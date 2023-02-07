ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

College football recruiting: Ranking the top 25 teams thus far in 2024

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The 2023 recruiting class was wrapped up last week with national signing day passing. While a handful of uncommitted recruits remain in that class, everything is just about set in stone. Thus, the vast majority of college football has moved on to the 2024 class.

Some are doing better than others. While Michigan football had a rough go in 2023, it’s off to a hot start in 2024. Georgia is rolling, as expected. Ohio State is falling behind a bit. Oregon, Florida State, LSU and Notre Dame are performing well at obtaining pledges.

Here are the current team rankings for the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports composite.

(Note: This list was last updated on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.)

25

Louisville Cardinals

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating

2 1 1 0 51.35

24

Washington Huskies

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating

3 0 1 2 51.81

23

Arizona Wildcats

Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating

3 0 1 2 53.94

22

BYU Cougars

Syndication: The Register Guard

Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating

5 0 0 4 56.30

21

Wisconsin Badgers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating

3 0 2 1 58.80

20

Texas A&M Aggies

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating

3 0 3 0 62.21

19

Auburn Tigers

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating

3 0 3 0 64.23

18

Texas Longhorns

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating

3 0 2 1 64.24

17

Tennessee Volunteers

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating

3 0 2 1 67.43

16

Michigan State Spartans

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating

3 0 3 0 69.69

15

Ohio State Buckeyes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating

3 1 2 0 78.97

14

Duke Blue Devils

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating

6 0 0 6 89.55

13

Clemson Tigers

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating

4 0 4 0 92.97

12

Colorado Buffaloes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating

5 0 2 3 90.18

11

Iowa Hawkeyes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating

6 0 1 5 101.72

10

Florida Gators

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating

4 1 3 0 102.23

9

Oregon Ducks

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating

5 0 4 1 104.00

8

Michigan Wolverines

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating

6 0 5 1 104.39

7

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating

7 0 1 6 112.75

6

South Carolina Gamecocks

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating

5 0 5 0 114.46

5

Alabama Crimson Tide

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating

5 1 4 0 123.28

4

Florida State Seminoles

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating

9 1 5 2 151.67

3

LSU Tigers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating

8 0 6 2 158.01

2

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating

8 0 7 1 164.97

1

Georgia Bulldogs

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating

10 2 7 1 226.59

