2news.com
Man Charged with Open Murder in Sun Valley Shooting
Washoe County Sheriff's Office detectives charged Billy Orth, 29, with open murder in the shooting of a man in Sun Valley on February 11, 2023. Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the area of Leonesio Dr. around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night. When Deputies got to the scene, they located...
2news.com
Traffic Stop Gave Police Suspect’s Location
Police in Fresno say Arreola is a suspect in a homicide there. Reno Police say the investigation is ongoing.
2news.com
Suspect Arrested After Standoff at Motel 6 Near Wells Avenue in Reno
Reno Police say they arrested a wanted suspect after a standoff at a Motel 6 on Thursday night. Around 5:30 p.m., regional officers located the wanted person at Motel 6 on Wells Avenue and 9th Street. SWAT teams executed a search warrant at the Motel 6 where the suspect was...
2news.com
Wanted Suspect Arrested, Unclear if Related to Traffic Stop
We've reached out to police for clarification on the two scenes last night. Reno Police say the investigation is ongoing.
2news.com
Sparks Police Seek Suspected Wrong-Way Driver
Police found the suspected car at an apartment complex in Wingfield Springs, but the driver was not there. Sparks Police are looking for a suspected wrong-way driver who hit several cars on Vista Blvd. early Friday morning.
2news.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing bobcat tractor, beating up witness
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested for allegedly stealing a bobcat tractor and beating up a witness who called police on Thursday. On Thursday, February 9 at around 3:24 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area North of Singing Waters Road on US Highway 50 Alt in Fernley for a reported larceny.
2news.com
Duo from Silver Springs arrested for stealing car, drug possession
Deputies with the Lyon County Sheriff's Office arrested two Silver Springs residents for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle while also being in possession of drugs. On the morning of February 11, 2023, Deputies from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office took a stolen vehicle report in the Silver Springs area.
2news.com
WCSO Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Residential Burglary Investigation
Detectives with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help identifying a woman in a residential burglary investigation. During the evening of February 6, 2023, an unidentified female approached a residence in the area of West Lighting Ranch Road in Reno and knocked on the door. After...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO asking for help solving residential burglary case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help solving a residential burglary case in Washoe Valley. On the evening of Feb. 6, an unidentified woman approached a residence in the area of Lightning W Road in Reno and knocked on the door. She left upon getting no reply.
2news.com
Suspected DUI Driver Arrested After Deadly Head-on Crash North of Reno
Police say they have arrested a suspected DUI driver in connection with a deadly head-on crash north of Reno early Wednesday morning. Police say the suspect, 40-year-old Terry Don Long Jr. was driving north on Stead Blvd. near Sagewood Drive when his car collided with another car, killing the unidentified driver.
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office conducts safety sweep at Carson High, more sweeps planned
The Carson City Sheriff's Office conducted a sweep of Carson High School Friday morning. The sweep which included a k9-unit from the Capitol Police Department was done as a preventive measure to ensure the safety of the school. Officials say nothing out of the ordinary was discovered during the sweep.
Record-Courier
Man with multiple DUIs sent to prison
A Gardnerville man sentenced to 2-5 years in prison for driving under the influence probably won’t get to take his one-year sobriety chip with him. Sean Michael Britton, 53, had a long history of driving under the influence, including two prior felonies in California. District Judge Tod Young said...
2news.com
More Guns Found in Carmine Street Shooting Investigation, Deputies Say
The Carson City Sheriff's Office says they seized two additional guns in related to a shooting investigation. Deputies executed a search warrant at a home near Carmine Street and Dori Way Tuesday night. Police say the people in the house cooperated with officers - no one was arrested. The sheriff's...
2news.com
Sheriff’s Office Conducts Gun Sweep at Carson High School
They say nothing was found today, but they do plan to make routine sweeps as a preventative measure. The sheriff's office says they plan to continue these types of sweeps as a preventative measure in the future.
2news.com
2 transported to Renown, speed and impairment factors in crash
Reno Fire had Longley Lane closed for a couple hours Wednesday night while they cleared a crash. Reno Police Department Sergeant Alan Hollingsworth on scene told 2 News that the car driving southbound on Longley Lane lost control and struck a tree around 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, resulting in one person being ejected and one person being trapped.
KOLO TV Reno
Crash near Galleria Pkwy. hospitalizes 2
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Friday afternoon crash resulted in the hospitalization of two people, Sparks PD said. They say the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Disc Drive, just east of Galleria Parkway. A white SUV crossed the median and hit a VW Beetle. Investigators believe the driver of...
2news.com
Driver Arrested After Almost Hitting Deputies Parked on Highway 50
Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a man on three misdemeanor charges after he came close to hitting them on Highway 50 westbound. It happened on Tuesday, February 7. Deputies say they were on a stop he made with their vehicles parked on Highway 50 westbound, just east of Newman Lane. Deputies were standing outside their vehicles on the extended dirt shoulder, when they observed a vehicle traveling westbound in the distance, approaching the deputies.
2news.com
Court: Troy Driver Expected to Waive Preliminary Hearing
The hearing was set for a week from today, but now a status conference will be held February 14, which is when Driver’s attorney is expected to waive the right. Troy Driver is accused of murdering and kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion of Fernley.
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office announces Junior Deputy Program
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has announced that they will be starting a Junior Deputy Program. During the County Commissioners meeting on February 2, 2023 Sheriff Brad Pope asked for, and was granted a line item in the Sheriff’s Office budget, specifically for accepting donations for the Junior Deputy program.
KOLO TV Reno
Truckee Meadows knocks down car fire in Sun Valley
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District quickly knocked down a car fire in Sun Valley Thursday evening. The car caught fire inside a garage on the 300 block of Brownlee Lane in Sun Valley. The fire emitted significant smoke into the surrounding area, but no further...
