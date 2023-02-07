ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 The Team

Bye Bye “Banana Trick”! NY Walmarts Make Big Change At Checkout

Have you heard of the “banana trick”? Let’s say you have a bone-in porterhouse steak that costs $14 per pound at a grocery store. You also know bananas are a much cheaper 53-cents per pound. So when you check out, you choose a self-scan lane and instead of scanning the porterhouse barcode, you enter the produce code for bananas, weigh your steak on the scanner, then slip it in your bag for a very lucrative, very illegal deal on dinner.
104.5 The Team

Get Inside New York’s Big Duck

Why is there a giant cement re-enforced duck located on the east end of Long Island? Well, for one reason, less than 60 years ago the southeast extension of New York State was one of the top Pekin Duck producers in the world. "The Big Duck" was a marketing brain-child...
CALIFORNIA STATE
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy