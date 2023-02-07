RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about popular Valentine's Day scams to look out for. From fake jewelry sellers to online dating sites — people should always be on the alert for impostor websites. Scammers can easily lift official photos, sale promotions and logos directly from the website of a popular jewelry brand. With professional graphics and unbeatable prices, scammers build an attractive website that looks eerily similar to the real thing.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO