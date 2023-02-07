Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
Man charged with open murder after shooting, killing roommate in Sun Valley
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars charged with open murder after allegedly shooting and killing his roommate in Sun Valley Saturday night. Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the 4600 block of E. Leonesio Drive just after 7 p.m. on February 11 on the report of a shooting.
Silver Springs residents driving stolen vehicle arrested on drug charges
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two Silver Springs residents are in custody after a report of a stolen vehicle led to deputies discovering controlled substances. Deputies from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) took a stolen vehicle report in the Silver Springs area on the morning of Feb. 11. The victim identified 34 -year-old Silver Springs resident Travis Gumataotao as the person responsible for stealing the vehicle.
Man arrested after stealing tractor, assaulting witness in Fernley
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) arrested 37-year-old Michael Gettis in Silver Springs after stealing a bobcat tractor and assaulting a witness in Fernley on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 3:24 p.m. on Feb. 9, LCSO responded to the area north...
Sparks police officer lends helping hand with groceries after couple hospitalized in crash
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An officer with the Sparks Police Department went above and beyond after responding to a crash on Friday afternoon. A couple was leaving the shopping center at Disc Drive and Galleria Parkway when they were involved in a crash. In the back of their blue convertible Volkswagen Beetle? All the groceries they'd just bought from Costco.
Man wanted for California murder arrested after hours-long standoff at Reno motel
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man wanted for a murder in central California was arrested in Reno after an hours-long standoff with police at a local motel. Hector Arreola, 35, was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a room at the Motel 6 off Wells Avenue late Thursday night.
Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A pedestrian is suffering from minor injuries after being hit by a car in downtown Reno Thursday afternoon. According to the Reno Police Department (RPD), at around 1:30 p.m. on February 9, a vehicle was driving eastbound on Evans Ave. and 2nd St. when it failed to maintain lanes and drove up to the sidewalk hitting a pedestrian.
Portion of SR-208 in Wilson Canyon to partially reopen during busy commute hours
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Transportation will open one lane of SR-208 in Wilson Canyon during commute hours starting Monday. The roadway, which connects Smith Valley to Yerington, has been shut down for weeks after a massive landslide forced the closure. Starting...
Northern Nevada Turkish Americans react to Middle East devastation
Reno, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A small group of Turkish Americans gathered this week to tell heartbreaking stories of the devastation their friends and family members are facing back in Turkey. "We are a tight knit community because there’s only a few of us. We’re not...
BBB warns consumers about popular Valentine's Day scams
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about popular Valentine's Day scams to look out for. From fake jewelry sellers to online dating sites — people should always be on the alert for impostor websites. Scammers can easily lift official photos, sale promotions and logos directly from the website of a popular jewelry brand. With professional graphics and unbeatable prices, scammers build an attractive website that looks eerily similar to the real thing.
