good time,” he joked.

The pair then cracked up when Clara Chia Marti suffered a mishap as she crashed into a billboard. Luckily, she didn’t hurt herself and continued walking normally alongside Gerard, who hugged her.

The outing comes after Piqué welcomed his 36th birthday on February 2 , the same day Shakira turned 46. And while the Colombian star received a serenade outside her balcony in Barcelona, his ex and the father of her two sons decided to have a low-key car drive with Clara.

The former athlete and the PR student were captured by photographers taking the road to an unknown destination. During their date, they were seen all smiles, wearing casual but trendy looks.

Two weeks after Shakira broke the internet with her new song, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” the retired soccer player took to social media to share the first photo with his new boo. Gerard posted a selfie taken by the 23-year-old, letting the picture speak for itself without a caption.