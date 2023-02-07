College football recruiting: Ranking the top 25 teams thus far in 2024
The 2023 recruiting class was wrapped up last week with national signing day passing. While a handful of uncommitted recruits remain in that class, everything is just about set in stone. Thus, the vast majority of college football has moved on to the 2024 class.
Some are doing better than others. While Michigan football had a rough go in 2023, it’s off to a hot start in 2024. Georgia is rolling, as expected. Ohio State is falling behind a bit. Oregon, Florida State, LSU and Notre Dame are performing well at obtaining pledges.
Here are the current team rankings for the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports composite.
(Note: This list was last updated on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.)
25
Louisville Cardinals
Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating
2 1 1 0 51.35
24
Washington Huskies
Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating
3 0 1 2 51.81
23
Arizona Wildcats
Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating
3 0 1 2 53.94
22
BYU Cougars
Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating
5 0 0 4 56.30
21
Wisconsin Badgers
Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating
3 0 2 1 58.80
20
Texas A&M Aggies
Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating
3 0 3 0 62.21
19
Auburn Tigers
Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating
3 0 3 0 64.23
18
Texas Longhorns
Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating
3 0 2 1 64.24
17
Tennessee Volunteers
Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating
3 0 2 1 67.43
16
Michigan State Spartans
Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating
3 0 3 0 69.69
15
Ohio State Buckeyes
Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating
3 1 2 0 78.97
14
Duke Blue Devils
Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating
6 0 0 6 89.55
13
Clemson Tigers
Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating
4 0 4 0 92.97
12
Colorado Buffaloes
Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating
5 0 2 3 90.18
11
Iowa Hawkeyes
Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating
6 0 1 5 101.72
10
Florida Gators
Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating
4 1 3 0 102.23
9
Oregon Ducks
Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating
5 0 4 1 104.00
8
Michigan Wolverines
Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating
6 0 5 1 104.39
7
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating
7 0 1 6 112.75
6
South Carolina Gamecocks
Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating
5 0 5 0 114.46
5
Alabama Crimson Tide
Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating
5 1 4 0 123.28
4
Florida State Seminoles
Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating
9 1 5 2 151.67
3
LSU Tigers
Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating
8 0 6 2 158.01
2
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating
8 0 7 1 164.97
1
Georgia Bulldogs
Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Rating
10 2 7 1 226.59
