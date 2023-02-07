ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Wayne Finds A Buyer For His $28 Million Miami Mansion

By Tony M. Centeno
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Wayne's infamous multimillion-dollar mansion in Miami has finally found a buyer.

According to a report TMZ published on Tuesday, February 7, Weezy is about to finalize the sale of his ginormous mansion at Allison Island on Biscayne Bay. The rapper, who recently received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award , and Douglas Elliman agent Cyril Matz originally listed the home for $29.5 million back in September. Eventually, his team brought he price down a smidge to $28 million. The new price managed to attract the unidentified buyer, who is close to closing on the massive, half-acre mansion.

Built in 2017, Wayne's custom-made home features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an open-air cabana, outdoor kitchen, two huge lounge areas, a staff's quarters, a reflecting pool and a dock for boats or jet skis. According to Forbes , the house, which was built for $16.8 million, also has floor-to-ceiling windows, a movie theater, an elevator, wine cellar and more. It's accessed through a private gate that takes visitors to a huge driveway covered by trees. After the home spent over four months on the market, Wayne accepted the buyer's offer on February 3.

Luckily, the new buyer won't have to wait until Wayne clears out of the epic mansion. The Young Money founder is currently residing in a $15.4 million home in Los Angeles County's Hidden Hills. It's the same location where celebrities like Kylie Jenner live. It's also the location of Drake's former YOLO Estate. However, Drake sold the home last year and purchased a new mansion in Benedict Canyon.

Wayne won't be home that much by the time April rolls around. He's set to travel to Minneapolis to begin his first tour in years .

